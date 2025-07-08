MONTRÉAL, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - SYDNEY, July 9, 2025 - Champion Iron Limited (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) (OTCQX: CIAFF) ("Champion" or the "Company") announces that it will be hosting a conference call and webcast on July 30, 2025, at 9:00 AM (Montréal time) / 11:00 PM (Sydney time) with its senior management, during which they will review the Company's operational and financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, of the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

Champion's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, will be released prior to the conference call and webcast, and will be available in the "Financial & Regulatory Reports" section of the Company's website at www.championiron.com, under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the ASX at www.asx.com.au.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible for a period of 90 days through Champion's website at www.championiron.com/investors/events-presentations.

Access to the Conference Call:

Tel. local & overseas: (+1) 416 945 7677 Tel. North America: (+1) 888 699 1199 Tel. Australia: (+61) 2 8017 1385 Webcast: www.championiron.com/investors Replay overseas: (+1) 289 819 1450 Replay N. America: (+1) 888 660 6345 Replay passcode: 96866 # Replay expiration: Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 11:59 PM (Montréal time) /

Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 1:59 PM (Sydney time)

Champion also confirms that its annual meeting of shareholders will be held on August 27, 2025, at 5:00 PM (Montréal time) / August 28, 2025, 7:00 AM (Sydney time), and that the last date for director nominations will be July 16, 2025, by 3:00 AM (Montréal time) / 5:00 PM (Sydney time). Additional information regarding the annual meeting of shareholders will be announced prior to the event.

About Champion Iron Limited

Champion, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Quebec Iron Ore Inc., owns and operates the Bloom Lake Mining Complex located on the south end of the Labrador Trough, approximately 13 kilometres north of Fermont, Québec. Bloom Lake is an open-pit operation with two concentration plants that primarily source energy from renewable hydroelectric power, having a combined nameplate capacity of 15M wmt per year that produce lower contaminant high-grade 66.2% Fe iron ore concentrate with a proven ability to produce a 67.5% Fe direct reduction quality iron ore concentrate. Benefiting from one of the highest purity resources globally, Champion is investing to upgrade half of Bloom Lake's mine capacity to a direct reduction quality pellet feed iron ore with up to 69% Fe. Bloom Lake's high-grade and lower contaminant iron ore products have attracted a premium to the Platts IODEX 62% Fe iron ore benchmark. Champion ships iron ore concentrate from Bloom Lake by rail, to a ship loading port in Sept-Îles, Québec, and has delivered its iron ore concentrate globally, including in China, Japan, the Middle East, Europe, South Korea, India and Canada. In addition to Bloom Lake, Champion owns the Kamistiatusset mining properties, a project with an expected annual production of 9M wmt per year of direct reduction quality iron grading above 67.5% Fe, located near available infrastructure and only 21 kilometres southeast of Bloom Lake. In December 2024, Champion entered into a binding agreement with Nippon Steel Corporation and Sojitz Corporation to form a partnership to evaluate the potential development of the Kami project, including the completion of a definitive feasibility study. Champion also owns a portfolio of exploration and development projects in the Labrador Trough, including the Cluster II portfolio of properties, located within 60 kilometres south of Bloom Lake.

For additional information on Champion Iron Limited, please visit our website at: www.championiron.com.

This press release has been authorized for release to the market by the CEO of Champion Iron Limited, David Cataford.

SOURCE Champion Iron Limited

For further information, please contact: Champion Iron Limited, Michael Marcotte, CFA, Senior Vice-President, Corporate Development and Capital Markets, 514-316-4858, Ext. 1128, [email protected]