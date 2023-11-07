SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - On November 3, 2023, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) held a Change of Command Ceremony at the Regional Recpetion Centre in the Quebec Region. This occasion, attended by Commissioner Anne Kelly, marked the change in command from the outgoing Warden Anne-Marie Labalette, to the incoming Warden Édith Desnoyers.

The ceremony reinforces the responsibility of leadership in the role of Warden. It represents the symbolic passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one correctional leader to another.

Change of Command Ceremony at the Regional Reception Centre in the Quebec Region (CNW Group/Correctional Services Canada - Quebec)

This ceremony is an important tradition for CSC. It reaffirms the incoming leader's pledge to support CSC's mission and contribute to the safety and security of the public, employees, and offenders.

CSC is proud of the dedicated staff members at the Regional Reception Centre who work tirelessly every day to make a difference in the lives of offenders. Their professionalism and commitment contributes to public safety for Canadians.

Quick Facts

The Regional Reception Centre was opened in 1973.

This is a federal multi-level security Institution that includes the intake assessment sector and the Special Handling Unit (open since 1984).

The Regional Reception Centre can accommodate 321 offenders and the Special Handling Unit 81 offenders.

Links

Regional Recpetion Centre

Follow the Correctional Service of Canada on Twitter (@CSC_SCC_en) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/CorrectionalServices).

For more information, please visit the website www.csc-scc.gc.ca.

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

For further information: Media Relations, Quebec Region, [email protected]