Chartwell Announces the Election of Directors and Other Voting Results
News provided byChartwell Retirement Residences (IR)
Jun 19, 2026, 08:00 ET
Jun 19, 2026, 08:00 ET
MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX:CSH.UN) announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 24, 2026 were elected as trustees of Chartwell, trustees of CSH Trust, and directors of Chartwell Master Care Corporation. The detailed results of the votes (i) for the election of directors and trustees; (ii) for the reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of Chartwell; (iii) for the resolution (included in Appendix "A" of the Information Circular) authorizing certain amendments to CSH's declaration of trust; (iv) for the resolution (included in Appendix "B" of the Information Circular) authorizing certain amendments to Chartwell Master Care LP's limited partnership agreement; and (v) the advisory resolution on executive compensation, held at Chartwell's Annual Meeting on Thursday June 18, 2026 in Mississauga, are set out below.
Voting Results
Each of the following three nominees proposed by management was elected as a trustee of Chartwell Retirement Residences (the "Chartwell Trustees") as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Alka Gautam
|
222,510,654
|
95.02 %
|
11,670,604
|
4.98 %
|
Huw Thomas
|
231,058,425
|
98.67 %
|
3,122,833
|
1.33 %
|
Gary Whitelaw
|
233,402,214
|
99.67 %
|
779,044
|
0.33 %
As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees voted units of CSH Trust to elect the trustees of CSH Trust as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Rael L. Diamond
|
233,274,506
|
99.61 %
|
906,752
|
0.39 %
|
Valerie Pisano
|
233,212,097
|
99.59 %
|
969,161
|
0.41 %
|
Sharon Sallows
|
230,643,425
|
98.49 %
|
3,537,833
|
1.51 %
As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees caused the common shares of Chartwell Master Care Corporation (the "Corporation") to be voted to elect the directors of the corporation as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
W. Brent Binions
|
220,037,906
|
93.96 %
|
14,141,352
|
6.04 %
|
Rael L. Diamond
|
233,248,106
|
99.60 %
|
931,152
|
0.40 %
|
Alka Gautam
|
215,346,475
|
91.96 %
|
18,832,782
|
8.04 %
|
Douglas MacLatchy
|
233,430,743
|
99.68 %
|
750,515
|
0.32 %
|
Valerie Pisano
|
232,976,177
|
99.49 %
|
1,205,080
|
0.51 %
|
Sharon Sallows
|
221,010,311
|
94.38 %
|
13,170,946
|
5.62 %
|
Huw Thomas
|
221,844,269
|
94.73 %
|
12,336,989
|
5.27 %
|
Vlad Volodarski
|
224,727,672
|
95.96 %
|
9,453,586
|
4.04 %
|
Gary Whitelaw
|
233,373,472
|
99.66 %
|
807,786
|
0.34 %
Reappointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors of Chartwell:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Reappointment of KPMG LLP
|
215,983,730
|
92.17 %
|
18,354,918
|
7.83 %
Thirteenth Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Amendments to CSH Trust's Declaration of Trust
|
233,940,594
|
99.90 %
|
240,664
|
0.10 %
Twelfth Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Amendments to Chartwell Master Care LP's Limited Partnership Agreement
|
233,921,078
|
99.89 %
|
260,180
|
0.11 %
Executive Compensation
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation
|
228,303,176
|
97.49 %
|
5,878,082
|
2.51 %
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 18, 2026 will also be published on www.sedarplus.com.
Committee Composition
Audit Committee
Rael Diamond
Alka Gautam (Chair)
Douglas MacLatchy
Gary Whitelaw
Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee
Alka Gautam
Valerie Pisano
Sharon Sallows (Chair)
Investment Committee
W. Brent Binions
Rael Diamond
Douglas MacLatchy
Sharon Sallows
Gary Whitelaw (Chair)
About Chartwell
Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long-term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com.
For more information, please contact:
Chartwell Retirement Residences
Vlad Volodarski
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (905) 501-4709
email: [email protected]
SOURCE Chartwell Retirement Residences (IR)
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