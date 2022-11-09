Chartwell Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) announced today its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights

In Q3 2022 same property Retirement Operations average occupancy increased 60 basis points from Q2 2022 and 50 basis points from Q3 2021, led by strong growth in Western Canada .

. Execution of operating, sales, marketing, and portfolio optimization strategies is underway. Further occupancy growth of 40 basis points was achieved in October 2022 .

. In Q3 2022, net income was $4.3 million compared to $0.9 million in Q3 2021 primarily due to higher resident revenue, higher positive changes in fair values of financial instruments and higher net income from discontinued operations partially offset by higher pandemic-related expenses due in part to lower government reimbursements and higher General and Administrative ("G&A") expenses.

"We continue to focus on occupancy and cash flow recovery. Various operational, sales and marketing strategies are in place to support our residences' leadership teams and staff in their efforts to drive faster recovery in 2023 and beyond," commented Vlad Volodarski, CEO. "We are also building on the strength of our management platform to become an even more agile and scalable organization to support the future growth of our portfolio, through stronger empowerment of our managers and front-line employees, streamlining our corporate support and deploying specialized teams to execute complex operating and capital allocation strategies. Such strategies may include service model changes, capital upgrades, changes in use or dispositions of properties identified as non-core. We believe that these strategies, combined with pent-up demand for retirement accommodation, driven by Canada's increasingly ageing population, slower new construction starts, and the persistent shortage of long term care beds will support sustainable long-term value for all our stakeholders."

Operating Performance Trends

For Q3 2022 compared to Q3 2021, same property adjusted Net Operating Income ("NOI") decreased $0.5 million or 1.1% primarily due to higher net pandemic expenses of $3.7 million , in part due to lower government reimbursements, higher agency staffing, and food and utilities expenses, partially offset by higher revenue from regular annual and market-based rental and service rate increases and higher occupancy.

Same property retirement leasing activity and permanent move-ins exceeded Q3 2021 by 12.8% and 6.3% respectively.

Financial Results

For Q3 2022, net income was $4.3 million compared to $0.9 million in Q3 2021 primarily due to:

higher resident revenue,

higher positive changes in fair values of financial instruments, and

higher net income from LTC Discontinued Operations,

partially offset by:

higher direct operating expenses,

higher depreciation of property, plant and equipment ("PP&E"),

higher finance costs,

higher G&A expenses, and

lower deferred tax benefit.

For Q3 2022, Funds from Operations ("FFO") from continuing operations was $28.3 million or $0.12 per unit compared to $28.8 million or $0.13 per unit for Q3 2021. The following items impacted the change in FFO from continuing operations:

higher G&A expenses of $1.6 million primarily due to higher severance, cloud-based information technology system implementations, education, and travel expenses partially offset by lower performance-based compensation expense, and

higher G&A expenses of $1.6 million primarily due to higher severance, cloud-based information technology system implementations, education, and travel expenses partially offset by lower performance-based compensation expense, and

partially offset by:

higher adjusted NOI from continuing operations of $2.3 million which is comprised of changes as follows:

which is comprised of changes as follows: higher adjusted NOI of $4.6 million due to higher contributions from our acquisitions and development portfolio, and

higher adjusted NOI of $4.6 million due to higher contributions from our acquisitions and development portfolio, and

lower same property adjusted NOI of $0.5 million due to the following:

due to the following:

higher net pandemic expenses of $3.7 million due to lower government reimbursements and higher pandemic expenses, and

due to lower government reimbursements and higher pandemic expenses, and



higher agency staffing, food and utilities expenses,

partially offset by:







higher revenue from both regular annual and market-based rental and service rate increases and increased occupancy,



lower NOI of $1.8 million from our dispositions, repositioning and other portfolio,

from our dispositions, repositioning and other portfolio, lower depreciation of PP&E and amortization of intangible assets used for administrative purposes of $0.2 million, and

higher interest income of $0.2 million.

FFO from continuing operations for Q3 2022 includes $1.2 million of Lease-up-Losses and Imputed Cost of Debt related to our development projects (Q3 2021 – $1.5 million).

Total FFO for Q3 2022 was $31.9 million or $0.13 per unit, compared to $33.9 million or $0.15 per unit in Q3 2021. Effective March 31, 2022, our Long Term Care Operations segment was reclassified as discontinued operations. Total FFO per unit includes $0.01 per unit in Q3 2022 and $0.02 per unit in Q3 2021, respectively from LTC Discontinued Operations or a decrease of $0.01 per unit in Q3 2022 due to lower preferred accommodation revenue, timing of flow through funding envelope expenditures and incremental pandemic expense funding partially offset by higher retirement accommodation and ancillary revenue.

For Q3 2022, resident revenue increased $12.3 million or 7.9% primarily due to revenue growth in our same property portfolio and contributions from our acquisitions and development portfolio partially offset by our dispositions, repositioning and other portfolio.

For Q3 2022, direct property operating expense increased $10.4 million or 9.7% primarily due to higher expenses in our same property portfolio and our acquisitions and development portfolio partially offset by our dispositions, repositioning and other portfolio.

In Q3 2022, weighted average occupancy in our same property portfolio was 77.6%, compared to 77.1% in Q3 2021 an increase of 0.5 percentage points. In Q3 2022, move-ins exceeded Q3 2021 by 6.0% and move outs were 3.3% lower than Q3 2021. All platforms experienced occupancy gains in Q3 2022 compared to Q2 2022.

For 2022 YTD, net income was $2.1 million compared to net loss of $8.6 million in 2021 YTD primarily due to:

higher resident revenue,

positive changes in fair values of financial instruments,

higher net income from LTC Discontinued Operations,

lower net loss from joint ventures,

partially offset by:

higher direct operating expenses,

higher G&A expenses,

lower gain on disposal of assets,

lower deferred tax benefit and,

higher finance costs.

For 2022 YTD, FFO from continuing operations was $74.3 million or $0.31 per unit compared to $94.0 million or $0.43 per unit for YTD 2021. The following items impacted the change in FFO from continuing operations:

lower adjusted NOI from continuing operations of $13.2 million which is comprised of changes as follows:

lower same property adjusted NOI of $16.6 million primarily due to the following items:

primarily due to the following items:

net pandemic expense of $12.0 million in 2022 YTD compared to net pandemic expense recoveries of $5.5 million in YTD 2021, or higher net pandemic expenses of $17.5 million due to lower government subsidies and higher pandemic expense,

in 2022 YTD compared to net pandemic expense recoveries of in YTD 2021, or higher net pandemic expenses of due to lower government subsidies and higher pandemic expense,



lower occupancy, and





higher agency staffing, utilities, food and supplies expenses,

partially offset by:







increased revenue from regular market-based rental and service rate increases,



lower NOI of $5.9 million from our dispositions, repositioning and other portfolio, and

from our dispositions, repositioning and other portfolio, and

higher adjusted NOI of $9.3 million due to higher contribution from our acquisitions and development portfolio,

higher G&A expenses of $5.6 million primarily due to lower government subsidies and higher cloud-based information technology system implementations, severance, travel and education expenses partially offset by lower performance-based compensation expense,

higher finance costs of $0.8 million, and

lower management fee revenue of $0.6 million,

partially offset by:

lower depreciation of PP&E and amortization of intangible assets used for administrative purposes of $0.4 million.

FFO from continuing operations for 2022 YTD includes $3.3 million of Lease-up-Losses and Imputed Cost of Debt related to our development projects (2021 YTD – $3.7 million).

Total FFO for 2022 YTD was $93.6 million or $0.39 per unit, compared to $103.8 million or $0.47 per unit in 2021 YTD. Total FFO per unit for 2022 YTD includes $0.08 per unit from LTC Discontinued Operations compared to $0.04 per unit in 2021 YTD, due to higher adjusted NOI from Long Term Care Operations primarily as a result of government reimbursements for prior years direct operating expenses and higher ancillary, preferred and retirement accommodation revenues.

For 2022 YTD, resident revenue increased $22.3 million or 4.8% primarily due to revenue growth in our same property portfolio and contributions from our acquisitions and development portfolio, partially offset by our dispositions, repositioning and other portfolio.

For 2022 YTD, direct property operating expense increased $33.0 million or 10.6% primarily due to higher expenses in our same property portfolio and our acquisitions and development portfolio, partially offset by our dispositions, repositioning and other portfolio.

The following table summarizes select financial and operating performance measures:





Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 ($000s, except per unit amounts, number of units, and

occupancy) 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Resident revenue 168,758 156,430 12,328 490,562 468,260 22,302 Direct property operating expense 117,811 107,374 10,437 344,032 311,017 33,015 Net income/(loss) 4,278 917 3,361 2,068 (8,600) 10,668 FFO (1)











Continuing operations 28,290 28,830 (540) 74,269 94,026 (19,757) Total 31,880 33,937 (2,057) 93,560 103,824 (10,264) FFO per unit (1)











Continuing operations 0.12 0.13 (0.01) 0.31 0.43 (0.12) Total 0.13 0.15 (0.02) 0.39 0.47 (0.08) Weighted average number of units outstanding (000s) (2) 237,837 225,074 12,763 236,921 220,673 16,248 Same property occupancy (3) 77.6 % 77.1 % 0.5pp 77.2 % 77.8 % (0.6pp) Same property adjusted NOI (1) 50,361 50,899 (538) 146,646 163,256 (16,610) G&A expenses 11,215 9,652 1,563 40,307 34,695 5,612

















Debt leverage and interest coverage metrics

The interest coverage ratio (1) on a rolling 12-month basis was 2.6 at September 30, 2022 compared to 2.9 at September 30, 2021. The net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio (1) at September, 2022 was 11.2 compared to 9.6 at September 30, 2021.

Outlook

Operations

Our same property weighted average occupancy rate increased 0.4 percentage point to 78.1% in October 2022. Same property leasing activity and permanent move-ins were higher than October 2021 by 5.5% and 7.1%, respectively. Our same property weighted average occupancy rate (based on leases and notices on hand as at October 31, 2022) is forecast to increase 0.1 percentage points in November and ending December at 78.2%. We have consistently experienced mid-month move ins, particularly in our Ontario platform, which are not accounted for in our forecasts.

From April 2022 to September 2022 our total portfolio occupancy increased 1.6% percentage points. Our properties in 11 of our top 15 markets experienced average occupancy increases of 2.8 percentage points in this period. Our properties in the highly competitive Ottawa, Calgary, Durham and Quebec City markets, experienced average occupancy declines of 1.3 percentage points. Property and region-specific sales and marketing strategies such as multi-channel advertising, select use of tailored promotions and incentives, business development and resident referral programs, open houses and other prospect nurturing events are being implemented to support occupancy recovery across our portfolio with the enhanced support available in underperforming markets.

We believe that there is a pent-up demand for retirement accommodation and services, driven by the increased ageing population, disruptions of community-based support services for seniors during the pandemic and a persistent shortage of long term care beds. Accelerated growth in the population of seniors over the age of 75 over the next 20 plus years, as well as the slowdown of construction activity in the last two years should support occupancy recovery in the short term and growth from pre-pandemic levels over the long term. Pandemic-related restrictions have eased, and assuming this continues, we expect our occupancy to continue to recover into 2023 and beyond across all platforms.

Our 2021 MD&A provided our expected combined rental and services rate growth of approximately 3.0% for 2022 for our retirement operations. In light of current inflationary conditions, beginning in August 2022 we are increasing our combined rental and services rates, on renewal, by 75 basis points on average higher than previously expected.

We expect the elevation in direct operating expenses in our retirement residences experienced through the Omicron Waves of the pandemic to continue due to higher-than-normal staffing costs as a result of increased agency staffing used to augment vacancies. Staffing shortages continue in select markets in Ontario and Quebec and as a result we continue to incur agency costs to maintain resident services. In Q4 2022, we expect that net pandemic and incremental agency staffing costs will range from $3 to $5 million. We expect that our initiatives to reduce staff vacancies by improving our recruitment and retention and to optimize staff levels to better align to occupancy and service levels, along with lower usage of agency staffing will bring these costs down gradually through Q4 2022 and into 2023 subject to labour market and outbreak conditions.

Our 2021 MD&A provided our expected G&A growth in 2022. We expect G&A for Q4 2022 to be approximately $10.0 to $11.0 million.

Liquidity and Financing Update

As at November 9, 2022 liquidity amounted to $182.4 million, which included $24.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and $157.5 million of available borrowing capacity on our credit facilities. In addition, Chartwell's share of cash and cash equivalents held in its equity-accounted joint ventures was $11.2 million.

As at November 9, 2022, our remaining maturities in 2022 are $24.0 million and are expected to be refinanced in the normal course. As at November 9, 2022 10-year Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation ("CMHC") insured mortgage rates are estimated at approximately 4.50% and five-year conventional mortgage financing is available at 5.65%.

The previously announced sales of two LTC homes in B.C. which is expected to close in Q4 2022, and our Ontario LTC platform, expected to close in the spring of 2023, are estimated to generate net cash proceeds of $334.2 million, which will be initially deployed to reduce debt.

Taxation

Based on our current forecasts, the previously announced sales of two B.C LTC homes, expected to close in Q4 2022 and Ontario LTC platform, expected to close in spring of 2023 are estimated to result in specified investment flow-through ("SIFT") taxes of approximately $34.0 million in 2023. As a result of these sales the majority of our 2023 distributions are expected to be classified as eligible dividends. We expect to have sufficient deductions and losses carried forward to offset any other SIFT taxes in 2022 and 2023.

Footnotes

(1) FFO, FFO per unit, same property adjusted NOI, adjusted NOI, liquidity, interest coverage ratio, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio are non-GAAP measures. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. These measures are used by management in evaluating operating and financial performance. Please refer to the heading "Non-GAAP Measures" on page 6 of this press release. Full definitions of FFO & FFO per unit can be found on page 22, same property adjusted NOI on page 25, adjusted NOI on page 25, liquidity on page 37, interest coverage ratio on page 44 and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio on page 62 of the Q3 2022 MD&A available on Chartwell's website and at www.sedar.com. The definition of these measures have been incorporated by reference. (2) Includes Trust Units, Class B Units of Chartwell Master Care LP, and Trust Units issued under Executive Unit Purchase Plan and Deferred Trust Unit Plan. (3) 'pp' means percentage points. (4) Non- GAAP; Share of resident revenue and direct property operating expense from joint ventures represents Chartwell's proportionate share of the resident revenue and direct property operating expense of our Equity-Accounted JVs. (5) Resident revenue and direct property operating expense reported in LTC Discontinued Operations represents the resident revenue and direct property operating expense related to LTC Discontinued Operations.

COVID-19 Risk Factors

Please refer to the 2021 MD&A to review risk factors to Chartwell relating to COVID-19.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information that reflects the current expectations, estimates and projections of management about the future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities for Chartwell and the seniors housing industry. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expected or estimated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. These factors are more fully described in the "COVID-19 Business Impacts and Related Risks" section, and the "Risks and Uncertainties and Forward-Looking Information" section in Chartwell's 2021 MD&A, and in materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada from time to time, including but not limited to our most recent Annual Information Form.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Chartwell's condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Management uses certain financial measures to assess Chartwell's operating and financial performance, which are measures not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") under IFRS. The following measures: FFO, FFO per unit, same property adjusted NOI, adjusted NOI, liquidity, interest coverage ratio and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio as well as other measures discussed elsewhere in this release, do not have a standardized definition prescribed by IFRS. They are presented because management believes these non-GAAP l measures are relevant and meaningful measures of Chartwell's performance and as computed may differ from similar computations as reported by other issuers and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by such issuers. For a full definition of these measures, please refer to the 2021 MD&A available on Chartwell's website and at www.sedar.com.

The following table reconciles resident revenue and direct property operating expense from our financial statements to adjusted resident revenue and adjusted direct property operating expense and NOI to Adjusted NOI from continuing operations and Adjusted NOI and identifies contributions from our same property portfolio and our acquisition, development, dispositions, repositioning and other portfolio:

($000s, except occupancy rates) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Change 2022 YTD 2021 YTD Change













Resident revenue 168,758 156,430 12,328 490,562 468,260 22,302 Add: Share of resident revenue from joint ventures (4) 29,192 27,152 2,040 85,856 82,023 3,833 Resident revenue from LTC Discontinued

Operations (5) 60,121 55,106 5,015 188,449 171,206 17,243 Adjusted resident revenue 258,071 238,688 19,383 764,867 721,489 43,730 Comprised of:











Same property 159,866 152,593 7,273 471,924 457,730 14,194 Acquisitions and development 20,078 10,319 9,759 51,786 30,814 20,972 Dispositions, repositioning and other 78,127 75,776 2,351 241,157 232,945 8,212 Adjusted resident revenue 258,071 238,688 19,383 764,867 721,489 43,378













Direct property operating expense 117,811 107,374 10,437 344,032 311,017 33,015 Add: Share of direct property operating expense from

joint ventures (4) 20,413 18,800 1,613 61,396 55,105 6,291 Direct property operating expense from LTC

Discontinued Operations (5) 54,732 48,259 6,473 163,846 156,096 7,750 Adjusted direct property operating expense 192,956 174,433 18,523 569,274 522,218 47,056 Comprised of:











Same property 109,505 101,694 7,811 325,278 294,474 30,804 Acquisitions and development 12,658 7,550 5,108 32,881 21,247 11,634 Dispositions, repositioning and other 70,793 65,189 5,604 211,115 206,497 4,618 Adjusted direct property operating expense 192,956 174,433 18,523 569,274 522,218 47,056













NOI 50,947 49,056 1,891 146,530 157,243 (10,713) Add:

Share of NOI from joint ventures 8,779 8,352 427 24,460 26,918 (2,458) Adjusted NOI from continuing operations 59,726 57,408 2,318 170,990 184,161 (13,171) Add: NOI from LTC Discontinued Operations 5,389 6,847 (1,458) 24,603 15,110 9,493 Adjusted NOI 65,115 64,255 860 195,593 199,271 (3,678) Comprised of:











Same property 50,361 50,899 (538) 146,646 163,256 (16,610) Acquisitions and development 7,420 2,769 4,651 18,905 9,567 9,338 Dispositions, repositioning and other 7,334 10,587 (3,253) 30,042 26,448 3,594 Adjusted NOI 65,115 64,255 860 195,593 199,271 (3,678)













Weighted average occupancy rate - same property

portfolio 77.6 % 77.0 % 0.6pp 77.2 % 77.7 % (0.5pp) Weighted average occupancy rate – acquisitions

and development portfolio 73.8 % 58.3 % 15.5pp 71.0 % 58.9 % 12.2pp Weighted average occupancy rate – dispositions,

repositioning and other portfolio 85.6 % 84.9 % 0.7pp 85.0 % 81.5 % 3.5pp Weighted average occupancy rate - total portfolio 78.4 % 77.1 % 1.3pp 77.8 % 77.1 % 0.7pp



The following table provides a reconciliation of net income/(loss) to FFO for continuing operations:



($000s, except per unit amounts and number

of units) Q3

2022 Q3

2021 Change 2022

YTD 2021

YTD Change

















Net income/(loss) 750 (1,839) 2,589 (14,516) (10,933) (3,583)

















Add (Subtract):











B Depreciation of PP&E 38,958 36,966 1,992 113,506 112,478 1,028 D Amortization of limited life intangible assets 809 862 (53) 2,375 2,467 (92) B Depreciation of PP&E and amortization of

intangible assets used for administrative

purposes included in depreciation of PP&E

and amortization of intangible assets above (1,186) (1,416) 230 (3,610) (4,059) 449 E Loss/(gain) on disposal of assets (656) (149) (507) (1,626) (6,986) 5,360 J Transaction costs arising on dispositions 122 420 (298) 200 516 (316) G Deferred income tax (2,248) (2,724) 476 (2,718) (3,362) 644 O Distributions on Class B Units recorded as

interest expense 234 234 - 702 702 - M Changes in fair value of financial instruments

and foreign exchange loss/(gain) (9,054) (4,274) (4,780) (18,856) 953 (19,809) Q FFO adjustments for Equity-Accounted JVs 561 750 (189) (1,188) 2,250 (3,438)

FFO 28,290 28,830 (540) 74,269 94,026 (19,757)

















Weighted average number of units 237,837 225,074 12,763 236,921 220,673 16,248

FFOPU 0.12 0.13 (0.01) 0.31 0.43 (0.12)



The following table provides a reconciliation of net income/(loss) to FFO for total operations:



($000s, except per unit amounts and number of

units) Q3

2022 Q3

2021 Change 2022

YTD 2021

YTD Change

















Net income/(loss) 4,278 917 3,361 2,068 (8,600) 10,668

















Add (Subtract):











B Depreciation of PP&E 38,958 39,109 (151) 115,322 119,316 (3,994) D Amortization of limited life intangible assets 809 1,072 (263) 2,577 3,093 (516) B Depreciation of PP&E and amortization of

intangible assets used for administrative

purposes included in depreciation of PP&E and

amortization of intangible assets above (1,186) (1,416) 230 (3,610) (4,059) 449 E Loss/(gain) on disposal of assets (655) (151) (504) (1,622) (6,985) 5,363 J Transaction costs arising on dispositions 183 420 (237) 885 516 369 G Deferred income tax (2,248) (2,724) 476 (2,718) (3,362) 644 O Distributions on Class B Units recorded as

interest expense 234 234 - 702 702 - M Changes in fair value of financial instruments

and foreign exchange loss/(gain) (9,054) (4,274) (4,780) (18,856) 953 (19,809) Q FFO adjustments for Equity-Accounted JVs 561 750 (189) (1,188) 2,250 (3,438)

FFO 31,880 33,937 (2,057) 93,560 103,824 (10,264)

















Weighted average number of units 237,837 225,074 12,763 236,921 220,673 16,248

FFOPU 0.13 0.15 (0.02) 0.39 0.47 (0.08)



About Chartwell

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with nearly 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development. Chartwell is committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com

