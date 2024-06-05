Chartwell Announces the Election of Directors and Other Voting Results

News provided by

Chartwell Retirement Residences (IR)

Jun 05, 2024, 08:00 ET

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX:CSH.UN) announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 28, 2024 were elected as trustees of Chartwell, trustees of CSH Trust, and directors of Chartwell Master Care Corporation.  The detailed results of the votes (i) for the election of directors and trustees; (ii) for the reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of Chartwell; and (iii) relating to executive compensation, held at Chartwell's Annual Meeting on Tuesday June 4, 2024, in Mississauga, are set out below. 

Voting Results

Each of the following three nominees proposed by management was elected as a trustee of Chartwell Retirement Residences (the "Chartwell Trustees") as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

V. Ann Davis

145,544,696

97.83 %

3,232,335

2.17 %

James Scarlett

146,835,665

98.70 %

1,941,366

1.30 %

Huw Thomas

145,373,245

97.71 %

3,403,786

2.29 %

As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees voted units of CSH Trust to elect the trustees of CSH Trust as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Valerie Pisano

144,347,354

97.02 %

4,429,677

2.98 %

Sharon Sallows

138,092,036

92.82 %

10,684,995

7.18 %

Gary Whitelaw

148,632,906

92.82 %

144,125

0.10 %

As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees caused the common shares of Chartwell Master Care Corporation (the "Corporation") to be voted to elect the directors of the corporation as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

W. Brent Binions

145,632,098

97.89 %

3,144,933

2.11 %

V. Ann Davis

145,388,769

97.89 %

3,388,262

2.28 %

Valerie Pisano

146,560,403

98.51 %

2,216,628

1.49 %

Sharon Sallows

138,422,921

93.04 %

10,354,110

6.96 %

James Scarlett

146,538,463

98.50 %

2,238,568

1.50 %

Huw Thomas

146,256,847

98.31 %

2,520,184

1.69 %

Vlad Volodarski

146,332,525

98.36 %

2,444,506

1.64 %

Gary Whitelaw

147,454,478

99.11 %

1,322,553

0.89 %

Deferred Unit Plan

Votes For

Votes Against

Deferred Unit Plan

138,673,966

93.21 %

10,103,065

6.79 %





Unitholder Rights Plan

Votes For

Votes Against

Unitholder Rights Plan

143,583,348

96.51 %

5,193,683

3.49 %





Unitholder Proposal

Votes For

Votes Against

Unitholder Proposal by B.C.
General Employees' Union                               

27,218,556

18.29 %

121,558,475

81.71 %





Reappointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors of Chartwell:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Reappointment of KPMG LLP

141,720,905

95.17 %

7,193,085

4.83 %





Executive Compensation

Votes For

Votes Against

Advisory Vote on Approach to
Executive Compensation

139,759,411

93.94 %

9,017,620

6.06 %





Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 4, 2024 will also be published on www.sedar.com.

Committee Composition

Audit Committee

V. Ann Davis (Chair) 
James Scarlett
Gary Whitelaw

Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee

V. Ann Davis 
Valerie Pisano
Sharon Sallows (Chair)          
James Scarlett

Investment Committee

W. Brent Binions       
Valerie Pisano
Sharon Sallows          
Gary Whitelaw (Chair)

About Chartwell

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents.  Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.  Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving over 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com.

For more information, please contact:
Chartwell Retirement Residences
Vlad Volodarski
Chief Executive Officer
Tel:  (905) 501-4709
[email protected]

SOURCE Chartwell Retirement Residences (IR)

Organization Profile

Chartwell Retirement Residences (IR)