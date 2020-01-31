Charlotte's Web Announces New Executive Team Appointments

BOULDER, CO, Jan. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company") (TSX:CWEB, OTCQX:CWBHF), the market leader in hemp CBD extract products, today announced management appointments reflecting the Company's distinguished cultivation excellence, as well as its increased activities in public and regulatory affairs, sciences, data and sustainability.

Jared Stanley, Company Co-Founder and Vice President of Cultivation Operations, has been promoted to the newly created role of Chief Cultivation Officer, reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer, Deanie Elsner. Over the past 6 years, Mr. Stanley has established cultivation excellence for the Company with industry leading expertise. The appointment reflects Mr. Stanley's successful oversight in the execution of every step of the cultivation process. Cultivation is a critical component of the Charlotte's Web supply chain that ensures consistency of high-quality products consumers have come to rely on.

"I am very grateful for this recognition. Cultivation and genetics are the foundation of Charlotte's Web and I am thrilled to be leading it for the organization I helped create" said Mr. Stanley. "It is an area that we have learned to excel in, and our world-class agriculture division continues to cultivate new cannabinoid rich hemp and the higher quality CBD that consumers trust."

Kelly Shea has joined the Company in the newly created role of Senior Vice President of Government Affairs & Corporate Communications, overseeing Federal and State Government Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility, Communications, and Customer Education. Ms. Shea comes to the Company from Danone North America (formerly WhiteWave), where she employed her strong knowledge of agriculture and the legislative environment to advance policies for farmers and food manufacturers to transform the Organic dairy category.

"Much of our growth is heavily influenced by legislative and regulatory decisions and Kelly brings tremendous experience in influencing external environments to embrace new categories," said Ms. Elsner. "Kelly's extensive leadership with organic production and compliance is also a great asset in our ambitions for organic certifications. We employ organic methods on all of our acres with over half our 2019 harvest achieving organic certification."

Paul Lanham, Chief Data, IT and ECommerce Officer, will now report into Deanie Elsner, Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Lanham, oversees the business analytics, digital strategy, and direct-to-the-consumer ecommerce business to bring visibility to operations, enabling better reach and customer service.

Chief Operating Officer, Stephen Lermer, is leaving the Company effective January 31, 2020, returning to his home in Central America to be with family where he will pursue regional opportunities. The Company's vertically integrated supply chain teams assembled under Mr. Lermer will continue their work under the oversight of Chief Financial Officer, Russ Hammer until the new operations leader is announced. The Company extends its gratitude to Mr. Lermer for the competent teams he has built.

"We thank Stephen for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavors," said Deanie Elsner, Chief Executive Officer of Charlotte's Web.

