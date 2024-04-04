JOLIETTE, QC, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - On March 26, 2024, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) held a Change of Command Ceremony at Joliette Institution for Women in the Quebec Region. This occasion marked the change in command from the outgoing Warden Sonya Forget, to the incoming Warden Edith Isabelle.

The ceremony reinforces the responsibility of leadership in the role of Warden. It represents the symbolic passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one correctional leader to another.

This ceremony is an important tradition for CSC. It reaffirms the incoming leader's pledge to support CSC's mission and contribute to the safety and security of the public, employees, and offenders.

CSC is proud of the dedicated staff members at Joliette Institution who work tirelessly every day to make a difference in the lives of offenders. Their professionalism and commitment contributes to public safety for Canadians.

Quick Facts

Joliette Institution for Women has been operational since January 1997 .

. It is a federal multi-level security Institution that can accommodate 132 offenders.

Joliette Institution has a Structured Living Environment that provides a therapeutic, multidisciplinary approach for female offenders with mental health problems.

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

For further information: Media Relations, Quebec Region, [email protected]