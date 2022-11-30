COWANSVILLE, QC, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On November 29, 2022, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) held a Change of Command ceremony at Cowansville Institution. This occasion marked the change of command from the outgoing Warden, Francis Anctil, now Director of the Metropolitan Montreal District Office, to the new incoming Warden, Marie-Claudine Béland.

This ceremony reinforces the responsibility of leadership in the role of the Warden of each institution. It represents the symbolic passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one correctional leader to another.

This ceremony is an important tradition for CSC. It reaffirms the incoming leader's pledge to support CSC's mission and contribute to the safety and security of the public, employees and offenders.

CSC is proud of the dedicated staff members in the Cowansville Institution who work tirelessly every day to make a difference in the lives of offenders. Their professionalism and commitment contributes to public safety for Canadians.

Cowansville Institution is a medium security facility in Cowansville, Quebec , with a rated capacity of 599.

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

For further information: Karine Grenon, Assistant Warden, Management Services, Cowansville Institution, 450-263-3073 poste 2102