Chartwell Announces March 2025 Distribution and Provides Occupancy Update

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) announced today a cash distribution of $0.051 per Trust Unit. The cash distribution will be payable on April 15, 2025 to unitholders of record on March 31, 2025.

Unitholders can participate in Chartwell's Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"). Eligible investors registered in the DRIP will have their monthly cash distributions used to purchase Trust Units and will also receive bonus units equal to 3% of their monthly cash distributions. DRIP offers unitholders the opportunity to steadily increase their ownership in Chartwell without incurring any commission or brokerage fees. Complete details of the DRIP are available on Chartwell's website at https://investors.chartwell.com or from a unitholder's investment advisor.

Same Property Occupancy Update

The chart included (Figure 1) summarizes Chartwell's same property monthly weighted average occupancy rates for the months ended December 31, 2023, through to February 28, 2025, and provides forecasts for same property weighted average occupancy for the months ending March 31, 2025 and April 30, 2025.

Robust winter sales activity resulted in higher January occupancy and a smaller seasonal dip compared to historical periods. We expect this positive momentum in initial contacts, personalized tours and high conversion rates to permanent move-ins to continue through 2025, supported by strong demand resulting from accelerating demographic growth, shortages of long term care beds, and fewer seniors housing construction starts.

Forward-Looking Information

ABOUT CHARTWELL

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com.

