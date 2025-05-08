Chartwell Announces the Election of Directors and Other Voting Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 14, 2025 were elected as trustees of Chartwell, trustees of CSH Trust, and directors of Chartwell Master Care Corporation. The detailed results of the votes (i) for the election of directors and trustees; (ii) for the reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of Chartwell; and (iii) relating to executive compensation, held at Chartwell's Annual Meeting on Wednesday May 7, 2025 in Mississauga, are set out below.

Voting Results

Each of the following three nominees proposed by management was elected as a trustee of Chartwell Retirement Residences (the "Chartwell Trustees") as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld V. Ann Davis 185,505,571 99.25 % 1,408,567 0.75 % James Scarlett 185,588,846 99.29 % 1,325,292 0.71 % Huw Thomas 184,112,099 98.50 % 2,802,039 1.50 %

As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees voted units of CSH Trust to elect the trustees of CSH Trust as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Valerie Pisano 185,578,368 99.29 % 1,332,723 0.71 % Sharon Sallows 184,082,414 98.49 % 2,831,724 1.51 % Gary Whitelaw 185,633,478 99.31 % 1,280,660 0.69 %

As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees caused the common shares of Chartwell Master Care Corporation (the "Corporation") to be voted to elect the directors of the corporation as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld W. Brent Binions 176,625,477 94.50 % 10,288,661 5.50 % V. Ann Davis 178,176,565 95.33 % 8,737,572 4.67 % Alka Gautam 183,773,644 98.32 % 3,140,494 1.68 % Valerie Pisano 182,504,313 97.64 % 4,409,824 2.36 % Sharon Sallows 173,951,130 93.06 % 12,963,007 6.94 % James Scarlett 182,503,850 97.64 % 4,408,287 2.36 % Huw Thomas 175,983,810 94.15 % 10,930,328 5.85 % Vlad Volodarski 175,630,165 93.96 % 11,283,973 6.04 % Gary Whitelaw 183,788,821 98.33 % 3,125,317 1.67 %

Reappointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors of Chartwell:



Votes For Votes Withheld Reappointment of KPMG LLP 163,113,513 87.21 % 23,917,112 12.79 %











Executive Compensation



Votes For Votes Against Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation 180,429,042 96.53 % 116,487 3.47 %











Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 7, 2025 will also be published on www.sedar.com.

Committee Composition

Audit Committee

V. Ann Davis (Chair)

Alka Gautam

James Scarlett

Gary Whitelaw

Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee

V. Ann Davis

Valerie Pisano

Sharon Sallows (Chair)

James Scarlett

Investment Committee

W. Brent Binions

Alka Gautam

Valerie Pisano

Sharon Sallows

Gary Whitelaw (Chair)

About Chartwell

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com.

