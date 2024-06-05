Chartwell Announces the Election of Directors and Other Voting Results
Jun 05, 2024, 08:00 ET
MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX:CSH.UN) announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 28, 2024 were elected as trustees of Chartwell, trustees of CSH Trust, and directors of Chartwell Master Care Corporation. The detailed results of the votes (i) for the election of directors and trustees; (ii) for the reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of Chartwell; and (iii) relating to executive compensation, held at Chartwell's Annual Meeting on Tuesday June 4, 2024, in Mississauga, are set out below.
Voting Results
Each of the following three nominees proposed by management was elected as a trustee of Chartwell Retirement Residences (the "Chartwell Trustees") as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
V. Ann Davis
|
145,544,696
|
97.83 %
|
3,232,335
|
2.17 %
|
James Scarlett
|
146,835,665
|
98.70 %
|
1,941,366
|
1.30 %
|
Huw Thomas
|
145,373,245
|
97.71 %
|
3,403,786
|
2.29 %
As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees voted units of CSH Trust to elect the trustees of CSH Trust as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Valerie Pisano
|
144,347,354
|
97.02 %
|
4,429,677
|
2.98 %
|
Sharon Sallows
|
138,092,036
|
92.82 %
|
10,684,995
|
7.18 %
|
Gary Whitelaw
|
148,632,906
|
92.82 %
|
144,125
|
0.10 %
As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees caused the common shares of Chartwell Master Care Corporation (the "Corporation") to be voted to elect the directors of the corporation as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
W. Brent Binions
|
145,632,098
|
97.89 %
|
3,144,933
|
2.11 %
|
V. Ann Davis
|
145,388,769
|
97.89 %
|
3,388,262
|
2.28 %
|
Valerie Pisano
|
146,560,403
|
98.51 %
|
2,216,628
|
1.49 %
|
Sharon Sallows
|
138,422,921
|
93.04 %
|
10,354,110
|
6.96 %
|
James Scarlett
|
146,538,463
|
98.50 %
|
2,238,568
|
1.50 %
|
Huw Thomas
|
146,256,847
|
98.31 %
|
2,520,184
|
1.69 %
|
Vlad Volodarski
|
146,332,525
|
98.36 %
|
2,444,506
|
1.64 %
|
Gary Whitelaw
|
147,454,478
|
99.11 %
|
1,322,553
|
0.89 %
Deferred Unit Plan
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Deferred Unit Plan
|
138,673,966
|
93.21 %
|
10,103,065
|
6.79 %
Unitholder Rights Plan
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Unitholder Rights Plan
|
143,583,348
|
96.51 %
|
5,193,683
|
3.49 %
Unitholder Proposal
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Unitholder Proposal by B.C.
|
27,218,556
|
18.29 %
|
121,558,475
|
81.71 %
Reappointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors of Chartwell:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Reappointment of KPMG LLP
|
141,720,905
|
95.17 %
|
7,193,085
|
4.83 %
Executive Compensation
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Advisory Vote on Approach to
|
139,759,411
|
93.94 %
|
9,017,620
|
6.06 %
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 4, 2024 will also be published on www.sedar.com.
Committee Composition
Audit Committee
V. Ann Davis (Chair)
James Scarlett
Gary Whitelaw
Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee
V. Ann Davis
Valerie Pisano
Sharon Sallows (Chair)
James Scarlett
Investment Committee
W. Brent Binions
Valerie Pisano
Sharon Sallows
Gary Whitelaw (Chair)
About Chartwell
Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving over 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com.
For more information, please contact:
Chartwell Retirement Residences
Vlad Volodarski
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (905) 501-4709
[email protected]
SOURCE Chartwell Retirement Residences (IR)
