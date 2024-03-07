Chartwell Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) announced today its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Highlights

Resident revenue increased by $9.5 million in Q4 2023 compared to Q4 2022.

in Q4 2023 compared to Q4 2022. Net loss was $13.2 million in Q4 2023 compared to net income of $47.5 million in Q4 2022.

in Q4 2023 compared to net income of in Q4 2022. Funds from Operations ("FFO") (1) for continuing operations up 41.4% and Total FFO up 17.2% in

Q4 2023 from Q4 2022.

for continuing operations up 41.4% and Total FFO up 17.2% in Q4 2023 from Q4 2022. Same property adjusted net operating income ("NOI") (1) up 21.5% in Q4 2023 from Q4 2022.

up 21.5% in Q4 2023 from Q4 2022. Weighted average same property occupancy was 84.1% in Q4 2023, compared to 79.5% in Q4 2022, and expected to grow to 85.7% by April 2024.

"Our teams continued building the strong momentum of occupancy growth in Q4 2023, finishing the year at 84.9% in our same property portfolio. Importantly, we expect to reverse the historical seasonal trends of occupancy declines in the winter months with a projected occupancy of 85.7% in April 2024. As we build on execution of our innovative operating, sales and marketing strategies, we expect continuing occupancy and cash flow growth in 2024 and beyond," commented Vlad Volodarski, Chartwell's CEO. "We continue to reimagine our corporate support processes and implementing technology solutions to help us transition to an even more agile and scalable organization. The completion of the sale of our Ontario Long Term Care Platform, and the announcement of the wind-up of our joint ventures with Welltower, combined with other asset management projects underway, will reposition our property portfolio toward high growth, well-located, and highly competitive properties. These initiatives will help to set a solid foundation for future profitable growth of our portfolio."

Operating Performance Trends

In Q4 2023 compared to Q4 2022, same property adjusted NOI increased $9.0 million or 21.5%, primarily due to higher revenue from rental and service rate increases and higher occupancy.

or 21.5%, primarily due to higher revenue from rental and service rate increases and higher occupancy. In Q4 2023, weighted average occupancy in our same property portfolio was 84.1% compared to 79.5% in Q4 2022. All platforms achieved occupancy gains in Q4 2023 compared to Q4 2022.

Same property adjusted operating margin(1) was 35% in Q4 2023 compared to 31% in Q4 2022.

Financial Results

The following table summarizes select financial and operating performance measures:



Three Months Ended

December 31 Year Ended

December 31 ($000s, except per unit amounts, number of units, and occupancy) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Resident revenue 179,946 170,467 9,479 687,324 661,029 26,295 Direct property operating expense 118,853 120,672 (1,819) 463,361 464,704 (1,343) Net income/(loss) (13,173) 47,463 (60,636) 128,273 49,531 78,742 FFO(1)











Continuing operations 39,246 27,744 11,502 122,151 102,013 20,138 Total 39,099 33,357 5,742 133,190 126,917 6,273 FFO per unit(1)











Continuing operations 0.16 0.12 0.04 0.51 0.43 0.08 Total 0.16 0.14 0.02 0.55 0.53 0.02 Weighted average number of units outstanding (000s)(2) 243,262 238,831 4,431 241,688 237,402 4,286 Weighted average occupancy rate - same property portfolio(3) 84.1 % 79.5 % 4.6pp 81.1 % 78.6 % 2.5pp Same property adjusted NOI(1) 50,864 41,880 8,984 189,012 165,384 23,628 G&A expenses 13,455 9,334 4,121 60,450 49,641 10,809

Fourth Quarter Results

For Q4 2023, net loss was $13.2 million compared to net income of $47.5 million in Q4 2022 primarily due to:

lower gain on asset sales,

negative changes in fair values of financial instruments, primarily due to increases in trading prices of Chartwell Trust Units,

higher impairment losses,

lower income from discontinued operations due to the sale of the Ontario Long Term Care platform ("OLTC Platform") (4) completed on September 6, 2023 , and

completed on , and higher general, administrative and Trust ("G&A") expenses,

partially offset by:

higher deferred tax benefit,

higher resident revenue, and

lower direct operating expenses.

For Q4 2023, FFO from continuing operations was $39.2 million or $0.16 per unit, compared to $27.7 million or $0.12 per unit for Q4 2022. The change in FFO from continuing operations was primarily due to:

higher adjusted NOI from continuing operations of $13.0 million ,

, higher management fee revenue of $1.7 million ,

, higher interest income of $0.6 million ,

, lower finance costs of $0.3 million , and

, and lower depreciation of PP&E and amortization of intangibles assets used for administrative purposes of $0.1 million ,

partially offset by:

higher G&A expenses of $4.1 million , and

, and other items combined of $0.1 million .

FFO from continuing operations for Q4 2023 included $0.6 million of Lease-up-Losses(1) and Imputed Cost of Debt(1) related to our development projects (Q4 2022 – $1.1 million).

Annual/Year End Results

For 2023, net income was $128.3 million compared to $49.5 million in 2022 primarily due to

higher gains of $178.7 million on asset sales from discontinued operations,

on asset sales from discontinued operations, higher deferred tax benefit, and

higher resident revenue,

partially offset by:

lower gain on disposal of assets included in continuing operations,

negative changes in fair values of financial instruments, primarily due to increases in trading prices of Chartwell Trust Units,

current income tax expense of $27.2 million primarily due to the sale of the OLTC Platform,

primarily due to the sale of the OLTC Platform, higher impairment losses,

higher G&A expenses, and

higher finance costs.

For 2023, FFO from continuing operations was $122.2 million or $0.51 per unit, compared to $102.0 million or $0.43 per unit for 2022. The change in FFO from continuing operations was primarily due to:

higher adjusted NOI from continuing operations of $33 .9 million,

.9 million, higher management fee revenue of $3.1 million ,

, higher interest income of $1.0 million ,

, lower depreciation of PP&E and amortization of intangibles assets used for administrative purposes of $0.3 million , and

, and other items combined of $0.1 million ,

partially offset by:

higher G&A expenses of $10 .8 million, and

.8 million, and higher finance costs of $7 .4 million.

FFO from continuing operations for 2023 included recoveries of pandemic expenses for preceding years of $0.2 million (2022 - $2.4 million).

FFO from continuing operations for 2023 includes $2.3 million of Lease-up-Losses and Imputed Cost of Debt related to our development projects (2022 – $4.4 million).

For 2023, Total FFO which includes results of LTC Discontinued Operations was $133.2 million or $0.55 per unit, compared to $126.9 million or $0.53 per unit in 2022. LTC Discontinued Operations results for 2022 included recoveries of pandemic and other expenses for preceding years of $6.2 million or $0.03 per unit for which there was not a comparable amount in 2023.

Financial Position

As at December 31, 2023 liquidity(1) amounted to $348.6 million, which included $24.6 million of cash and cash equivalents and $324.0 million of available borrowing capacity on our credit facilities.

The interest coverage ratio(5) for the year ended was 2.3 at December 31, 2023, compared to 2.5 at December 31, 2022. The net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio(5) at December 31, 2023 was 10.2 compared to 11.1 at December 31, 2022.

2024 Outlook

A discussion of our business outlook can be found in the "2024 Outlook" section of our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "2023 MD&A").

Retirement Operations

The chart included (Figure 1) provides an update in respect of our same property retirement occupancy.

Due to seasonally lower move-in activity, we have historically experienced declines in occupancy from December to April. The three-year average for 2017, 2018, 2019 (the "pre-pandemic average") decline in our same property occupancy from December to April was 180 basis points ("bps") compared to a 60 bps decline in 2023.

February 2024 same property occupancy was 85.5% and we expect April 2024 occupancy to be 85.7%, an increase of 80 bps from December 2023.

We increased our same property occupancy by 520 basis points in 2023. We anticipate continuing occupancy growth in 2024 supported by the favourable market conditions and execution of our proven sales and marketing strategies. We expect to achieve rent and services rate increases of approximately 5% in 2024. As a result of this expected occupancy and rate growth we expect our same property operating margins to increase to approximately 38% in 2024 from 34% in 2023.

Taxation

In 2023, 27.9% of our distributions were classified as return of capital and 72.1% of our distributions were classified as eligible dividends. The eligible dividends are primarily due to the taxable capital gains on the sale of our OLTC Platform which resulted in specified investment flow through ("SIFT") tax payable of $27.2 million for the 2023 taxation year.

Based on our current expectations, the Welltower Transaction (as described below) will result in SIFT taxes payable of approximately $6.8 million in 2024. Based on current forecasts, Chartwell does not expect any other tax to be payable under the SIFT Rules in 2024.

Portfolio Optimization and Repositioning Activities

During Q4 2023, two properties that were previously operationally closed were sold. One property was sold on November 1, 2023 for a sale price of $2.3 million. A vendor take-back mortgage was extended to the purchaser in the amount of $1.8 million, bearing an interest rate of 6.0% per annum with a three-year term. The second property was sold on December 11, 2023 for a sale price of $13.9 million.

During 2023, closure costs related to these repositioning activities were $1.6 million of which $1.1 million was included in NOI.

Chartwell Trait-Carré, Chartwell Le Montcalm, Chartwell Le Prescott, and Chartwell L'Envol achieved the occupancy threshold giving effect to the Batimo put rights. During Q2 2023, Batimo exercised its put right to require Chartwell to acquire an 85% interest in the 361-suite Chartwell Trait-Carré residence located in Quebec City, currently at 96.0% occupancy. Based on negotiations and appraisals completed to date, Chartwell expects to pay approximately $85 million for an 85% interest in the property and expects to close on the acquisition in Q2 2024. During Q4 2023, Batimo exercised its put right to require Chartwell to acquire an 85% interest in the 324-suite Chartwell Le Prescott residence located in Vaudreuil, currently at 95.8% occupancy. We estimate the current value of this residence at 100% ownership interest to be approximately $85.0 million. Batimo has not exercised its put rights with respect to the two other properties. We estimate the current value of Chartwell Le Montcalm and Chartwell L'Envol at approximately $150.0 million at 100% ownership interest.

On November 9, 2023, we announced that we have entered into a definitive agreement with Welltower Inc. ("Welltower") to wind-up our existing joint ventures (the "Welltower Transaction"). Under the terms of the agreement, Chartwell will convey its ownership interest in 23 assets (the "Welltower Assets") to Welltower for consideration of: (i) Welltower's ownership interest in 16 assets (the "Chartwell Assets") and (ii) $97.2 million in cash. Net proceeds to Chartwell after estimated transaction costs of $12.2 million and taxes of $6.8 million are expected to be approximately $78.2 million (the "Cash Consideration"). Closing of the transaction, subject to the required regulatory and lender approvals, is expected in Q2 2024 (the "Closing"). On Closing, Chartwell will assume approximately $140.3 million in debt on the Chartwell Assets, bearing a weighted average interest rate of 2.8% and a weighted average term to maturity of 4.4 years. The net change to total debt on Chartwell's balance sheet will be a reduction of approximately $51.0 million, before any impact of the Cash Consideration. In addition, two properties (314 suites) 100% owned by Welltower will no longer be managed by Chartwell, and one remaining co-owned property (332 suites) will continue to be operated by Chartwell.

(See https://investors.chartwell.com/november2023-transaction-with-welltower)

On February 1, 2024, we completed the sale of Chartwell Bridlewood Retirement Residence (61 suites) located in Ontario which was under a definitive sale contract as of November 27, 2023, for a sale price of $3.8 million. A vendor take-back mortgage was extended to the purchaser in the amount of $2.8 million, maturing in February 2027, and bearing an interest rate of 8% per annum for the first two years and 10% per annum for the third year.

Liquidity and Financing

As at March 7, 2024, liquidity amounted to $368.4 million, which included $32.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and $336.0 million of available borrowing capacity on our Credit Facilities.

For 2024, we have $181.6 million of mortgage debt maturing at the weighted average rate of 3.14%. At March 7, 2024, 10-year CMHC-insured mortgage rates are estimated at approximately 4.3% and five-year conventional mortgage financing is available at 5.4%.

In May 2024, our $125.0 million unsecured term loan will be maturing. We expect to refinance or repay this term loan using proceeds of our non-core asset sales.

We expect to complete the sale of Ballycliffe LTC under the forward sale contract upon completion of its redevelopment in the first half of 2024. The contracted sale price is $64.5 million with net proceeds, after transaction costs and taxes, and excluding working capital adjustments to be determined on closing, estimated at $62.9 million. Either party may terminate the forward purchase agreement if the development is not completed by April 1, 2024. We do not expect to complete construction by that date and as such, may sell on different terms. We expect to use the proceeds, subject to market conditions, to pay down debt.

Quarterly Investor Materials and Conference Call

We invite you to review our Q4 and Year End 2023 investor materials on our website at investors.chartwell.com

2023 Financial Statements

2023 Management's Discussion and Analysis

Q4 2023 Investor Presentation

A conference call hosted by Chartwell's senior management will be held Friday March 8, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET. The telephone numbers to participate in the conference call are: Local: (416) 340-2217 or Toll Free: 1-800-806-5484. The passcode for the conference call is: 8931311#. Please log on at least 15 minutes before the call commences to register for the Q&A. A slide presentation to accompany management's comments during the conference call will be available on the website. A live webcast of the call will be available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/547438182. Joining via webcast is recommended for those who will not be participating in the Q&A.

The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are: Local (905) 694-9451 or Toll-Free: 1-800-408-3053. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 1404410#. These numbers will be available for 30 days following the call. An audio file recording of the call, along with the accompanying slides, will also be archived on Chartwell's website at investors.chartwell.com.

Footnotes

(1) FFO, FFO for continuing operations, Total FFO, including per unit amounts, adjusted resident revenue, adjusted direct property operating expense, adjusted NOI, adjusted operating margin, liquidity, interest coverage ratio, Lease-up Losses, Imputed Cost of Debt, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio are non-GAAP measures. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. These measures are used by management in evaluating operating and financial performance. Please refer to the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 7 of this press release. Certain information about non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, capital management measures and supplementary measures found in Chartwell's 2023 MD&A, is incorporated by reference. Full definitions of FFO & FFO per unit can be found on page 19, same property adjusted NOI on page 20, adjusted NOI on page 20, adjusted operating margin on page 10, liquidity on page 30, interest coverage ratio on page 38, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio on page 55 of the 2023 MD&A available on Chartwell's website and under Chartwell's profile on the System for Electronic Document and Analysis Retrieval ("SEDAR+") website at sedarplus.com. The definition of these measures have been incorporated by reference. (2) Includes Trust Units, Class B Units of Chartwell Master Care LP, and Trust Units issued under Executive Unit Purchase Plan and Deferred Trust Unit Plan. (3) 'pp' means percentage points. (4) Refer to the "Significant Events – Portfolio Optimization" section on page 15 of the 2023 MD&A. (5) Non-GAAP; calculated in accordance with the Trust indentures for Chartwell's 4.211% Series B senior unsecured debentures and 6.000% Series C senior unsecured debentures and may not be comparable to similar metrics used by other issuers or to any GAAP measures. (6) Forecast includes leases and notices as at February 29, 2024 and an estimate of mid-month move-ins of 30 bps for March and 50 bps for April, based on the preceding 12-month average of such activity.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information that reflects the current expectations, estimates and projections of management about the future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities for Chartwell and the seniors housing industry. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking information in this document include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategies, operational sales, marketing and optimization strategies including targets, and the expected results of such strategies, predictions and expectations with respect to industry trends including growth in the senior population, a deficit of long term care beds and the slow down of new construction starts, expectations with respect to taxes that are expected to be payable in the current and future years and statements regarding the tax classification of distributions, and occupancy rate forecasts. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expected or estimated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. These factors are more fully described in the "Risks and Uncertainties and Forward-Looking Information" section in Chartwell's 2023 MD&A, and in materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada from time to time, including but not limited to our most recent Annual Information Form the ("AIF"). A copy of the 2023 MD&A, the AIF, and Chartwell's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under Chartwell's profile on the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.com.

About Chartwell

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving over 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country. For more information visit www.chartwell.com.

For more information, please contact:

Chartwell Retirement Residences

Jeffrey Brown, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (905) 501-6777

Email: [email protected]

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Chartwell's condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Management uses certain financial measures to assess Chartwell's operating and financial performance, which are measures not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") under IFRS. The following measures: FFO, FFO per unit, same property adjusted NOI, adjusted NOI, adjusted operating margin, liquidity, interest coverage ratio and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio as well as other measures discussed elsewhere in this release, do not have a standardized definition prescribed by IFRS. They are presented because management believes these non-GAAP measures are relevant and meaningful measures of Chartwell's performance and as computed may differ from similar computations as reported by other issuers and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by such issuers. For a full definition of these measures, please refer to the 2023 MD&A available on Chartwell's website and on SEDAR+.

The following table reconciles resident revenue and direct property operating expense from our financial statements to adjusted resident revenue and adjusted direct property operating expense and NOI to Adjusted NOI from continuing operations and Adjusted NOI and identifies contributions from our same property portfolio, our growth portfolio, and our repositioning portfolio:

($000s, except occupancy rates) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Resident revenue 179,946 170,467 9,479 687,324 661,029 26,295 Add: Share of resident revenue from joint ventures (1) 33,159 30,008 3,151 126,765 115,864 10,901 Resident revenue from LTC Discontinued Operations (2) 258 64,165 (63,907) 167,326 252,614 (85,288) Adjusted resident revenue 213,363 264,640 (51,277) 981,415 1,029,507 (48,092) Comprised of:











Same property 147,279 133,382 13,897 559,795 520,586 39,209 Growth 34,905 30,733 4,172 132,669 111,673 20,996 Repositioning 31,179 100,525 (69,346) 288,951 397,248 (108,297) Adjusted resident revenue 213,363 264,640 (51,277) 981,415 1,029,507 (48,092) Direct property operating expense 118,853 120,672 (1,819) 463,361 464,704 (1,343) Add: Share of direct property operating expense from joint ventures (1) 22,566 21,138 1,428 87,219 82,533 4,686 Direct property operating expense from LTC Discontinued Operations (2) 405 56,884 (56,479) 151,671 220,729 (69,058) Adjusted direct property operating expense 141,824 198,694 (56,870) 702,251 767,966 (65,715) Comprised of:











Same property 96,415 91,502 4,913 370,783 355,202 15,581 Growth 21,938 20,452 1,486 84,801 75,281 9,520 Repositioning 23,471 86,740 (63,269) 246,667 337,483 (90,816) Adjusted direct property operating expense 141,824 198,694 (56,870) 702,251 767,966 (65,715) NOI 61,093 49,795 11,298 223,963 196,325 27,638 Add:

Share of NOI from joint ventures 10,593 8,870 1,723 39,546 33,331 6,215 Adjusted NOI from continuing operations 71,686 58,665 13,021 263,509 229,656 33,853 Add: NOI from LTC Discontinued Operations (147) 7,281 (7,428) 15,655 31,885 (16,230) Adjusted NOI 71,539 65,946 5,593 279,164 261,541 17,623 Comprised of:











Same property 50,864 41,880 8,984 189,012 165,384 23,628 Growth 12,967 10,281 2,686 47,868 36,392 11,476 Repositioning 7,708 13,785 (6,077) 42,284 59,765 (17,481) Adjusted NOI 71,539 65,946 5,593 279,164 261,541 17,623 Weighted average occupancy rate:











Same property portfolio 84.1 % 79.5 % 4.6pp 81.1 % 78.6 % 2.5pp Growth portfolio 79.8 % 74.6 % 5.2pp 76.5 % 72.4 % 4.1pp Repositioning portfolio 83.7 % 81.4 % 2.3pp 87.1 % 80.4 % 6.7pp Total portfolio 83.3 % 79.3 % 4.0pp 81.9 % 78.2 % 3.7pp

(1) Non-GAAP; represents Chartwell's proportionate share of the resident revenue and direct property operating expense of our Equity-Accounted JVs, respectively. (2) Represents the resident revenue and direct property operating expense related to LTC Discontinued Operations, respectively.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income/(loss) to FFO for continuing operations:

($000s, except per unit amounts and number of units) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change

Net income/(loss) (12,758) 41,904 (54,662) (60,941) 27,388 (88,329)

Add (Subtract):











B Depreciation of PP&E 38,955 39,482 (527) 154,005 152,988 1,017 D Amortization of limited life intangible assets 632 773 (141) 2,690 3,148 (458) B Depreciation of PP&E and amortization of intangible assets used for administrative purposes included in depreciation of PP&E and amortization of intangible assets above (1,127) (1,181) 54 (4,461) (4,791) 330 E Loss/(gain) on disposal of assets (5,770) (70,125) 64,355 (12,074) (71,751) 59,677 J Transaction costs arising on dispositions 192 1,792 (1,600) 1,167 1,992 (825) H Impairment losses 10,273 - 10,273 10,898 - 10,898 F Tax on gains or losses on disposal of properties (869) - (869) 27,231 - 27,231 G Deferred income tax (3,419) 16,849 (20,268) (24,510) 14,131 (38,641) O Distributions on Class B Units recorded as interest expense 234 234 - 936 937 (1) M Changes in fair value of financial instruments 10,752 (2,929) 13,681 21,964 (21,785) 43,749 Q FFO adjustments for Equity-Accounted JVs 2,151 945 1,206 5,246 (244) 5,490

FFO 39,246 27,744 11,502 122,151 102,013 20,138

Weighted average number of units (000) 243,262 238,831 4,431 241,688 237,402 4,286

FFOPU 0.16 0.12 0.04 0.51 0.43 0.08

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income/(loss) to Total FFO for total operations:

($000s, except per unit amounts and number of units) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change

Net income/(loss) (13,173) 47,463 (60,636) 128,273 49,531 78,742

Add (Subtract):











B Depreciation of PP&E 38,955 39,482 (527) 154,005 154,804 (799) D Amortization of limited life intangible assets 632 773 (141) 2,690 3,350 (660) B Depreciation of PP&E and amortization of intangible assets used for administrative purposes included in depreciation of PP&E and amortization of intangible assets above (1,127) (1,181) 54 (4,461) (4,791) 330 E Loss/(gain) on disposal of assets (5,539) (70,122) 64,583 (190,747) (71,743) (119,004) J Transaction costs arising on dispositions 229 1,843 (1,614) 1,665 2,727 (1,062) H Impairment losses 10,273 - 10,273 10,898 - 10,898 F Tax on gains or losses on disposal of properties (869) - (869) 27,231 - 27,231 G Deferred income tax (3,419) 16,849 (20,268) (24,510) 14,131 (38,641) O Distributions on Class B Units recorded as interest expense 234 234 - 936 937 (1) M Changes in fair value of financial instruments 10,752 (2,929) 13,681 21,964 (21,785) 43,749 Q FFO adjustments for Equity-Accounted JVs 2,151 945 1,206 5,246 (244) 5,490

FFO 39,099 33,357 5,742 133,190 126,917 6,273

Weighted average number of units (000) 243,262 238,831 4,431 241,688 237,402 4,286

FFOPU 0.16 0.14 0.02 0.55 0.53 0.02

SOURCE Chartwell Retirement Residences (IR)