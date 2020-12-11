Charles Wachsberg Files Early Warning Report Regarding Acquisition of Common Shares of Blue Sky Energy Inc.

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Charles Wachsberg has filed an Early Warning Report in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with the acquisition of 6,042,743 common shares (the "Shares") of Blue Sky Energy Inc. (the "Corporation") on November 23, 2020.

On November 23, 2020, Charles Wachsberg's shareholdings of the Corporation increased to more than 10% of the outstanding securities of the class pursuant to the purchase of 6,042,743 Shares of the Corporation from Apollo Lighting Corp. (the "Transaction").

Immediately prior to the Transaction, Charles Wachsberg did not directly own Shares in the capital of the Corporation.

Immediately following the Transaction, Charles Wachsberg directly owns 6,042,743 Shares in the capital of the Corporation, representing approximately 19.57% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis.

Apollo Lighting Corp., a corporation controlled by an immediate family member of Charles Wachsberg, may be considered to be a joint actor with Charles Wachsberg. Immediately following the Transaction, Apollo Lighting Corp. no longer owns Shares in the capital of the Corporation.

While Charles Wachsberg and Apollo Lighting Corp. currently have no other plans or intentions to acquire or dispose of Shares of the Corporation, they may develop such plans or intentions in the future and, at such time, may from time to time acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the additional securities or may hold securities of the Corporation.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed by Charles Wachsberg, please see the Corporation's profile on the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).

For further information: Charles Wachsberg, 1 Apollo Place, Toronto, Ontario, M3J 0H2, Phone: 416.597.6000