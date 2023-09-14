GRANDE CACHE, AB, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - On September 12, 2023, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) held a Change of Command Ceremony at Grande Cache Institution in the Prairie region. This occasion, attended by Commissioner Anne Kelly, marked the change in command from the outgoing Warden Paul Bailey to the incoming Warden Jasmine Verge.

The ceremony reinforces the responsibility of leadership in the role of Warden. It represents the symbolic passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one correctional leader to another.

This ceremony is an important tradition for CSC. It reaffirms the incoming leader's pledge to support CSC's mission and contribute to the safety and security of the public, employees, and offenders.

CSC is proud of the dedicated staff members at Grande Cache Institution who work tirelessly every day to make a difference in the lives of offenders. Their professionalism and commitment contribute to public safety for Canadians.

Quick Facts

In 1995, through a 25-year lease agreement with the Province of Alberta , the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) opened Grande Cache as a medium-security federal institution.

, the Correctional Service of (CSC) opened as a medium-security federal institution. Grande Cache Institution is a medium-security institution and can accommodate 243 offenders.

Grande Cache Institution provides resources and programming to offenders including educational, vocational, correctional, Indigenous, and social programs.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters Prairies, (306) 514-2203