SASKATOON, SK, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - On February 9, 2023, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) held a Change of Command Ceremony at the Regional Psychiatric Centre (RPC) in the Prairie region. This occasion marked the change in command from the outgoing Warden Darcy Emann, to the incoming Warden Travis Boone.

The ceremony reinforces the responsibility of leadership in the role of Warden. It represents the symbolic passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one correctional leader to another.

This ceremony is an important tradition for CSC. It reaffirms the incoming leader's pledge to support CSC's mission and contribute to the safety and security of the public, employees and offenders.

CSC is proud of the dedicated staff members at the RPC who work tirelessly every day to make a difference in the lives of offenders. Their professionalism and commitment contributes to public safety for Canadians.

Quick Facts

The RPC originally opened in 1978. It was originally designed to be a leading edge mental health facility, based on the concept of a forensic mental hospital - a mental hospital with the security provisions to also function as a federal correctional institution.

It is a multi-level security institution, for both men and women, and can accommodate 184 male offenders and 20 female offenders.

The RPC provides resources and programming to offenders, including educational, vocational, correctional, Indigenous and social programs.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters Prairies, (306) 514-2203