Chartwell Announces the Election of Directors and Other Voting Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 14, 2025 were elected as trustees of Chartwell, trustees of CSH Trust, and directors of Chartwell Master Care Corporation. The detailed results of the votes (i) for the election of directors and trustees; (ii) for the reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of Chartwell; and (iii) relating to executive compensation, held at Chartwell's Annual Meeting on Wednesday May 7, 2025 in Mississauga, are set out below. 

Voting Results

Each of the following three nominees proposed by management was elected as a trustee of Chartwell Retirement Residences (the "Chartwell Trustees") as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

V. Ann Davis

185,505,571

99.25 %

1,408,567

0.75 %

James Scarlett

185,588,846

99.29 %

1,325,292

0.71 %

Huw Thomas

184,112,099

98.50 %

2,802,039

1.50 %

As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees voted units of CSH Trust to elect the trustees of CSH Trust as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Valerie Pisano

185,578,368

99.29 %

1,332,723

0.71 %

Sharon Sallows

184,082,414

98.49 %

2,831,724

1.51 %

Gary Whitelaw

185,633,478

99.31 %

1,280,660

0.69 %

As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees caused the common shares of Chartwell Master Care Corporation (the "Corporation") to be voted to elect the directors of the corporation as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

W. Brent Binions

176,625,477

94.50 %

10,288,661

5.50 %

V. Ann Davis

178,176,565

95.33 %

8,737,572

4.67 %

Alka Gautam

183,773,644

98.32 %

3,140,494

1.68 %

Valerie Pisano

182,504,313

97.64 %

4,409,824

2.36 %

Sharon Sallows

173,951,130

93.06 %

12,963,007

6.94 %

James Scarlett

182,503,850

97.64 %

4,408,287

2.36 %

Huw Thomas

175,983,810

94.15 %

10,930,328

5.85 %

Vlad Volodarski

175,630,165

93.96 %

11,283,973

6.04 %

Gary Whitelaw

183,788,821

98.33 %

3,125,317

1.67 %

Reappointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors of Chartwell:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Reappointment of KPMG LLP

163,113,513

87.21 %

23,917,112

12.79 %





Executive Compensation

Votes For

Votes Against

Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation

180,429,042

96.53 %

116,487

3.47 %





Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 7, 2025 will also be published on www.sedar.com.

Committee Composition

Audit Committee

V. Ann Davis (Chair)
Alka Gautam
James Scarlett
Gary Whitelaw

Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee

V. Ann Davis 
Valerie Pisano
Sharon Sallows (Chair)          
James Scarlett

Investment Committee

W. Brent Binions
Alka Gautam 
Valerie Pisano
Sharon Sallows          
Gary Whitelaw (Chair)

About Chartwell

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents.  Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.  Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com.

For more information, please contact:
Chartwell Retirement Residences
Vlad Volodarski
Chief Executive Officer
Tel:  (905) 501-4709
[email protected]

SOURCE Chartwell Retirement Residences (IR)

