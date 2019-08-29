Champion Iron Limited Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

MONTREAL, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Champion Iron Limited (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) ("Champion" or the "Company") advises that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company's shareholders (the "Meeting") which was held in Montreal, Quebec on August 29, 2019, the following resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities by a vote by way of show of hands and by ballot as follows:

Resolution Votes For Against Abstain/Exclude 1. Approve the Remuneration Report 186,278,346

(99.69%) 570,477

(0.31%) 41,064,835 (1) 2. Appointment of Director – Michael O'Keeffe 163,916,124

(85.97%) 26,750,871

(14.03%) 37,246,663 (2) 3. Appointment of Director – Gary Lawler 225,873,229

(99.57%) 972,255

(0.43%) 1,068,174 (3) 4. Appointment of Director – Andrew Love 226,626,229

(99.57%) 974,255

(0.43%) 313,174 (3) 5. Appointment of Director – Michelle Cormier 227,650,610

(99.92%) 192,874

(0.08%) 70,714 (4) 6. Appointment of Director – Wayne Wouters 227,838,586

(99.998%) 4,898

(0.002%) 70,714 (4) 7. Appointment of Director - Jyothish George 227,452,651

(99.83%) 392,833

(0.17%) 68,174 (5) 8. Appointment of Director - David Cataford 227,079,053 (99.998%) 4,898

(0.002%) 829,707 (6)

Notes: (1) Represents votes held directly or indirectly by members of Champion's Board of Directors, Key Management Personnel which were excluded from voting plus 566,100 Ordinary Shares which abstained from voting.

(2) Represents votes held directly or indirectly by the named individual Director of Champion which were excluded from voting plus 3,900 Ordinary Shares which abstained from voting.

(3) Represents votes held directly or indirectly by the named individual Director of Champion which were excluded from voting plus 68,174 Ordinary Shares which abstained from voting.

(4) Represents 70,714 Ordinary Shares which abstained from voting.

(5) Represents 68,174 Ordinary Shares which abstained from voting.

(6) Represents votes held directly or indirectly by the named individual Director of Champion which were excluded from voting plus 47,174 Ordinary Shares which abstained from voting.

At the Meeting, the total Ordinary Shares represented in person or by proxy was 245,831,442 representing approximately 56.49% of the outstanding Ordinary Shares.

For further details visit the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Champion Iron Limited

Champion is a producing iron development and exploration company, focused on developing its significant iron resources in the south end of the Labrador Trough in the province of Québec. Following the acquisition of its flagship asset, the Bloom Lake iron ore property, the Company implemented upgrades to the mine and processing infrastructure and has partnered in projects associated with improving access to global iron markets, including rail and port infrastructure initiatives with government and other key industry and community stakeholders. Champion's management team includes professionals with mine development and operations expertise, who also have vast experience from geotechnical work to green field development, brown field management including logistics development and financing of all stages in the mining industry.

For additional information on Champion Iron Limited, please visit our website at: www.championiron.com.

For further information: David Cataford, Chief Executive Officer, Michael Marcotte, Vice-President, Investor Relations, 514-316-4858, info@championironmines.com

