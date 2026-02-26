Chartwell Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 Results, Provides an Update on Growth and Portfolio Optimization Activities, and Increase to Distributions

Chartwell Retirement Residences

Feb 26, 2026

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) announced today its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Highlights 
  • Property revenue increased $73.8 million or 33.8% in Q4 2025, and $279.1 million or 34.9% for the year.
  • Net income increased $3.7 million in Q4 2025, and $7.1 million for the year.
  • Funds from operations ("FFO")(1) increased $23.6 million or 40.9% in Q4 2025, and $80.6 million or 40.8% for the year.
  • Same property adjusted net operating income ("NOI")(1) increased 16.9% in Q4 2025, and 18.4% for the year.
  • Same property adjusted operating margin increased 310 basis points ("bps") to 41.6% in Q4 2025, and 330 bps to 41.7% for the year.
  • Weighted average same property occupancy increased 430 bps to 94.7% in Q4 2025, and 480 bps to 92.8% for the year, ending at 95.2% on December 31, exceeding our occupancy target of 95.0%.
  • Same property adjusted NOI per occupied suite ("NOIPOS")(1) increased 11.6% in Q4 2025 on higher adjusted resident revenue per occupied suite ("REVPOS")(1) and lower adjusted direct property operating expense per occupied suite ("DOEPOS")(1), and increased 12.2% for the year on higher REVPOS and lower DOEPOS.
  • Distribution increase of 2.0% effective March 31, 2026.

"2025 was a record year for Chartwell, and a powerful reflection of the dedication, care and professionalism of our people. Our teams delivered strong operating and financial performance and achieved all our 2025 strategic targets. We continued to grow our portfolio with over $1.7 billion in completed and announced acquisitions. These investments accelerated our shift to newer, highquality residences that are better aligned with the evolving needs and expectations of today's seniors. With continued focus on process improvement and technology deployment, we strengthened the longterm quality and resilience of our management platform," said Vlad Volodarski, Chartwell's Chief Executive Officer. "I am deeply grateful to our employees for their passion, care and unwavering focus on making people's lives better. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and confident in our team's ability to sustain this momentum as we work toward our 2026–2028 strategic goals."

Results of Operations

($000s, except per unit amounts, number of units, per occupied suite

Three Months Ended
December 31

Year Ended
December 31

amounts, and percentages)

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Property revenue

292,258

218,445

73,813

1,079,035

799,923

279,112

Direct property operating expense

174,944

138,707

36,237

650,076

509,179

140,897

Net income

7,244

3,544

3,700

29,495

22,378

7,117

FFO(1)

81,241

57,663

23,578

278,020

197,462

80,558

FFO per unit(1)

0.26

0.21

0.05

0.95

0.76

0.19

Weighted average number of units outstanding (000s)(2)

310,769

275,494

35,275

293,288

260,119

33,169

G&A expenses

12,714

10,334

2,380

56,601

49,460

7,141

Same property:





Adjusted property revenue(1)

182,391

168,452

13,939

705,927

647,327

58,600

   Adjusted resident revenue(1)

179,526

165,273

14,253

694,304

634,103

60,201

   Adjusted other property revenue(1)

2,865

3,179

(314)

11,623

13,224

(1,601)

Adjusted direct property operating expense(1)

106,567

103,586

2,981

411,629

398,774

12,855

Adjusted NOI(1)

75,824

64,866

10,958

294,298

248,553

45,745

Adjusted operating margin(1)

41.6 %

38.5 %

3.1pp

41.7 %

38.4 %

3.3pp

Weighted average occupancy rate(3)

94.7 %

90.4 %

4.3pp

92.8 %

88.0 %

4.8pp

REVPOS(1)

5,026

4,848

178

4,959

4,778

181

DOEPOS(1)

2,984

3,039

(55)

2,940

3,005

(65)

NOIPOS(1)

2,123

1,903

220

2,102

1,873

229








Fourth Quarter Results

For Q4 2025, property revenue increased $73.8 million or 33.8%, and direct property operating expense increased $36.2 million or 26.1%.

For Q4 2025, net income was $7.2 million compared to $3.5 million in Q4 2024 primarily due to:

  • higher property revenue, and
  • reversal of impairment expense,

partially offset by:

  • higher direct property operating expense,
  • higher depreciation of property, plant and equipment ("PP&E"),
  • negative changes in fair value of financial instruments in Q4 2025 as compared to positive changes in fair value of financial instruments in Q4 2024,
  • higher deferred tax expense,
  • higher finance costs
  • lower net income from joint ventures, and
  • higher general, administrative, and Trust ("G&A") expenses.

For Q4 2025, FFO was $81.2 million or $0.26 per unit, compared to $57.7 million or $0.21 per unit for Q4 2024. The change in FFO was primarily due to:

  • higher adjusted NOI of $28.8 million, and
  • higher adjusted interest income of $1.5 million, and
  • higher other lease revenue of $1.2 million,

partially offset by:

  • higher adjusted finance costs of $3.3 million,
  • higher G&A expenses of $2.4 million, and
  • lower management fees of $2.2 million.

Annual / Year End Results

For 2025, property revenue increased $279.1 million or 34.9%, and direct property operating expense increased $140.9 million or 27.7%.

For 2025, net income was $29.5 million compared to $22.4 million in 2024 primarily due to:

  • higher property revenue,
  • reversal of impairment expense, and
  • higher gain on disposal of assets,

partially offset by:

  • higher direct property operating expense,
  • higher depreciation of PP&E,
  • higher finance costs,
  • higher deferred tax expense,
  • lower net income from joint ventures, 
  • higher G&A expenses, and
  • higher negative changes in fair value of financial instruments.

For 2025, FFO was $278.0 million or $0.95 per unit, compared to $197.5 million or $0.76 per unit for 2024. The change in FFO was primarily due to:

  • higher adjusted NOI of $109.8 million,
  • higher adjusted interest income of $3.7 million,
  • higher other lease revenue of $2.2 million, and
  • lower depreciation of PP&E and amortization of intangibles assets used for administrative purposes of $0.5 million,

partially offset by:

  • higher adjusted finance costs of $20.0 million,
  • lower management fees of $7.6 million,
  • higher G&A expenses of $7.1 million, and
  • lower other income of $0.9 million. 

Financial Position

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA(4)

6.9x

8.4x

10.2x

Interest Coverage Ratio(4)

3.5x

2.7x

2.3x

Available liquidity(1) ($000)

504,043

314,295

348,631

Weighted average interest rate (consolidated)

3.92 %

4.30 %

3.84 %

As at December 31, 2025, liquidity(1) amounted to $504.0 million, which included $109.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and $394.9 million of available borrowing capacity on our credit facilities. 

2026 Outlook and Recent Developments 

A discussion of our business outlook can be found in the "2026 Outlook" section of our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "2025 MD&A"). 

Operations

Figure 1 provides an update in respect of our same property occupancy (NOTE: Same property for the purpose of this graph is in accordance with our 2026 definition. Same property references elsewhere in this document reflect the 2025 composition of our same property portfolio).

We experienced a seasonal occupancy dip during the 2026 winter that is more in-line with historical periods given severe weather conditions and a more pronounced flu season. We expect to see strong spring permanent move-in activity given the robust industry supply and demand fundamentals and expect to achieve our full year average occupancy target of 95%.

Growth and Portfolio Optimization Activities

We continue to execute on our portfolio strategy of enhancing our asset base to generate increased NOI, acquiring new strategic properties in core markets, selling non-core properties, and repositioning underperforming properties.  We are also pursuing new developments that support future growth of our asset base in line with our strategy.  Recent activities include:

  • On December 1, 2025, we acquired a 334-suite retirement residence (rebranded Chartwell Azalis) in Repentigny, Quebec for $111.0 million. The purchase price was settled in cash.
  • On December 2, 2025, we acquired the newly developed 155-suite retirement residence (rebranded Chartwell Edgewater) in Nanaimo, British Columbia for $102.7 million. The purchase price was settled in cash.
  • On December 15, 2025, we acquired The Edward, a 90-suite retirement residence in Calgary, Alberta for $53.0 million. The purchase price was settled in cash.
  • On December 18, 2025, we acquired the remaining 15% ownership interest in Résidence Légende, a 368-suite retirement residence in Longueuil, Quebec from Batimo for $17.9 million before working capital adjustments and closing costs. The purchase price included the proportionate assumption of the $10.1 million mortgage in place at closing, with the balance settled in cash. We now have 100% ownership interest in this residence.
  • On February 19, 2026, we entered into a definitive agreement to sell one non-core property in Ontario, for $49.0 million with closing expected in Q1 2026.
Liquidity and Financing

On November 6, 2025, we filed a new prospectus supplement to renew our at-the-market equity distribution program (the "2025 ATM Program") that allows Chartwell to issue up to $500.0 million of Trust Units from treasury to the public from time to time during the term of the program. The 2025 ATM Program is effective until May 30, 2026, unless terminated prior to such date by Chartwell or otherwise in accordance with the terms of the Equity Distribution Agreement which sets out the terms of the sale of Trust Units under the 2025 ATM Program. As of December 31, 2025, we had issued and sold approximately $240.0 million of the Trust Units under the 2025 ATM Program.

During the year ended December 31, 2025, under both the 2025 ATM Program and our prior at-the-market equity distribution program, Chartwell issued an aggregate 38,894,442 of Trust Units at an average price of $18.52 per Trust Unit for total gross proceeds of $720.5 million. Commission and other costs amounted to $11.5 million, offset by a deferred tax asset of $6.1 million.

As at February 26, 2026, liquidity amounted to $483.8 million, which included $88.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and $394.9 million of available borrowing capacity on our Credit Facilities.

As of the date of this release, for the remainder of 2026, we have $209.6 million of mortgage debt maturing with a weighted average interest rate of 2.99%. At February 26, 2026, 10-year CMHC-insured mortgage rates are estimated at approximately 3.85% and five-year unsecured debenture rate to be approximately 3.88%.

Distributions Increase

On February 26, 2026, the Trustees approved an increase in our monthly distributions from $0.051 per unit ($0.612 annualized) to $0.052 per unit ($0.624 annualized). The increase will be effective for the March 31, 2026 distribution payable on April 15, 2026.

Quarterly Investor Materials and Conference Call

We invite you to review our Q4 and Year End 2025 investor materials on our website at investors.chartwell.com

2025 Financial Statements
2025 MD&A
2025 Investor Presentation

A conference call hosted by Chartwell's senior management will be held Friday, February 27, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET.  Participation in the live conference call can be accessed by registering on the Investor Relations section of Chartwell's website or by clicking on the following link Participant Registration. A slide presentation to accompany management's comments during the conference call will be available on the website. To access the live webcast of the conference call and presentation, please go to the Investor Relations section of Chartwell's website or click on the following link Q4 and Year End 2025 Results Webcast.  

A replay of the webcast will be available following the conference call on the Investor Relations section of Chartwell's website at investors.chartwell.com.

Footnotes

(1)

FFO, FFO per unit, adjusted property revenue, adjusted resident revenue, adjusted other property revenue, adjusted direct property operating expense, adjusted NOI, adjusted operating margin, NOIPOS, REVPOS, DOEPOS, liquidity, interest coverage ratio, Imputed Cost of Debt, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio are non-GAAP measures. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. These measures are used by management in evaluating operating and financial performance. Please refer to the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 6 of this press release. Certain information about non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, capital management measures, and supplementary measures found in Chartwell's 2025 MD&A, is incorporated by reference. Full definitions of FFO and FFO per unit can be found on page 20, same property adjusted NOI on page 21, adjusted NOI on page 21, adjusted operating margin, NOIPOS, REVPOS, and DOEPOS on page 21, liquidity on page 28, interest coverage ratio on page 43, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio on page 44 of the 2025 MD&A available on Chartwell's website, and under Chartwell's profile on the System for Electronic Document and Analysis Retrieval ("SEDAR+") website at sedarplus.com. The definitions of these measures have been incorporated by reference.

(2)

Includes Trust Units, Class B Units of Chartwell Master Care LP, and Trust Units issued under Executive Unit Purchase Plan and Deferred Trust Unit Plan.

(3)

'pp' means percentage points.

(4)

Non-GAAP; calculated in accordance with the Trust indentures for Chartwell's 6.000% Series C senior unsecured debentures, 4.400% Series D senior unsecured debentures, 3.650% Series E senior unsecured debentures, and 4.500% Series F senior unsecured debentures and may not be comparable to similar metrics used by other issuers or to any GAAP measures.

(5)

Forecast includes leases and notices as at January 31, 2026, and an estimate of mid-month move-ins of 20 bps for February and 50 bps for March, based on the preceding 12-month average of such activity.
About Chartwell

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country. For more information visit www.chartwell.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information that reflects the current expectations, estimates and projections of management about the future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities for Chartwell and the seniors housing industry. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking information in this document include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategies, operational sales, marketing and portfolio optimization strategies including targets, and the expected results of such strategies, predictions and expectations with respect to industry trends including growth in the senior population, a deficit of long term care beds and the pace of new construction starts, expectations with respect to taxes that are expected to be payable in the current and future years and statements regarding the tax classification of distributions, occupancy and rate forecasts, and the ATM Program, including the expected benefits thereof and intended use of net proceeds. Forward-looking information can be generally identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "expected," "intend," "may," "will," "project," "plan," "should," "believe," and similar expressions. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expected or estimated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. These factors are more fully described in the "Risks and Uncertainties and Forward-Looking Information" section in Chartwell's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "2025 MD&A"), and in materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada from time to time, including but not limited to our most recent Annual Information Form the ("AIF"). A copy of the 2025 MD&A, the AIF, and Chartwell's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under Chartwell's profile on the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.com. Except as required by law, Chartwell does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or for any other reason.

For more information, please contact:

Chartwell Retirement Residences
Jeffrey Brown, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (905) 501-6777
Email: [email protected]

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Chartwell's audited consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Management uses certain financial measures to assess Chartwell's operating and financial performance, which are measures not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") under IFRS. The following measures: FFO, FFO per unit, same property adjusted NOI, adjusted NOI, adjusted operating margin, REVPOS, DOEPOS, NOIPOS, liquidity, interest coverage ratio and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio as well as other measures discussed elsewhere in this release, do not have a standardized definition prescribed by IFRS. They are presented because management believes these non-GAAP measures are relevant and meaningful measures of Chartwell's performance and as computed may differ from similar computations as reported by other issuers and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by such issuers. For a full definition of these measures, please refer to the 2025 MD&A available on Chartwell's website and on SEDAR+.

The following table reconciles property revenue and direct property operating expense from our financial statements to adjusted property revenue and adjusted direct property operating expense, and NOI to Adjusted NOI, and identifies contributions from our same property portfolio, our growth portfolio, and our repositioning portfolio:

($000s, except occupancy rates)

Q4 2025

Q4 2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Property revenue

292,258

218,445

73,813

1,079,035

799,923

279,112

Add (Subtract):







  Share from joint ventures (1)

11,468

39,485

(28,017)

54,726

142,430

(87,704)

  Share from non-controlling interest (2)

-

(1,382)

1,382

(3,070)

(2,710)

(360)

Adjusted property revenue (3)

303,726

256,548

47,178

1,130,691

939,643

191,048

Comprised of:





  Same property

182,391

168,452

13,939

705,927

647,327

58,600

  Growth

93,614

42,290

51,324

315,971

112,200

203,771

  Repositioning

27,721

45,806

(18,085)

108,793

180,116

(71,323)

Adjusted property revenue

303,726

256,548

47,178

1,130,691

939,643

191,048

  Resident revenue

287,861

214,699

73,162

1,061,351

784,266

277,085

  Add (Subtract):







    Share from joint ventures (1)

11,355

39,136

(27,781)

54,139

141,050

(86,911)

    Share from non-controlling interest (2)

-

(1,364)

1,364

(3,028)

(2,673)

(355)

  Adjusted resident revenue

299,216

252,471

46,745

1,112,462

922,643

189,819

  Comprised of:





    Same property

179,526

165,273

14,253

694,304

634,103

60,201

    Growth

92,125

41,697

50,428

310,792

110,687

200,105

    Repositioning

27,565

45,501

(17,936)

107,366

177,853

(70,487)

  Adjusted resident revenue

299,216

252,471

46,745

1,112,462

922,643

189,819

  Other property revenue

4,397

3,746

651

17,684

15,657

2,027

  Add (Subtract):







    Share from joint ventures (1)

113

349

(236)

587

1,380

(793)

    Share from non-controlling interest (2)

-

(18)

18

(42)

(37)

(5)

  Adjusted other property revenue

4,510

4,077

433

18,229

17,000

1,229

  Comprised of:





    Same property

2,865

3,179

(314)

11,623

13,224

(1,601)

    Growth

1,489

593

896

5,179

1,513

3,666

    Repositioning

156

305

(149)

1,427

2,263

(836)

  Adjusted other property revenue

4,510

4,077

433

18,229

17,000

1,229

Direct property operating expense

174,944

138,707

36,237

650,076

509,179

140,897

Add (Subtract):







  Share from joint ventures

6,594

25,137

(18,543)

32,694

92,177

(59,483)

  Share from non-controlling interest

-

(697)

697

(1,528)

(1,374)

(154)

Adjusted direct property operating expense

181,538

163,147

18,391

681,242

599,982

81,260

Comprised of:





Same property

106,567

103,586

2,981

411,629

398,774

12,855

Growth

52,843

25,713

27,130

182,983

67,550

115,433

Repositioning

22,128

33,848

(11,720)

86,630

133,658

(47,028)

Adjusted direct property operating expense

181,538

163,147

18,391

681,242

599,982

81,260

NOI

117,314

79,738

37,576

428,959

290,744

138,215

Add (Subtract):





  Share from joint ventures

4,874

14,348

(9,474)

22,032

50,253

(28,221)

  Share from non-controlling interest 

-

(685)

685

(1,542)

(1,336)

(206)

Adjusted NOI

122,188

93,401

28,787

449,449

339,661

109,788

Comprised of:





Same property

75,824

64,866

10,958

294,298

248,553

45,745

Growth

40,771

16,577

24,194

132,988

44,650

88,338

Repositioning

5,593

11,958

(6,365)

22,163

46,458

(24,295)

Adjusted NOI

122,188

93,401

28,787

449,449

339,661

109,788

Weighted average occupancy rate:





Same property portfolio

94.7 %

90.4 %

4.3pp

92.8 %

88.0 %

4.8pp

Growth portfolio

91.8 %

88.4 %

3.4pp

90.1 %

87.5 %

2.6pp

Repositioning portfolio 

88.7 %

84.0 %

4.7pp

86.1 %

83.8 %

2.3pp

Total portfolio

93.0 %

88.7 %

4.3pp

90.7 %

87.1 %

3.6pp

(1)

Non-GAAP; represents Chartwell's proportionate share of the property revenue and direct property operating expense of our Equity-Accounted JVs, respectively.

(2)

Non-GAAP; represents Chartwell's proportionate share of the resident revenue and direct property operating expense of our non-controlling interest, respectively.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income/(loss) to FFO:

($000s, except per unit amounts and number of units)

Q4 2025

Q4 2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Net income/(loss)

7,244

3,544

3,700

29,495

22,378

7,117

Add (Subtract):





B

Depreciation of PP&E

71,693

49,225

22,468

245,509

166,371

79,138

D

Amortization of limited life intangible assets

399

485

(86)

1,739

2,195

(456)

B

Depreciation of PP&E and amortization of intangible assets used for administrative purposes included in
   depreciation of PP&E and amortization of intangible assets above

(1,039)

(1,125)

86

(3,626)

(4,092)

466

E

Loss/(gain) on disposal of assets

(1,128)

941

(2,069)

(62,918)

(53,963)

(8,955)

J

Transaction costs arising on dispositions

266

491

(225)

6,719

5,518

1,201

H

Impairment losses/(reversals)

(11,000)

-

(11,000)

(12,963)

-

(12,963)

F

Tax on gains or losses on disposal of properties

(2,535)

(2,744)

209

1,066

(255)

1,321

G

Deferred income tax

11,492

7,166

4,326

43,675

34,752

8,923

O

Distributions on Class B Units recorded as interest expense

223

231

(8)

898

927

(29)

M

Changes in fair value of financial instruments

4,528

(1,660)

6,188

24,348

19,875

4,473

Q

FFO adjustments for Equity-Accounted JVs

1,098

1,196

(98)

4,332

3,887

445

U

Non-controlling interest

-

(87)

87

(254)

(131)

(123)

FFO

81,241

57,663

23,578

278,020

197,462

80,558

Weighted average number of units (000)

310,769

275,494

35,275

293,288

260,119

33,169

FFO per unit

0.26

0.21

0.05

0.95

0.76

0.19

The following table provides details of the weighted average number of occupied suites used in calculations of REVPOS, DOEPOS, and NOIPOS:

Q4 2025

Q4 2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Weighted average number of occupied suites

11,906

11,363

543

11,667

11,059

608

