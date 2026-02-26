Chartwell Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 Results, Provides an Update on Growth and Portfolio Optimization Activities, and Increase to Distributions
MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) announced today its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.
"2025 was a record year for Chartwell, and a powerful reflection of the dedication, care and professionalism of our people. Our teams delivered strong operating and financial performance and achieved all our 2025 strategic targets. We continued to grow our portfolio with over $1.7 billion in completed and announced acquisitions. These investments accelerated our shift to newer, high‑quality residences that are better aligned with the evolving needs and expectations of today's seniors. With continued focus on process improvement and technology deployment, we strengthened the long‑term quality and resilience of our management platform," said Vlad Volodarski, Chartwell's Chief Executive Officer. "I am deeply grateful to our employees for their passion, care and unwavering focus on making people's lives better. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and confident in our team's ability to sustain this momentum as we work toward our 2026–2028 strategic goals."
|
($000s, except per unit amounts, number of units, per occupied suite
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
amounts, and percentages)
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
Property revenue
|
292,258
|
218,445
|
73,813
|
1,079,035
|
799,923
|
279,112
|
Direct property operating expense
|
174,944
|
138,707
|
36,237
|
650,076
|
509,179
|
140,897
|
Net income
|
7,244
|
3,544
|
3,700
|
29,495
|
22,378
|
7,117
|
FFO(1)
|
81,241
|
57,663
|
23,578
|
278,020
|
197,462
|
80,558
|
FFO per unit(1)
|
0.26
|
0.21
|
0.05
|
0.95
|
0.76
|
0.19
|
Weighted average number of units outstanding (000s)(2)
|
310,769
|
275,494
|
35,275
|
293,288
|
260,119
|
33,169
|
G&A expenses
|
12,714
|
10,334
|
2,380
|
56,601
|
49,460
|
7,141
|
Same property:
|
Adjusted property revenue(1)
|
182,391
|
168,452
|
13,939
|
705,927
|
647,327
|
58,600
|
Adjusted resident revenue(1)
|
179,526
|
165,273
|
14,253
|
694,304
|
634,103
|
60,201
|
Adjusted other property revenue(1)
|
2,865
|
3,179
|
(314)
|
11,623
|
13,224
|
(1,601)
|
Adjusted direct property operating expense(1)
|
106,567
|
103,586
|
2,981
|
411,629
|
398,774
|
12,855
|
Adjusted NOI(1)
|
75,824
|
64,866
|
10,958
|
294,298
|
248,553
|
45,745
|
Adjusted operating margin(1)
|
41.6 %
|
38.5 %
|
3.1pp
|
41.7 %
|
38.4 %
|
3.3pp
|
Weighted average occupancy rate(3)
|
94.7 %
|
90.4 %
|
4.3pp
|
92.8 %
|
88.0 %
|
4.8pp
|
REVPOS(1)
|
5,026
|
4,848
|
178
|
4,959
|
4,778
|
181
|
DOEPOS(1)
|
2,984
|
3,039
|
(55)
|
2,940
|
3,005
|
(65)
|
NOIPOS(1)
|
2,123
|
1,903
|
220
|
2,102
|
1,873
|
229
Fourth Quarter Results
For Q4 2025, property revenue increased $73.8 million or 33.8%, and direct property operating expense increased $36.2 million or 26.1%.
For Q4 2025, net income was $7.2 million compared to $3.5 million in Q4 2024 primarily due to:
partially offset by:
For Q4 2025, FFO was $81.2 million or $0.26 per unit, compared to $57.7 million or $0.21 per unit for Q4 2024. The change in FFO was primarily due to:
partially offset by:
Annual / Year End Results
For 2025, property revenue increased $279.1 million or 34.9%, and direct property operating expense increased $140.9 million or 27.7%.
For 2025, net income was $29.5 million compared to $22.4 million in 2024 primarily due to:
partially offset by:
For 2025, FFO was $278.0 million or $0.95 per unit, compared to $197.5 million or $0.76 per unit for 2024. The change in FFO was primarily due to:
partially offset by:
Financial Position
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA(4)
|
6.9x
|
8.4x
|
10.2x
|
Interest Coverage Ratio(4)
|
3.5x
|
2.7x
|
2.3x
|
Available liquidity(1) ($000)
|
504,043
|
314,295
|
348,631
|
Weighted average interest rate (consolidated)
|
3.92 %
|
4.30 %
|
3.84 %
As at December 31, 2025, liquidity(1) amounted to $504.0 million, which included $109.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and $394.9 million of available borrowing capacity on our credit facilities.
A discussion of our business outlook can be found in the "2026 Outlook" section of our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "2025 MD&A").
Figure 1 provides an update in respect of our same property occupancy (NOTE: Same property for the purpose of this graph is in accordance with our 2026 definition. Same property references elsewhere in this document reflect the 2025 composition of our same property portfolio).
We experienced a seasonal occupancy dip during the 2026 winter that is more in-line with historical periods given severe weather conditions and a more pronounced flu season. We expect to see strong spring permanent move-in activity given the robust industry supply and demand fundamentals and expect to achieve our full year average occupancy target of 95%.
We continue to execute on our portfolio strategy of enhancing our asset base to generate increased NOI, acquiring new strategic properties in core markets, selling non-core properties, and repositioning underperforming properties. We are also pursuing new developments that support future growth of our asset base in line with our strategy. Recent activities include:
On November 6, 2025, we filed a new prospectus supplement to renew our at-the-market equity distribution program (the "2025 ATM Program") that allows Chartwell to issue up to $500.0 million of Trust Units from treasury to the public from time to time during the term of the program. The 2025 ATM Program is effective until May 30, 2026, unless terminated prior to such date by Chartwell or otherwise in accordance with the terms of the Equity Distribution Agreement which sets out the terms of the sale of Trust Units under the 2025 ATM Program. As of December 31, 2025, we had issued and sold approximately $240.0 million of the Trust Units under the 2025 ATM Program.
During the year ended December 31, 2025, under both the 2025 ATM Program and our prior at-the-market equity distribution program, Chartwell issued an aggregate 38,894,442 of Trust Units at an average price of $18.52 per Trust Unit for total gross proceeds of $720.5 million. Commission and other costs amounted to $11.5 million, offset by a deferred tax asset of $6.1 million.
As at February 26, 2026, liquidity amounted to $483.8 million, which included $88.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and $394.9 million of available borrowing capacity on our Credit Facilities.
As of the date of this release, for the remainder of 2026, we have $209.6 million of mortgage debt maturing with a weighted average interest rate of 2.99%. At February 26, 2026, 10-year CMHC-insured mortgage rates are estimated at approximately 3.85% and five-year unsecured debenture rate to be approximately 3.88%.
On February 26, 2026, the Trustees approved an increase in our monthly distributions from $0.051 per unit ($0.612 annualized) to $0.052 per unit ($0.624 annualized). The increase will be effective for the March 31, 2026 distribution payable on April 15, 2026.
We invite you to review our Q4 and Year End 2025 investor materials on our website at investors.chartwell.com
2025 Financial Statements
2025 MD&A
2025 Investor Presentation
A conference call hosted by Chartwell's senior management will be held Friday, February 27, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET. Participation in the live conference call can be accessed by registering on the Investor Relations section of Chartwell's website or by clicking on the following link Participant Registration. A slide presentation to accompany management's comments during the conference call will be available on the website. To access the live webcast of the conference call and presentation, please go to the Investor Relations section of Chartwell's website or click on the following link Q4 and Year End 2025 Results Webcast.
A replay of the webcast will be available following the conference call on the Investor Relations section of Chartwell's website at investors.chartwell.com.
|
(1)
|
FFO, FFO per unit, adjusted property revenue, adjusted resident revenue, adjusted other property revenue, adjusted direct property operating expense, adjusted NOI, adjusted operating margin, NOIPOS, REVPOS, DOEPOS, liquidity, interest coverage ratio, Imputed Cost of Debt, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio are non-GAAP measures. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. These measures are used by management in evaluating operating and financial performance. Please refer to the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 6 of this press release. Certain information about non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, capital management measures, and supplementary measures found in Chartwell's 2025 MD&A, is incorporated by reference. Full definitions of FFO and FFO per unit can be found on page 20, same property adjusted NOI on page 21, adjusted NOI on page 21, adjusted operating margin, NOIPOS, REVPOS, and DOEPOS on page 21, liquidity on page 28, interest coverage ratio on page 43, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio on page 44 of the 2025 MD&A available on Chartwell's website, and under Chartwell's profile on the System for Electronic Document and Analysis Retrieval ("SEDAR+") website at sedarplus.com. The definitions of these measures have been incorporated by reference.
|
(2)
|
Includes Trust Units, Class B Units of Chartwell Master Care LP, and Trust Units issued under Executive Unit Purchase Plan and Deferred Trust Unit Plan.
|
(3)
|
'pp' means percentage points.
|
(4)
|
Non-GAAP; calculated in accordance with the Trust indentures for Chartwell's 6.000% Series C senior unsecured debentures, 4.400% Series D senior unsecured debentures, 3.650% Series E senior unsecured debentures, and 4.500% Series F senior unsecured debentures and may not be comparable to similar metrics used by other issuers or to any GAAP measures.
|
(5)
|
Forecast includes leases and notices as at January 31, 2026, and an estimate of mid-month move-ins of 20 bps for February and 50 bps for March, based on the preceding 12-month average of such activity.
Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country. For more information visit www.chartwell.com.
This press release contains forward-looking information that reflects the current expectations, estimates and projections of management about the future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities for Chartwell and the seniors housing industry. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking information in this document include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategies, operational sales, marketing and portfolio optimization strategies including targets, and the expected results of such strategies, predictions and expectations with respect to industry trends including growth in the senior population, a deficit of long term care beds and the pace of new construction starts, expectations with respect to taxes that are expected to be payable in the current and future years and statements regarding the tax classification of distributions, occupancy and rate forecasts, and the ATM Program, including the expected benefits thereof and intended use of net proceeds. Forward-looking information can be generally identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "expected," "intend," "may," "will," "project," "plan," "should," "believe," and similar expressions. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expected or estimated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. These factors are more fully described in the "Risks and Uncertainties and Forward-Looking Information" section in Chartwell's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "2025 MD&A"), and in materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada from time to time, including but not limited to our most recent Annual Information Form the ("AIF"). A copy of the 2025 MD&A, the AIF, and Chartwell's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under Chartwell's profile on the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.com. Except as required by law, Chartwell does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or for any other reason.
For more information, please contact:
Chartwell Retirement Residences
Jeffrey Brown, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (905) 501-6777
Email: [email protected]
Chartwell's audited consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Management uses certain financial measures to assess Chartwell's operating and financial performance, which are measures not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") under IFRS. The following measures: FFO, FFO per unit, same property adjusted NOI, adjusted NOI, adjusted operating margin, REVPOS, DOEPOS, NOIPOS, liquidity, interest coverage ratio and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio as well as other measures discussed elsewhere in this release, do not have a standardized definition prescribed by IFRS. They are presented because management believes these non-GAAP measures are relevant and meaningful measures of Chartwell's performance and as computed may differ from similar computations as reported by other issuers and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by such issuers. For a full definition of these measures, please refer to the 2025 MD&A available on Chartwell's website and on SEDAR+.
The following table reconciles property revenue and direct property operating expense from our financial statements to adjusted property revenue and adjusted direct property operating expense, and NOI to Adjusted NOI, and identifies contributions from our same property portfolio, our growth portfolio, and our repositioning portfolio:
|
($000s, except occupancy rates)
|
Q4 2025
|
Q4 2024
|
Change
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
Property revenue
|
292,258
|
218,445
|
73,813
|
1,079,035
|
799,923
|
279,112
|
Add (Subtract):
|
Share from joint ventures (1)
|
11,468
|
39,485
|
(28,017)
|
54,726
|
142,430
|
(87,704)
|
Share from non-controlling interest (2)
|
-
|
(1,382)
|
1,382
|
(3,070)
|
(2,710)
|
(360)
|
Adjusted property revenue (3)
|
303,726
|
256,548
|
47,178
|
1,130,691
|
939,643
|
191,048
|
Comprised of:
|
Same property
|
182,391
|
168,452
|
13,939
|
705,927
|
647,327
|
58,600
|
Growth
|
93,614
|
42,290
|
51,324
|
315,971
|
112,200
|
203,771
|
Repositioning
|
27,721
|
45,806
|
(18,085)
|
108,793
|
180,116
|
(71,323)
|
Adjusted property revenue
|
303,726
|
256,548
|
47,178
|
1,130,691
|
939,643
|
191,048
|
Resident revenue
|
287,861
|
214,699
|
73,162
|
1,061,351
|
784,266
|
277,085
|
Add (Subtract):
|
Share from joint ventures (1)
|
11,355
|
39,136
|
(27,781)
|
54,139
|
141,050
|
(86,911)
|
Share from non-controlling interest (2)
|
-
|
(1,364)
|
1,364
|
(3,028)
|
(2,673)
|
(355)
|
Adjusted resident revenue
|
299,216
|
252,471
|
46,745
|
1,112,462
|
922,643
|
189,819
|
Comprised of:
|
Same property
|
179,526
|
165,273
|
14,253
|
694,304
|
634,103
|
60,201
|
Growth
|
92,125
|
41,697
|
50,428
|
310,792
|
110,687
|
200,105
|
Repositioning
|
27,565
|
45,501
|
(17,936)
|
107,366
|
177,853
|
(70,487)
|
Adjusted resident revenue
|
299,216
|
252,471
|
46,745
|
1,112,462
|
922,643
|
189,819
|
Other property revenue
|
4,397
|
3,746
|
651
|
17,684
|
15,657
|
2,027
|
Add (Subtract):
|
Share from joint ventures (1)
|
113
|
349
|
(236)
|
587
|
1,380
|
(793)
|
Share from non-controlling interest (2)
|
-
|
(18)
|
18
|
(42)
|
(37)
|
(5)
|
Adjusted other property revenue
|
4,510
|
4,077
|
433
|
18,229
|
17,000
|
1,229
|
Comprised of:
|
Same property
|
2,865
|
3,179
|
(314)
|
11,623
|
13,224
|
(1,601)
|
Growth
|
1,489
|
593
|
896
|
5,179
|
1,513
|
3,666
|
Repositioning
|
156
|
305
|
(149)
|
1,427
|
2,263
|
(836)
|
Adjusted other property revenue
|
4,510
|
4,077
|
433
|
18,229
|
17,000
|
1,229
|
Direct property operating expense
|
174,944
|
138,707
|
36,237
|
650,076
|
509,179
|
140,897
|
Add (Subtract):
|
Share from joint ventures
|
6,594
|
25,137
|
(18,543)
|
32,694
|
92,177
|
(59,483)
|
Share from non-controlling interest
|
-
|
(697)
|
697
|
(1,528)
|
(1,374)
|
(154)
|
Adjusted direct property operating expense
|
181,538
|
163,147
|
18,391
|
681,242
|
599,982
|
81,260
|
Comprised of:
|
Same property
|
106,567
|
103,586
|
2,981
|
411,629
|
398,774
|
12,855
|
Growth
|
52,843
|
25,713
|
27,130
|
182,983
|
67,550
|
115,433
|
Repositioning
|
22,128
|
33,848
|
(11,720)
|
86,630
|
133,658
|
(47,028)
|
Adjusted direct property operating expense
|
181,538
|
163,147
|
18,391
|
681,242
|
599,982
|
81,260
|
NOI
|
117,314
|
79,738
|
37,576
|
428,959
|
290,744
|
138,215
|
Add (Subtract):
|
Share from joint ventures
|
4,874
|
14,348
|
(9,474)
|
22,032
|
50,253
|
(28,221)
|
Share from non-controlling interest
|
-
|
(685)
|
685
|
(1,542)
|
(1,336)
|
(206)
|
Adjusted NOI
|
122,188
|
93,401
|
28,787
|
449,449
|
339,661
|
109,788
|
Comprised of:
|
Same property
|
75,824
|
64,866
|
10,958
|
294,298
|
248,553
|
45,745
|
Growth
|
40,771
|
16,577
|
24,194
|
132,988
|
44,650
|
88,338
|
Repositioning
|
5,593
|
11,958
|
(6,365)
|
22,163
|
46,458
|
(24,295)
|
Adjusted NOI
|
122,188
|
93,401
|
28,787
|
449,449
|
339,661
|
109,788
|
Weighted average occupancy rate:
|
Same property portfolio
|
94.7 %
|
90.4 %
|
4.3pp
|
92.8 %
|
88.0 %
|
4.8pp
|
Growth portfolio
|
91.8 %
|
88.4 %
|
3.4pp
|
90.1 %
|
87.5 %
|
2.6pp
|
Repositioning portfolio
|
88.7 %
|
84.0 %
|
4.7pp
|
86.1 %
|
83.8 %
|
2.3pp
|
Total portfolio
|
93.0 %
|
88.7 %
|
4.3pp
|
90.7 %
|
87.1 %
|
3.6pp
|
(1)
|
Non-GAAP; represents Chartwell's proportionate share of the property revenue and direct property operating expense of our Equity-Accounted JVs, respectively.
|
(2)
|
Non-GAAP; represents Chartwell's proportionate share of the resident revenue and direct property operating expense of our non-controlling interest, respectively.
The following table provides a reconciliation of net income/(loss) to FFO:
|
($000s, except per unit amounts and number of units)
|
Q4 2025
|
Q4 2024
|
Change
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
Net income/(loss)
|
7,244
|
3,544
|
3,700
|
29,495
|
22,378
|
7,117
|
Add (Subtract):
|
B
|
Depreciation of PP&E
|
71,693
|
49,225
|
22,468
|
245,509
|
166,371
|
79,138
|
D
|
Amortization of limited life intangible assets
|
399
|
485
|
(86)
|
1,739
|
2,195
|
(456)
|
B
|
Depreciation of PP&E and amortization of intangible assets used for administrative purposes included in
|
(1,039)
|
(1,125)
|
86
|
(3,626)
|
(4,092)
|
466
|
E
|
Loss/(gain) on disposal of assets
|
(1,128)
|
941
|
(2,069)
|
(62,918)
|
(53,963)
|
(8,955)
|
J
|
Transaction costs arising on dispositions
|
266
|
491
|
(225)
|
6,719
|
5,518
|
1,201
|
H
|
Impairment losses/(reversals)
|
(11,000)
|
-
|
(11,000)
|
(12,963)
|
-
|
(12,963)
|
F
|
Tax on gains or losses on disposal of properties
|
(2,535)
|
(2,744)
|
209
|
1,066
|
(255)
|
1,321
|
G
|
Deferred income tax
|
11,492
|
7,166
|
4,326
|
43,675
|
34,752
|
8,923
|
O
|
Distributions on Class B Units recorded as interest expense
|
223
|
231
|
(8)
|
898
|
927
|
(29)
|
M
|
Changes in fair value of financial instruments
|
4,528
|
(1,660)
|
6,188
|
24,348
|
19,875
|
4,473
|
Q
|
FFO adjustments for Equity-Accounted JVs
|
1,098
|
1,196
|
(98)
|
4,332
|
3,887
|
445
|
U
|
Non-controlling interest
|
-
|
(87)
|
87
|
(254)
|
(131)
|
(123)
|
FFO
|
81,241
|
57,663
|
23,578
|
278,020
|
197,462
|
80,558
|
Weighted average number of units (000)
|
310,769
|
275,494
|
35,275
|
293,288
|
260,119
|
33,169
|
FFO per unit
|
0.26
|
0.21
|
0.05
|
0.95
|
0.76
|
0.19
The following table provides details of the weighted average number of occupied suites used in calculations of REVPOS, DOEPOS, and NOIPOS:
|
Q4 2025
|
Q4 2024
|
Change
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
Weighted average number of occupied suites
|
11,906
|
11,363
|
543
|
11,667
|
11,059
|
608
