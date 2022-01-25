CharliAI launches first-of-its-kind Intelligent Content Management Platform for enterprises

Tech entrepreneur Kevin Collins launches CharliAI's Intelligent Content Management Platform for enterprises Tweet this

CharliAI's platform uses the power of AI to:

Track and organize content from multiple sources – including websites, documents, databases and cloud-based apps – and intelligently manages it all from one place creating a unified content workspace;

Intelligently summarize volumes of information to provide accurate analysis, highlights and TL;DR digests;

Intelligently categorize, interpret, and extract data to create actionable business content; and

Build capacity for knowledge retention, knowledge transfer and collaboration across teams that include employees, clients, partners and suppliers.

"CEOs and executives across all businesses have been accelerating their digital transformation strategies and moving rapidly to the cloud; combined with the impact of hybrid work strategies there is an increasing and universal focus on knowledge retention," said Kevin Collins, Founder and CEO of CharliAI. "And as CIOs within these organizations look to innovate and remain competitive, they are quickly turning to AI to extract knowledge and automate."

From accounting firms and commercial real estate companies to advertising agencies and healthcare services or to legal and actuarial services, any business that manages vast amounts of data and information benefits from CharliAI's advanced features. In the financial industry alone, CharliAI's customers are expecting to achieve a16-fold improvement in operating costs due to the platform's highly advanced AI-driven information extraction and data entry automation. Across industries, businesses are recognizing CharliAI's ability to expand their market share, improve client satisfaction, as well as remain highly competitive.

The applications for AI applied to content are endless, including research, discovery, and information collection; reading documents to extract details and produce analysis; as well as organizing and pulling information from documents, articles, notes, videos and data to automatically and intelligently write analyst reports and prepare business documents. With the ability to integrate to over 500 applications, including ERP, CRM and cloud-based systems, the CharliAI platform can unlock a wealth of knowledge from business content to make teams and organizations extraordinarily effective.

Founded by Kevin Collins , a proven tech industry entrepreneur and former Founder and CEO of Bit Stew Systems, CharliAI is a tech powerhouse backed by an expert team of scientists, engineers, and content management experts. Its data scientists excel in designing new and advanced AI models, as well as refining and training for natural language understanding and generation, document understanding, information extraction, content summaries and highlights, topic analysis and keyword extraction. The team is pushing the boundaries of innovation in the AI-driven intelligent content management space.

About CharliAI Inc.

Founded in 2019, CharliAI (Charli) is a first-of-its-kind, AI-driven intelligent content management platform that tracks, organizes, understands, interprets, analyzes and automates business content enterprise-wide, unlocking knowledge, improving collaboration across teams, and streamlining operations. CharliAI provides businesses with a competitive advantage in today's digital world by reducing content chaos and manual effort, allowing workforces to focus on contributing their expertise. Today, Charli can integrate with over 500 applications giving it broad appeal across industry sectors.

For more information about CharliAI, visit https://charli.ai/

