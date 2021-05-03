Champignon Brands Changes Name to Braxia Scientific to Reflect the Integration of Ketamine and Psychedelic Clinics and its Research and Development Priorities

TORONTO, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Champignon Brands Inc. (the "Company"), (CSE: SHRM) (FWB: 496) (OTCQB: SHRMF), is pleased to announce that it has changed its name from "Champignon Brands Inc." to "Braxia Scientific Corp." and its ticker symbol will change from "SHRM" to "BRAX" on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The name change reflects the Company's commitment to providing access to, and leadership in, setting the standard of care for ketamine treatment in depression through its network of clinics, as well as the Company's ketamine and psychedelic derivative research and drug development priorities. Braxia Scientific's overarching aim is to shape the future of treatment for people suffering from depression and other mental health disorders.

"Our new name – Braxia Scientific – allows us to emphasize our core business objective around changing the way depression and other mental disorders are treated through our growing network of clinics. Our goal is to improve the access and quality of mental healthcare service to people affected by these disorders in a highly cost-effective manner. Braxia Scientific also aims to develop innovative ketamine and psychedelic drug formulations to provide high impact solutions for the future," said Roger McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer, Braxia Scientific.

"As the principals of the Company have a long history of research and drug development with large international pharmaceutical companies, we are well positioned and committed to delivering breakthrough ketamine and psychedelic formulations while also setting the standard of care that will ensure the best outcome for patients with depression receiving care, globally," concluded Dr. McIntyre.

Trading Ticker Change

The Company's ticker symbol will change from "SHRM" to "BRAX" on the CSE, and its ticker symbol from "SHRMF" to "BRAXF" on the Over-the-Counter (OTC) market. Subject to the approval of the CSE, the Company expects the name and ticker changes to take effect on May 5, 2021, and for its common shares to begin trading on the CSE under the new name and new ticker symbol on such date.

Share Issuance

The Company also announces that it has issued 250,000 common shares to settle the amount of $125,000 owed to an independent contractor providing research and development services to the Company.

About Braxia Scientific Corp.

Braxia Scientific is a research driven medical solutions company that aims to reduce the illness burden of brain-based mental disorders such as major depressive disorder among others. Braxia Scientific is primarily focused on (i) owning and operating multidisciplinary clinics providing treatment for mental health disorders and (ii) research activities related to discovering and commercializing novel drugs and delivery methods. The Company develops ketamine and psilocybin derivatives and other psychedelic products from its IP development platform. Braxia Scientific, through its wholly owned subsidiary, the Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence Inc., currently operates multidisciplinary community-based clinics offering rapid-onset treatments for depression located in Mississauga, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dr. Roger S. McIntyre"

Dr. Roger S. McIntyre

Chairman & CEO

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company's ability to take a leadership position in the treatment of depression and the intended promise of ketamine and psychedelic derivatives as a treatment for depression, the ability of the Company to develop ketamine and psychedelic drug formulations and the potential for ketamine and psychedelic drug formulations to treat other mental health disorders.

Such forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the failure of ketamine to provide the expected health benefits and unanticipated side effects, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing federal, provincial, municipal, local or other licenses and engaging in activities that could be later determined to be illegal under domestic or international laws.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, including the Amended and Restated Listing Statement dated April 15, 2021, which are available at www.sedar.com . There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements.

