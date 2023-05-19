Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces the Election of Directors and Other Voting Results as well as New Committee Composition

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 31, 2023 were elected as trustees of Chartwell, trustees of CSH Trust, and directors of Chartwell Master Care Corporation. The detailed results of the votes (i) for the election of directors and trustees; (ii) for the reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of Chartwell; and (iii) relating to executive compensation, held at Chartwell's Annual Meeting on Thursday May 18, 2023, in Mississauga, are set out below.

Chartwell's committee composition has also changed as set out below.

Voting Results

Each of the following three nominees proposed by management was elected as a trustee of Chartwell Retirement Residences (the "Chartwell Trustees") as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld V. Ann Davis 136,563,956 98.44 % 2,170,704 1.56 % James Scarlett 137,344,154 99.00 % 1,390,506 1.00 % Huw Thomas 135,229,780 97.47 % 3,504,880 2.53 %



As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees voted units of CSH Trust to elect the trustees of CSH Trust as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Valerie Pisano 137,290,507 98.96 % 1,444,153 1.04 % Sharon Sallows 134,215,212 96.74 % 4,519,448 3.26 % Gary Whitelaw 137,776,426 99.31 % 958,324 0.69 %



As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees caused the common shares of Chartwell Master Care Corporation (the "Corporation") to be voted to elect the directors of the corporation as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld W. Brent Binions 135,987,692 98.02 % 2,746,968 1.98 % V. Ann Davis 137,944,190 99.43 % 790,470 0.57 % Valerie Pisano 137,897,499 99.40 % 837,161 0.60 % Sharon Sallows 120,340,368 86.74 % 18,394,292 13.26 % James Scarlett 137,906,632 99.40 % 828,028 0.60 % Huw Thomas 137,273,915 98.95 % 1,460,745 1.05 % Vlad Volodarski 127,965,916 92.24 % 10,768,744 7.76 % Gary Whitelaw 138,283,244 99.67 % 451,416 0.33 %



Reappointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors of Chartwell:



Votes For Votes Withheld Reappointment of KPMG LLP 136,023,385 97.90 % 2,912,999 2.10 %











Executive Compensation



Votes For Votes Against Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation 121,673,992 87.70 % 17,057,744 12.30 %











Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 18, 2023 will also be published on www.sedar.com.

Committee Composition

Audit Committee

V. Ann Davis (Chair)

James Scarlett

Gary Whitelaw

Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee

V. Ann Davis

Valerie Pisano

Sharon Sallows (Chair)

James Scarlett

Investment Committee

W. Brent Binions

Valerie Pisano

Sharon Sallows

Gary Whitelaw (Chair)

About Chartwell

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors. Chartwell is committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing residences, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with nearly 200 properties in four provinces, including properties under development. For more information, visit http://www.chartwell.com.

