First full-electric Honda SUV designed at the Honda Design Studio launching in 2024

Prologue will complement Honda's light truck lineup positioned above CR-V and alongside Passport, offering generous passenger and cargo space

All-new CR-V Hybrid launching this fall will be gateway vehicle to Prologue

MARKHAM, ON, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Honda today offered the first look at the exterior and interior styling of the all-new Honda Prologue Elite battery-electric SUV that will come to market in North America in 2024.

The Prologue design features clean and simple "Neo-Rugged" exterior and interior styling, and ample interior space that's ready for adventure inside and outside the city limits.

Modern Design with Neo-rugged Aesthetics

The Honda design team based in Los Angeles is responsible for leading the exterior and interior styling of the all-new Prologue. A young team of designers set out to create a modern and fresh SUV, with clean and simple surfacing.

Neo-rugged was coined as the design direction bringing the harmony of nature's elements to the exterior and interior of Prologue. This design direction is reflected in details like the panoramic roof and large 21-inch wheels, which give the model a capable and planted exterior. The front fascia is influenced by the distinctive exterior of the ground-breaking Honda e EV model.

"Our goal was to create a clean harmony based on a rugged SUV image by coordinating the colours and materials to express neo-rugged design styling that's familiar to our customers and uniquely Honda," said Masaki Sumimoto, design lead for the Colour, Materials and Finish.

To further build the Honda EV brand identity, the "H-mark" badge on the rear of the vehicle is replaced with the full Honda brand name in a stylized typeface that captures the modern and clean design of the Prologue. In addition, to align with Honda's global EV models, Prologue will adopt the brand's e: series name badging.

Prologue Well-positioned in Honda Light Truck Lineup

Prologue was conceived as a modern and fresh design that will feel at home in the showroom with existing Honda SUVs.

Prologue's generous dimensions and roomy interior position the SUV alongside the Passport in Honda's light truck lineup. Prologue will have a wheelbase of 3094 mm and is about 203 mm longer and 127 mm wider than 2023 Honda CR-V.

The Prologue will have an interior volume of more than 2900 litres, which will provide ample space for passengers and cargo. Showcasing a tech-rich cabin, the Prologue will have a standard fully digital 11-inch driver display instrument and an 11.3-inch infotainment display.

Electrifying the Future Buyer

This "Year of the Honda SUV" includes HR-V, CR-V, CR-V Touring Hybrid and Pilot this year, models that play key roles in preparing for volume Honda EV sales that will begin with Prologue in 2024. Prologue, which will come with all-wheel drive, will target active customers who want the versatility of an SUV with the zero emissions benefit of a BEV.

"The all-new Prologue is another huge step in Honda's electrification strategy in North America, which is already well underway," says Steve Hui, assistant vice president Honda Canada. "With the arrival of the all-new and built in Canada CR-V hybrid available to consumers this fall, we see the Prologue as a natural progression for those who may also consider a Honda EV in their future."

Honda's research shows that hybrid-electric customers are among the first to move into full-electric products. Overtime, Honda plans to increase the model mix of the CR-V to 50% hybrid sales.

More details on the Prologue will be released in the coming months with customers encouraged to sign up for updates at https://www.honda.ca/en/future-vehicles/prologue

Honda Electrification Rollout

Toward its global goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050, Honda will introduce 30 new EVs globally by 2030, with a global sales volume of 2 million units. In North America, Honda has laid out an aggressive timeline of EV introductions based on three phases leading to 2030:

2024: Begin sales of the Honda Prologue

2026: Begin sales of Honda models based on Honda e:Architecture to be produced by Honda in North America.

2027: Begin sales of a new series of affordable EVs, also produced by Honda in North America.

Honda also recently announced an agreement to establish a joint venture to produce lithium-ion batteries in the U.S. to power Honda and Acura EV models for the North American market.

Prologue Dimensions

Exterior Measurements

Wheelbase 3094 mm Length 4877 mm Width 1990 mm Height 1645 mm Wheels 21 inches available

About Honda Canada

Honda Canada Inc. was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. Since 1986, the company has produced Honda engines and almost 10 million cars and light trucks at its Alliston, Ontario manufacturing facilities, where the Honda Civic and Honda CR-V are currently built. Honda Canada has invested over $6.5 billion in Canada, and each year sources over $3 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Since its inception, Honda Canada has sold over five million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada through a dealer network of more than 280 dealerships across the country. For more information, please visit www.hondacanada.ca .

