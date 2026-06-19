Chartwell Announces the Election of Directors and Other Voting Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX:CSH.UN) announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 24, 2026 were elected as trustees of Chartwell, trustees of CSH Trust, and directors of Chartwell Master Care Corporation. The detailed results of the votes (i) for the election of directors and trustees; (ii) for the reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of Chartwell; (iii) for the resolution (included in Appendix "A" of the Information Circular) authorizing certain amendments to CSH's declaration of trust; (iv) for the resolution (included in Appendix "B" of the Information Circular) authorizing certain amendments to Chartwell Master Care LP's limited partnership agreement; and (v) the advisory resolution on executive compensation, held at Chartwell's Annual Meeting on Thursday June 18, 2026 in Mississauga, are set out below.

Voting Results

Each of the following three nominees proposed by management was elected as a trustee of Chartwell Retirement Residences (the "Chartwell Trustees") as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Alka Gautam 222,510,654 95.02 % 11,670,604 4.98 % Huw Thomas 231,058,425 98.67 % 3,122,833 1.33 % Gary Whitelaw 233,402,214 99.67 % 779,044 0.33 %

As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees voted units of CSH Trust to elect the trustees of CSH Trust as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Rael L. Diamond 233,274,506 99.61 % 906,752 0.39 % Valerie Pisano 233,212,097 99.59 % 969,161 0.41 % Sharon Sallows 230,643,425 98.49 % 3,537,833 1.51 %

As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees caused the common shares of Chartwell Master Care Corporation (the "Corporation") to be voted to elect the directors of the corporation as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld W. Brent Binions 220,037,906 93.96 % 14,141,352 6.04 % Rael L. Diamond 233,248,106 99.60 % 931,152 0.40 % Alka Gautam 215,346,475 91.96 % 18,832,782 8.04 % Douglas MacLatchy 233,430,743 99.68 % 750,515 0.32 % Valerie Pisano 232,976,177 99.49 % 1,205,080 0.51 % Sharon Sallows 221,010,311 94.38 % 13,170,946 5.62 % Huw Thomas 221,844,269 94.73 % 12,336,989 5.27 % Vlad Volodarski 224,727,672 95.96 % 9,453,586 4.04 % Gary Whitelaw 233,373,472 99.66 % 807,786 0.34 %

Reappointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors of Chartwell:



Votes For Votes Withheld Reappointment of KPMG LLP 215,983,730 92.17 % 18,354,918 7.83 %

Thirteenth Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust



Votes For Votes Against Amendments to CSH Trust's Declaration of Trust 233,940,594 99.90 % 240,664 0.10 %

Twelfth Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement



Votes For Votes Against Amendments to Chartwell Master Care LP's Limited Partnership Agreement 233,921,078 99.89 % 260,180 0.11 %

Executive Compensation



Votes For Votes Against Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation 228,303,176 97.49 % 5,878,082 2.51 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 18, 2026 will also be published on www.sedarplus.com.

Committee Composition

Audit Committee



Rael Diamond

Alka Gautam (Chair)

Douglas MacLatchy

Gary Whitelaw

Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee

Alka Gautam

Valerie Pisano

Sharon Sallows (Chair)

Investment Committee

W. Brent Binions

Rael Diamond

Douglas MacLatchy

Sharon Sallows

Gary Whitelaw (Chair)

About Chartwell

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long-term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com.

For more information, please contact:

Chartwell Retirement Residences

Vlad Volodarski

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (905) 501-4709

email: [email protected]

SOURCE Chartwell Retirement Residences (IR)