Chartwell Launches Innovative Health and Wellness Programs to Support Residents and Employees

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) is launching a series of innovative wellness programs and partnerships designed to enhance the health and well-being of its residents and employees.

"Supporting our people goes beyond services and employment opportunities, at Chartwell, it's about caring for the whole person," said Vlad Volodarski, Chief Executive Officer. "Whether it is the employees who bring our mission to life every day or the residents who trust us with their well-being, these investments reflect our commitment to strengthening living well at every stage of life."

Guided by its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER, Chartwell is taking a long-term, progressive approach to wellness through initiatives that expand access to proactive health management.

Promoting Lifelong Wellness for Residents

Chartwell has partnered with Dr. Greg Wells, a Canadian physiologist, scientist, and bestselling author, to introduce practical, evidence-based habits that help residents maintain their health and vitality. Grounded in everyday routines, the program, which will be facilitated by Chartwell staff, emphasizes manageable actions that encourage better nutrition, restorative sleep, regular movement, and a positive mindset.

"I'm excited to work with Chartwell to bring proven health science into daily life," said Dr. Wells. "This collaboration allows us to meaningfully improve the well-being of more than twenty-five thousand residents and their families across the country through simple, realistic habits that support long-term health."

Expanding Employee Wellness Support

Through its partnership with Dialogue, Canada's leading virtual healthcare and wellness provider, Chartwell is making it easier for employees and their family members to access care when they need it. Dialogue's integrated health platform provides primary care, mental health support, and wellness resources that fit into everyday life, helping reduce barriers and unnecessary stress. By offering timely, accessible support, Chartwell is helping its people look after their own well-being while continuing to care for others.

"Our employees are the heart of our communities," said Kim Gilliard, Senior Vice President, People. "When we make it easier for them and their families to access care and wellness offerings, we're helping them feel supported and confident in looking after their own health, which in turn helps them continue to show up for our residents every day."

