Chartwell Announces Fourth Quarter & Year End 2022 Results

News provided by

Chartwell Retirement Residences

Mar 02, 2023, 18:14 ET

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) announced today its results for the fourth quarter and for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Highlights 

  • Net income was $47.5 million compared to $18.7 million in Q4 2021 primarily due to higher resident revenue, gain on disposal of assets, net income from discontinued operations, positive changes in fair values of financial instruments and lower General and Administrative ("G&A") expenses partially offset by higher deferred tax expense, direct property operating expenses and finance costs.
  • Funds from operations ("FFO")(1) for continuing operations up 16.3% and total FFO up 17.3% in Q4 2022 from Q4 2021.
  • Same property adjusted net operating income ("NOI") (1) up 2.0% in Q4 2022 from Q4 2021.
  • Weighted average same property occupancy increased 0.8 percentage points compared to both Q3 2022 and Q4 2021, with all platforms achieving growth.

"I am grateful to our teams for the strong finish to an otherwise challenging year. Their fast execution of our innovative sales, marketing, operating and asset management strategies produced strong fourth quarter growth in FFO per unit, occupancy and NOI," commented Vlad Volodarski, CEO. "We remain focused on occupancy and cash flow recovery.  Both proven and creative new strategies are being implemented to accelerate our growth in 2023. Our people, from our residences to our corporate support teams are dedicated to delivering exceptional personalized experiences to our residents and consistently demonstrate passion, creativity, and drive to achieve our aspirational 2025 strategic objectives. The rapidly growing senior population, slower new constructions starts, and the persistent shortages of long term care beds will support us on this path of growth and creation of sustainable long term value for all our stakeholders."

Operating Performance Trends

  • For Q4 2022 compared to Q4 2021, same property adjusted NOI increased $1.0 million or 2.0% primarily due to rent and service rate and occupancy, partially offset by higher net pandemic expenses, agency staffing, food and utilities expenses.
  • In Q4 2022, weighted average occupancy in our same property portfolio was 78.4% compared to 77.6% in Q4 2021, an increase of 0.8 percentage points. All platforms experienced occupancy gains in Q4 2022 compared to both Q3 2022 and Q4 2021.
  • From April 2022, which was our lowest occupancy in 2022, to December 2022 our same property occupancy increased 2.1 percentage points.

Financial Results
The following table summarizes select financial and operating performance measures:

Three Months Ended

December 31

Year Ended

December 31

($000s, except per unit amounts, number of units, and occupancy)

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Resident revenue

170,467

159,715

10,752

661,029

627,975

33,054

Direct property operating expense

120,672

112,867

7,805

464,704

423,884

40,820

Net income/(loss)

47,463

18,732

28,731

49,531

10,132

39,399

FFO (1)





Continuing operations

27,744

23,856

3,888

102,013

117,882

(15,869)

Total

33,357

28,435

4,922

126,917

132,262

(5,345)

FFO per unit (1)





Continuing operations

0.12

0.10

0.02

0.43

0.53

(0.10)

Total

0.14

0.12

0.02

0.53

0.59

(0.06)

Weighted average number of units outstanding (000s) (2)

238,831

235,268

3,563

237,402

224,351

13,051

Weighted average occupancy rate -same property portfolio (3)

78.4 %

77.6 %

0.8pp

77.5 %

77.8 %

(0.3pp)

Same property adjusted NOI (1)  

49,854

48,883

971

196,500

212,139

(15,639)

G&A expenses

9,334

9,669

(335)

49,641

44,364

5,277









Fourth Quarter Results

For Q4 2022, net income was $47.5 million compared to $18.7 million in Q4 2021 primarily due to:

  • higher resident revenue,
  • higher gain on disposal of assets,
  • higher net income from LTC Discontinued Operations (as defined below),
  • lower amortization of intangibles,
  • lower net loss from joint ventures,
  • higher positive changes in fair values of financial instruments, and
  • lower G&A expenses,

partially offset by:

  • higher deferred tax expense,
  • higher direct operating expenses,
  • higher finance costs, and
  • higher depreciation of property, plant and equipment ("PP&E").

For Q4 2022, FFO from continuing operations was $27.7 million or $0.12 per unit compared to $23.9 million or $0.10 per unit for Q4 2021.  The following items impacted the change in FFO from continuing operations:

  • higher adjusted NOI from continuing operations of $4.1 million which is comprised of changes as follows:
    • higher adjusted NOI of $4.7 million from our acquisitions and development portfolio,
    • higher same property adjusted NOI of $1.0 million due to the following:
      • higher revenue from rental and service rate increases and increased occupancy,

     partially offset by:

  •  
    •  
      • higher net pandemic expense, agency staffing, food and utilities expenses
    • lower NOI of $1.6 million from our dispositions and repositioning portfolio,
  • lower depreciation of PP&E and amortization of intangible assets used for administrative purposes of $2.7 million,
  • lower G&A $0.3 million, and
  • higher interest income of $0.2 million.

partially offset by:

  • higher finance costs of $3.3 million, and
  • other items combined of $0.1 million.

FFO from continuing operations for Q4 2022 includes $1.1 million of Lease-up-Losses (1) and Imputed Cost of Debt (1) related to our development projects (Q4 2021 – $1.5 million).

Total FFO for Q4 2022 was $33.4 million or $0.14 per unit, compared to $28.4 million or $0.12 per unit in Q4 2021.  Total FFO per unit for Q4 2022 and Q4 2021 includes $0.02 per unit from the 16 long term care homes in Ontario, one of which has an adjacent retirement residence, which have been reclassified as discontinued operations ( "LTC Discontinued Operations") as we have entered into definitive agreements to substantially exit our Long Term Care operations in Ontario.  

For Q4 2022, resident revenue increased $10.8 million or 6.7% primarily due to revenue growth in our same property portfolio and contributions from our acquisitions and development portfolio partially offset by our dispositions and repositioning portfolio.

For Q4 2022, direct property operating expense increased $7.8 million or 6.9% primarily due to higher expenses in our same property portfolio and our acquisitions and development portfolio partially offset by lower expenses in our dispositions and repositioning portfolio.

Annual Results

For 2022, net income was $49.5 million compared to $10.1 million in 2021 primarily due to:

  • higher resident revenue,
  • higher gain on disposal of assets,
  • positive changes in fair values of financial instruments,
  • higher net income from LTC Discontinued Operations,
  • lower net loss from joint ventures, and
  • lower amortization of intangibles,

partially offset by:

  • higher direct operating expenses,
  • higher deferred tax expense,
  • higher G&A expenses,
  • higher finance costs, and
  • higher depreciation of PP&E.

For 2022, FFO from continuing operations was $102.0 million or $0.43 per unit compared to $117.9 million or $0.53 per unit for 2021.  The following items impacted the change in FFO from continuing operations:

  • lower adjusted NOI from continuing operations of $9.0 million which is comprised of changes as follows:
    • lower same property adjusted NOI of $15.6 million primarily due to the following items:
      • higher net pandemic expense, staffing agency, utilities, food and supplies expenses, and
      • lower occupancy

     partially offset by:

  •  
    •  
      • increased revenue from rental and service rate increases
    • lower NOI of $7.4 million from our dispositions and repositioning portfolio, and
    • higher adjusted NOI of $14.0 million from our acquisitions and development portfolio,
  • higher G&A expenses of $5.3 million primarily due to lower government subsidies, severance, recruitment, travel and education expenses,
  • higher finance costs of $4.1 million, and
  • lower management fee revenue of $0.7 million,

partially offset by:

  • lower depreciation of PP&E and amortization of intangible assets used for administrative purposes of $3.1 million, and
  • other items combined of $0.1 million.

FFO from continuing operations for 2022 includes $4.4 million of Lease-up-Losses and Imputed Cost of Debt related to our development projects (2021 – $5.2 million).

Total FFO for 2022 was $126.9 million or $0.53 per unit, compared to $132.3 million or $0.59 per unit in 2021. Total FFO per unit for 2022 includes $0.10 per unit from LTC Discontinued Operations compared to $0.06 per unit in 2021, due to higher adjusted NOI from Long Term Care Operations primarily as a result of government reimbursements for prior years direct operating expenses and higher ancillary, preferred and retirement accommodation revenues.

For 2022, resident revenue increased $33.1 million or 5.3% primarily due to revenue growth in our same property portfolio and contributions from our acquisitions and development portfolio, partially offset by our lower revenue in dispositions and repositioning portfolio.

For 2022, direct property operating expense increased $40.8 million or 9.6% primarily due to higher expenses in our same property portfolio and our acquisitions and development portfolio, partially offset by lower expenses in our dispositions and repositioning portfolio.

Financial Position

As at December 31, 2022 liquidity (1) amounted to $164.9 million, which included $28.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $136.4 million of available borrowing capacity on our credit facilities.  In addition, Chartwell's share of cash and cash equivalents held in its equity-accounted joint ventures was $8.2 million.

The interest coverage ratio (4) for the year ended was 2.5 at December 31, 2022 compared to 2.8 at December 31, 2021.  The net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio (4) at December 31, 2022 was 11.1 compared to 10.1 at December 31, 2021.

Taxation

In 2022, 84.2% of our distributions were classified as return of capital and 15.8% were classified as eligible dividends. The disposition of two British Columbia Long Term Care homes with 264 beds for a sale price of $112.0 million on December 7, 2022 resulted in taxable capital gains which were offset with non-capital loss carryforwards. Based on our current expectations, our agreements to substantially exit our Long Term Care Operations in Ontario will result in SIFT taxes of approximately $34.0 million in 2023. As a result, the majority of our 2023 distributions are expected to be classified as eligible dividends. We expect to have sufficient deductions and losses carried forward to offset any other SIFT taxes in 2023 and 2024.

2023 Outlook

A detailed discussion of our business outlook can be found in the 2023 Outlook Section of our 2022 Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").  The following provides an update on our near term outlook for our same property occupancy.  

Same Property Occupancy Update


One month

ended

October 31,
2022 

One month
ended

November 30,
2022 

One month
ended

December 31,
2022


One month

ended

January 31,
2023

One month
ended

February 28,
2023  

Forecast 

One month
ending

March 31,
2023 (5)







Weighted average occupancy rate –

same property portfolio 

78.1 %

78.4 %

78.6 %

78.7 %

78.3 %

77.9 %

Change from the previous month (6)

0.3pp

0.2pp

0.1pp

(0.4pp)

(0.4pp)







Our same property weighted average occupancy rate continued to increase in January 2023, with a 0.1 percentage point increase compared to December 2022.  In February 2023 same property weighted average occupancy decreased 0.4 percentage points primarily due to seasonally lower move in activity.   Our previous monthly occupancy forecasts were based on known leases and notices on hand. We consistently experience mid-month move ins which have averaged 0.3 percentage points in the last three months and 0.2 percentage points in the last 12 months.  We have changed our forecast methodology to include, in addition to known leases and notices on hand, mid-month move ins based on the last 12 months average.  Based on this methodology as at February 28, 2023, our same property weighted average occupancy is expected to decrease 0.4 percentage points in March 2023, primarily due to seasonally lower move in activity. From December 2022 to March 2023 occupancy declined 0.7 percentage points, an improvement from pre-pandemic declines which averaged 1.5 percentage points from December to March.

Quarterly Investor Materials and Conference Call
We invite you to review our Q4 2022 investor materials on our website at investors.chartwell.com

2022 Financial Statements 
2022 Management's Discussion and Analysis 
Q4 2022 Investor Presentation

A conference call hosted by Chartwell's senior management team will be held Friday March 3, 2023, at 10:00 AM ET.  The telephone numbers for the conference call are: Local: (416) 340-2217 or Toll Free: 1-800-806-5484. The passcode for the conference call is: 7852181#.  The conference call can also be heard over the Internet by accessing the Chartwell website at www.chartwell.com, clicking on "Investor Relations" and following the link at the top of the page.  A slide presentation to accompany management's comments during the conference call will be available on the website.  Please log on at least 15 minutes before the call commences.

The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are: Local (905) 694-9451 or Toll-Free: 1-800-408-3053. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 6889571#. These numbers will be available for 30 days following the call. An audio file recording of the call, along with the accompanying slides, will also be archived on the Chartwell website at www.chartwell.com.

Footnotes

(1)

FFO, FFO for continuing operations, Total FFO, including per unit amounts, Adjusted Resident Revenue, Adjusted Direct Property Operating Expense, Adjusted NOI, liquidity, interest coverage ratio Lease-up Losses, Imputed Cost of Debt, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio are non-GAAP measures. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. These measures are used by management in evaluating operating and financial performancePlease refer to the heading "Non-GAAP Measures" on page 6 of this press release. Certain information about non – GAAP financial measure, non – GAAP ratios, capital management measures and supplementary measure found in Chartwell's MD&A dated March 2, 2023 for the year- ended December 31, 2022 is incorporated by reference. Full definitions of FFO & FFO per unit can be found on page 24, same property adjusted NOI on page 26, adjusted NOI on page 26, liquidity on page 40, interest coverage ratio on page 48 and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio on page 67 of the 2022 MD&A available on Chartwell's website and under Chartwell's profile on the System for electronic Document and Analysis Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com. The definition of these measures have been incorporated by reference.

(2)

Includes Trust Units, Class B Units of Chartwell Master Care LP, and Trust Units issued under Executive Unit Purchase Plan and Deferred Trust Unit Plan.

(3)

'pp' means percentage points.

(4)

Non – GAAP: Calculated in accordance with the trust indentures for Chartwell's 3.786% Series A senior unsecured debentures and 4.211% Series B senior unsecured debentures and may not be comparable to similar metrics used by other issues or to any GAAP measures.

(5)

Forecast includes leases and notices as at February 28. 2023 and an estimate for March 2023 of mid-month move-ins of 0.2 percentage points based on the preceding 12 months average of such activity.

(6)

'pp' means percentage points.

(7)

Non – GAAP; Share of resident revenue and direct property operating expense from joint ventures represents Chartwell's proportionate share of the resident revenue and direct property operating expense of our Equity-Accounted JVs.

(8)

Resident revenue and direct property operating expense reported in LTC Discontinued Operations represents the resident revenue and direct property operating expense related to LTC Discontinued Operations.


Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information that reflects the current expectations, estimates and projections of management about the future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities for Chartwell and the seniors housing industry. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Examples of forward looking information in this document include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategies, including targets, and the expected results of such strategies, predictions and expectations with respect to industry trends regarding senior population growth, long term care bed shortages and the slow down of new construction starts, expectations with respect to taxes that are expected to be payable in future years and statements regarding the tax classification of distributions, and occupancy rate forecasts. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expected or estimated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. These factors are more fully described in the the "Risks and Uncertainties and Forward-Looking Information" section in Chartwell's 2022 MD&A, and in materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada from time to time, including but not limited to our most recent Annual Information Form (" the AIF) A copy of the 2022 MD&A, the AIF and Chartwell's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under Chartwell's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. 

About Chartwell

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with nearly 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development. Chartwell is committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com

For more information, please contact:
Chartwell Retirement Residences
Sheri Harris, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (905) 501-6777
[email protected]

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Chartwell's condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").  Management uses certain financial measures to assess Chartwell's operating and financial performance, which are measures not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") under IFRS.  The following measures: FFO, FFO per unit, same property adjusted NOI, adjusted NOI, liquidity, interest coverage ratio and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio as well as other measures discussed elsewhere in this release, do not have a standardized definition prescribed by IFRS. They are presented because management believes these non-GAAP measures are relevant and meaningful measures of Chartwell's performance and as computed may differ from similar computations as reported by other issuers and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by such issuers. For a full definition of these measures, please refer to the 2022 MD&A available on Chartwell's website and at www.sedar.com.

The following table reconciles resident revenue and direct property operating expense from our financial statements to adjusted resident revenue and adjusted direct property operating expense and NOI to Adjusted NOI from continuing operations and Adjusted NOI and identifies contributions from our same property portfolio and our acquisition, development, dispositions, repositioning and other portfolio:

($000s, except occupancy rates)

Q4 2022

Q4 2021

Change

2022

2021

Change







Resident revenue

170,467

159,715

10,752

661,029

627,975

33,054

Add:

Share of resident revenue from joint ventures (7)

30,007

27,910

2,097

115,863

109,933

5,930

Resident revenue from LTC Discontinued Operations (8)

64,165

56,046

8,119

252,614

227,252

25,362

Adjusted resident revenue

264,639

243,671

20,968

1,029,506

965,160

64,346

Comprised of:





Same property

162,405

156,174

6,231

634,329

613,904

20,425

Acquisitions and development

21,058

11,755

9,303

72,844

42,569

30,275

Dispositions and repositioning

81,176

75,742

5,434

322,333

308,687

13,646

Adjusted resident revenue

264,639

243,671

20,968

1,029,506

965,160

64,346







Direct property operating expense

120,672

112,867

7,805

464,704

423,884

40,820

Add:

Share of direct property operating expense from joint
  ventures (7)

21,137

20,232

905

82,534

75,337

7,197

Direct property operating expense from LTC
  Discontinued Operations (8)

56,884

49,735

7,149

220,729

205,831

14,898

Adjusted direct property operating expense

198,693

182,834

15,859

767,967

705,052

62,915

Comprised of:





Same property

112,551

107,291

5,260

437,829

401,765

36,064

Acquisitions and development

12,986

8,368

4,618

45,867

29,615

16,252

Dispositions and repositioning

73,156

67,175

5,981

284,271

273,672

10,599

Adjusted direct property operating expense

198,693

182,834

15,859

767,967

705,052

62,915







NOI

49,795

46,848

2,947

196,325

204,091

(7,766)

Add:
Share of NOI from joint ventures

8,870

7,678

1,192

33,329

34,596

(1,267)

Adjusted NOI from continuing operations

58,665

54,526

4,139

229,655

238,687

(9,032)

Add:

NOI from LTC Discontinued Operations

7,281

6,311

970

31,885

21,421

10,464

Adjusted NOI

65,946

60,837

5,109

261,539

260,108

1,431

Comprised of:





Same property

49,854

48,883

971

196,500

212,139

(15,639)

Acquisitions and development

8,072

3,387

4,685

26,977

12,954

14,023

Dispositions and repositioning  

8,020

8,567

(547)

38,062

35,015

3,047

Adjusted NOI

65,946

60,837

5,109

261,539

260,108

1,431







Weighted average occupancy rate - same property
  portfolio

78.4 %

77.6 %

0.8pp

77.5 %

77.8 %

(0.3pp)

Weighted average occupancy rate – acquisitions and
  development portfolio

76.1 %

59.7 %

16.4pp

72.3 %

57.2 %

15.1pp

Weighted average occupancy rate – dispositions and
  repositioning portfolio

85.4 %

85.1 %

0.3pp

84.5 %

81.8 %

2.7pp

Weighted average occupancy rate -   total portfolio 

79.3 %

77.7 %

1.6pp

78.2 %

77.0 %

1.2pp

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income/(loss) to FFO for continuing operations:


($000s, except per unit amounts
and number of units)

Q4 2022

Q4 2021

Change

2022

2021

Change










Net income/(loss)

41,904

16,915

24,989

27,388

5,982

21,406









Add (Subtract):





B

Depreciation of PP&E

39,482

38,649

833

152,988

151,127

1,861

D

Amortization of limited life
  intangible assets

773

4,267

(3,494)

3,148

6,734

(3,586)

B

Depreciation of PP&E and
  amortization of intangible

  assets used for administrative
  purposes included in
  depreciation of PP&E and
  amortization of intangible
  assets above

(1,181)

(3,848)

2,667

(4,791)

(7,907)

3,116

E

Loss/(gain) on disposal of assets

(70,125)

(37,854)

(32,271)

(71,751)

(44,840)

(26,911)

J

Transaction costs arising on
  dispositions

1,792

858

934

1,992

1,374

618

H

Impairment losses

-

850

(850)

-

850

(850)

G

Deferred income tax

16,849

4,346

12,503

14,131

984

13,147

O

Distributions on Class B Units
  recorded as interest expense

234

235

(1)

937

937

-

M

Changes in fair value of financial
  instruments and foreign
  exchange loss/(gain)

(2,929)

(2,248)

(681)

(21,785)

(1,295)

(20,490)

Q

FFO adjustments for Equity-
  Accounted JVs 

945

1,686

(741)

(244)

3,936

(4,180)

FFO 

27,744

23,856

3,888

102,013

117,882

(15,869)

Weighted average number of
  units 

238,831

235,268

3,563

237,402

224,351

13,051

FFOPU 

0.12

0.10

0.02

0.43

0.53

(0.10)

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income/(loss) to FFO for total operations:

($000s, except per unit amounts and
number of units)

Q4 2022

Q4 2021

Change

2022

2021

Change









Net income/(loss)

47,463

18,732

28,731

49,531

10,132

39,399









Add (Subtract):





B

Depreciation of PP&E

39,482

41,065

(1,583)

154,804

160,382

(5,578)

D

Amortization of limited life intangible
  assets

773

4,613

(3,840)

3,350

7,709

(4,359)

B

Depreciation of PP&E and amortization
  of intangible assets used for
  administrative purposes included in
  depreciation of PP&E and amortization
  of intangible assets above

(1,181)

(3,848)

2,667

(4,791)

(7,907)

3,116

E

Loss/(gain) on disposal of assets

(70,122)

(37,854)

(32,268)

(71,743)

(44,840)

(26,903)

J

Transaction costs arising on dispositions

1,843

858

985

2,727

1,374

1,353

H

Impairment losses

-

850

(850)

-

850

(850)

G

Deferred income tax

16,849

4,346

12,503

14,131

984

13,147

O

Distributions on Class B Units recorded
  as interest expense

234

235

(1)

937

937

-

M

Changes in fair value of financial
  instruments and foreign exchange
  loss/(gain)

(2,929)

(2,248)

(681)

(21,785)

(1,295)

(20,490)

Q

FFO adjustments for Equity-Accounted
  JVs 

945

1,686

(741)

(244)

3,936

(4,180)

FFO 

33,357

28,435

4,922

126,917

132,262

(5,345)

Weighted average number of units 

238,831

235,268

3,563

237,402

224,351

13,051

FFOPU 

0.14

0.12

0.02

0.53

0.59

(0.06)

SOURCE Chartwell Retirement Residences

Organization Profile

Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities from independent supported living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest owner and operator of seniors residences in...