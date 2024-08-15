Chartwell Announces August 2024 Distribution

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) announced today a cash distribution of $0.051 per Trust Unit. The cash distribution will be payable on September 16, 2024, to unitholders of record on August 30, 2024.

Unitholders can participate in Chartwell's Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"). Eligible investors registered in the DRIP will have their monthly cash distributions used to purchase Trust Units and will also receive bonus units equal to 3% of their monthly cash distributions. DRIP offers unitholders the opportunity to steadily increase their ownership in Chartwell without incurring any commission or brokerage fees. Complete details of the DRIP are available on Chartwell's website at https://investors.chartwell.com or from a unitholder's investment advisor.

ABOUT CHARTWELL

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving over 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com.

For more information, please contact:

Chartwell Retirement Residences

Jeffrey Brown

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (905) 501-6777

email: [email protected]

SOURCE Chartwell Retirement Residences (IR)