Chartwell reaches agreement with SEIU Local 1 (Ontario) and SQEES 298 (Quebec)

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences is pleased to announce it has reached agreements to renew its contracts with SEIU Local 1 Canada in Ontario, and SQEES-298 in Quebec.

Chartwell negotiated a four-year deal with SEIU for 21 separate homes across Ontario. Following these productive negotiations, SEIU presented the proposal to the employees of 19 of the homes, providing the staff with the opportunity to vote on the proposed settlement. The employees of each of the homes voted in favour of the proposals and the parties are now waiting for the remaining two homes to conduct a ratification vote which Chartwell anticipates and hopes will be a success. In Quebec, three and four-year agreements were achieved with SQEES-298 for 12 individual residences.

While collective bargaining had been delayed due to COVID-19, these settlements reflect Chartwell's ongoing commitment toward its employees by providing much needed stability and security in the face of a global pandemic. The productive negotiation of these agreements is a wonderful achievement during challenging times while also serving as an important reminder that employers and unions need not find themselves in opposition or debating issues in the media when, in fact, we share the same goal of solution-oriented outcomes that allow our employees to do what they are most committed to and that is the care and service of our residents and their families.

"We are pleased to have collaborated with SEIU Healthcare and SQEES-298 to reach a common goal that will help to support over 1700 Chartwell employees," said Vlad Volodarski, Chief Executive Officer at Chartwell Retirement Residences. "We are committed to maintaining positive working relationships with our union partners for the benefit of our employees and residents."

About Chartwell

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces. Chartwell is committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com.

