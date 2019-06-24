Chartwell Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call

MISSISSAUGA, ON, ­­­­­­June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX:CSH.UN) will issue its financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019 on the afternoon of August 8, 2019.

A conference call hosted by Brent Binions, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vlad Volodarski, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer and Karen Sullivan, Chief Operating Officer will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM ET.

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Local: 416-849-3996

Toll Free: 1-866-323-9095

Passcode: 633886#

The conference call can also be heard over the Internet. Access the Chartwell web site at www.chartwell.com click on "Investor Relations" and follow the link at the top of the page.

A slide presentation to accompany management's comments during the conference call will be available. To view the slides, access the Chartwell web site at www.chartwell.com, click on "Investor Relations" and follow the link at the top of the page. Please log on at least 15 minutes before the call commences.

The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are local 905-694-9451 or toll-free 1-800-408-3053. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 6885354#. The call, along with the accompanying slides, will also be archived on the Chartwell web site at www.chartwell.com.

About Chartwell:

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces. Chartwell is committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life experience for its residents.

SOURCE Chartwell Retirement Residences

For further information: Chartwell Retirement Residences, Vlad Volodarski, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer, tel: (905) 501-4709, fax: (905) 501-4710, email: vvolodarski@chartwell.com

Related Links

www.chartwellreit.ca

