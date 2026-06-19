Chartwell Announces the Election of Directors and Other Voting Results

News provided by

Chartwell Retirement Residences (IR)

Jun 19, 2026, 08:00 ET

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX:CSH.UN) announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 24, 2026 were elected as trustees of Chartwell, trustees of CSH Trust, and directors of Chartwell Master Care Corporation. The detailed results of the votes (i) for the election of directors and trustees; (ii) for the reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of Chartwell; (iii) for the resolution (included in Appendix "A" of the Information Circular) authorizing certain amendments to CSH's declaration of trust; (iv) for the resolution (included in Appendix "B" of the Information Circular) authorizing certain amendments to Chartwell Master Care LP's limited partnership agreement; and (v) the advisory resolution on executive compensation, held at Chartwell's Annual Meeting on Thursday June 18, 2026 in Mississauga, are set out below. 

Voting Results

Each of the following three nominees proposed by management was elected as a trustee of Chartwell Retirement Residences (the "Chartwell Trustees") as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Alka Gautam

222,510,654

95.02 %

11,670,604

4.98 %

Huw Thomas

231,058,425

98.67 %

3,122,833

1.33 %

Gary Whitelaw

233,402,214

99.67 %

779,044

0.33 %

As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees voted units of CSH Trust to elect the trustees of CSH Trust as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Rael L. Diamond

233,274,506

99.61 %

906,752

0.39 %

Valerie Pisano

233,212,097

99.59 %

969,161

0.41 %

Sharon Sallows

230,643,425

98.49 %

3,537,833

1.51 %

As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees caused the common shares of Chartwell Master Care Corporation (the "Corporation") to be voted to elect the directors of the corporation as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

W. Brent Binions

220,037,906

93.96 %

14,141,352

6.04 %

Rael L. Diamond

233,248,106

99.60 %

931,152

0.40 %

Alka Gautam

215,346,475

91.96 %

18,832,782

8.04 %

Douglas MacLatchy

233,430,743

99.68 %

750,515

0.32 %

Valerie Pisano

232,976,177

99.49 %

1,205,080

0.51 %

Sharon Sallows

221,010,311

94.38 %

13,170,946

5.62 %

Huw Thomas

221,844,269

94.73 %

12,336,989

5.27 %

Vlad Volodarski

224,727,672

95.96 %

9,453,586

4.04 %

Gary Whitelaw

233,373,472

99.66 %

807,786

0.34 %

Reappointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors of Chartwell:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Reappointment of KPMG LLP

215,983,730

92.17 %

18,354,918

7.83 %

Thirteenth Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust

Votes For

Votes Against

Amendments to CSH Trust's Declaration of Trust

233,940,594

99.90 %

240,664

0.10 %

Twelfth Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement

Votes For

Votes Against

Amendments to Chartwell Master Care LP's Limited Partnership Agreement

233,921,078

99.89 %

260,180

0.11 %

Executive Compensation

Votes For

Votes Against

Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation

228,303,176

97.49 %

5,878,082

2.51 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 18, 2026 will also be published on www.sedarplus.com.

Committee Composition

Audit Committee

Rael Diamond
Alka Gautam (Chair)
Douglas MacLatchy
Gary Whitelaw

Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee

Alka Gautam
Valerie Pisano
Sharon Sallows (Chair)

Investment Committee

W. Brent Binions
Rael Diamond
Douglas MacLatchy
Sharon Sallows
Gary Whitelaw (Chair)

About Chartwell
Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long-term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com.

For more information, please contact:
Chartwell Retirement Residences
Vlad Volodarski
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (905) 501-4709
email: [email protected]

SOURCE Chartwell Retirement Residences (IR)

Organization Profile

Chartwell Retirement Residences (IR)