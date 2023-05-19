Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces the Election of Directors and Other Voting Results as well as New Committee Composition

Chartwell Retirement Residences

19 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 31, 2023 were elected as trustees of Chartwell, trustees of CSH Trust, and directors of Chartwell Master Care Corporation.  The detailed results of the votes (i) for the election of directors and trustees; (ii) for the reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of Chartwell; and (iii) relating to executive compensation, held at Chartwell's Annual Meeting on Thursday May 18, 2023, in Mississauga, are set out below. 

Chartwell's committee composition has also changed as set out below.

Voting Results

Each of the following three nominees proposed by management was elected as a trustee of Chartwell Retirement Residences (the "Chartwell Trustees") as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

V. Ann Davis

136,563,956

98.44 %

2,170,704

1.56 %

James Scarlett

137,344,154

99.00 %

1,390,506

1.00 %

Huw Thomas

135,229,780

97.47 %

3,504,880

2.53 %

As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees voted units of CSH Trust to elect the trustees of CSH Trust as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Valerie Pisano

137,290,507

98.96 %

1,444,153

1.04 %

Sharon Sallows

134,215,212

96.74 %

4,519,448

3.26 %

Gary Whitelaw

137,776,426

99.31 %

958,324

0.69 %

As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees caused the common shares of Chartwell Master Care Corporation (the "Corporation") to be voted to elect the directors of the corporation as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

W. Brent Binions

135,987,692

98.02 %

2,746,968

1.98 %

V. Ann Davis

137,944,190

99.43 %

790,470

0.57 %

Valerie Pisano

137,897,499

99.40 %

837,161

0.60 %

Sharon Sallows

120,340,368

86.74 %

18,394,292

13.26 %

James Scarlett

137,906,632

99.40 %

828,028

0.60 %

Huw Thomas

137,273,915

98.95 %

1,460,745

1.05 %

Vlad Volodarski

127,965,916

92.24 %

10,768,744

7.76 %

Gary Whitelaw

138,283,244

99.67 %

451,416

0.33 %

Reappointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors of Chartwell:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Reappointment of KPMG LLP

136,023,385

97.90 %

2,912,999

2.10 %





Executive Compensation

Votes For

Votes Against

Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation

121,673,992

87.70 %

17,057,744

12.30 %





Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 18, 2023 will also be published on www.sedar.com.

Committee Composition

Audit Committee

V. Ann Davis (Chair) 
James Scarlett
Gary Whitelaw

Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee

V. Ann Davis 
Valerie Pisano
Sharon Sallows (Chair)          
James Scarlett

Investment Committee

W. Brent Binions       
Valerie Pisano            
Sharon Sallows          
Gary Whitelaw (Chair)

About Chartwell

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors.  Chartwell is committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing residences, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with nearly 200 properties in four provinces, including properties under development.  For more information, visit http://www.chartwell.com.

For more information, please contact:
Chartwell Retirement Residences
Vlad Volodarski
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (905) 501-4709
[email protected]

