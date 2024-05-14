LAVAL, QC, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - On May 9, 2024, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) held a Change of Command Ceremony in the Quebec Region. This occasion marked the change in command from the outgoing Regional Deputy Commissioner (RDC), Alessandria Page, to the incoming RDC, Anne-Marie Labalette.

The ceremony reinforces the responsibility of leadership in the role of Regional Deputy Commissioner. It represents the symbolic passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one correctional leader to another.

This ceremony is an important tradition for CSC. It reaffirms the incoming leader's pledge to support CSC's mission and contribute to the safety and security of the public, employees and offenders.

CSC is proud of the dedicated staff members in the Quebec Region who work tirelessly every day to make a difference in the lives of offenders. Their professionalism and commitment contribute to the public safety of Canadians.

Quick Facts

CSC Quebec Regional Headquarters is located in Laval, Quebec .

. The Quebec Region manages 10 federal correctional institutions and two districts composed of 14 parole offices and six community correctional centres.

