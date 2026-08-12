CHAMPION IRON TO HOLD ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ON AUGUST 26, 2026 (MONTRÉAL) / AUGUST 27, 2026 (SYDNEY)

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- SYDNEY, August 13, 2026 - Champion Iron Limited (ASX: CIA) (TSX: CIA) (OTCQX: CIAFF) ("Champion" or the "Company") announces that, further to the various filings previously made in this regard, its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at 5:00 PM (Montréal time) / Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 7:00 AM (Sydney time). Information relating to the Meeting can be found under the Company's filings on the ASX (www.asx.com.au), SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website under the Investors section (www.championiron.com).

The specific details for the Meeting are as follows:

Date:

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 (Montréal)

Thursday, August 27, 2026 (Sydney) Time:

5:00 PM (Montréal)

7:00 AM (Sydney) Location:

McCarthy Tétrault LLP 1000 De La Gauchetière Street West, Suite MZ400 Montréal, Québec H3B 0A2

A live audio webcast will be available the day of the meeting and the webcast recording will be accessible through Champion's website at www.championiron.com/investors/events-presentations.

Access to the webcast:

Tel. local & overseas:

(+1) 416 945 7677 Tel. North America:

(+1) 888 699 1199 Tel. Australia:

(+) 61-2-8017-1385 Webcast:

www.championiron.com/investors Replay overseas:

(+1) 289 819 1450 Replay N. America:

(+1) 888 660 6345 Replay pass code:

47667 # Replay expiration:

Wednesday, September 2, 2026, at 11:59 PM (Montréal) Thursday, September 3, 2026, 1:59 PM (Sydney)

About Champion Iron Limited

Champion is a high-purity iron ore producer with operations in Canada and Norway. Through Quebec Iron Ore Inc., Champion owns and operates the Bloom Lake Mining Complex located on the south end of the Labrador Trough, approximately 13 kilometres north of Fermont, Québec. Bloom Lake is an open-pit operation with two concentration plants that primarily source energy from renewable hydroelectric power, having a combined nameplate capacity of 15M wet metric tonnes per year that produce low contaminant high-purity iron ore concentrates with a proven ability to produce direct reduction grade quality iron ore concentrate. The iron ore concentrate from Bloom Lake is transported by rail, to a ship loading port in Sept-Îles, Québec. Benefiting from one of the highest purity resources globally, Champion is implementing a work program to be able to upgrade up to half of the Bloom Lake's mine capacity to a direct reduction quality pellet feed iron ore with up to 69% Fe. Bloom Lake's high-purity and lower contaminant iron ore products have attracted a premium to the P61 index (formerly, the P62 index). Champion also owns and operates Rana Gruber AS, a Norwegian iron ore producer based in Mo i Rana, Nordland. With continuous production dating back to the 1960s, Rana Gruber produces approximately 1.8M dry metric tonnes per year of hematite and magnetite iron ore concentrates. Champion has delivered iron ore concentrates to global markets, including China, Japan, the Middle East, Europe, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, North Africa and Canada. In addition to its producing mines, Champion holds a 51% interest in Kami Iron Mine Partnership, which is jointly owned with Nippon Steel Corporation and Sojitz Corporation, and through which the Kami Project is held. Located approximately 21 kilometres southeast of Bloom Lake, the Kami Project benefits from access to existing infrastructure. Champion also holds a portfolio of exploration and development projects in the Labrador Trough, including the Cluster II properties, which are situated within 60 kilometres south of Bloom Lake.

For additional information on Champion Iron Limited, please visit our website at: www.championiron.com.

This press release has been authorized for release to the market by the CEO of Champion Iron Limited, David Cataford.

SOURCE Champion Iron Limited

For further information, please contact: [email protected]