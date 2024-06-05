Chartwell Announces the Election of Directors and Other Voting Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX:CSH.UN) announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 28, 2024 were elected as trustees of Chartwell, trustees of CSH Trust, and directors of Chartwell Master Care Corporation. The detailed results of the votes (i) for the election of directors and trustees; (ii) for the reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of Chartwell; and (iii) relating to executive compensation, held at Chartwell's Annual Meeting on Tuesday June 4, 2024, in Mississauga, are set out below.

Voting Results

Each of the following three nominees proposed by management was elected as a trustee of Chartwell Retirement Residences (the "Chartwell Trustees") as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld V. Ann Davis 145,544,696 97.83 % 3,232,335 2.17 % James Scarlett 146,835,665 98.70 % 1,941,366 1.30 % Huw Thomas 145,373,245 97.71 % 3,403,786 2.29 %

As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees voted units of CSH Trust to elect the trustees of CSH Trust as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Valerie Pisano 144,347,354 97.02 % 4,429,677 2.98 % Sharon Sallows 138,092,036 92.82 % 10,684,995 7.18 % Gary Whitelaw 148,632,906 92.82 % 144,125 0.10 %

As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees caused the common shares of Chartwell Master Care Corporation (the "Corporation") to be voted to elect the directors of the corporation as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld W. Brent Binions 145,632,098 97.89 % 3,144,933 2.11 % V. Ann Davis 145,388,769 97.89 % 3,388,262 2.28 % Valerie Pisano 146,560,403 98.51 % 2,216,628 1.49 % Sharon Sallows 138,422,921 93.04 % 10,354,110 6.96 % James Scarlett 146,538,463 98.50 % 2,238,568 1.50 % Huw Thomas 146,256,847 98.31 % 2,520,184 1.69 % Vlad Volodarski 146,332,525 98.36 % 2,444,506 1.64 % Gary Whitelaw 147,454,478 99.11 % 1,322,553 0.89 %

Deferred Unit Plan



Votes For Votes Against Deferred Unit Plan 138,673,966 93.21 % 10,103,065 6.79 %











Unitholder Rights Plan



Votes For Votes Against Unitholder Rights Plan 143,583,348 96.51 % 5,193,683 3.49 %











Unitholder Proposal



Votes For Votes Against Unitholder Proposal by B.C.

General Employees' Union 27,218,556 18.29 % 121,558,475 81.71 %











Reappointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors of Chartwell:



Votes For Votes Withheld Reappointment of KPMG LLP 141,720,905 95.17 % 7,193,085 4.83 %











Executive Compensation



Votes For Votes Against Advisory Vote on Approach to

Executive Compensation 139,759,411 93.94 % 9,017,620 6.06 %











Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 4, 2024 will also be published on www.sedar.com.

Committee Composition

Audit Committee

V. Ann Davis (Chair)

James Scarlett

Gary Whitelaw

Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee

V. Ann Davis

Valerie Pisano

Sharon Sallows (Chair)

James Scarlett

Investment Committee

W. Brent Binions

Valerie Pisano

Sharon Sallows

Gary Whitelaw (Chair)

About Chartwell

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving over 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com.

