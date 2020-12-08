Champignon Brands Appoints Christopher Hobbs as Interim Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Champignon Brands Inc. (the "Company"), (CSE: SHRM) (FWB: 496) (OTCQB: SHRMF), today announced that Christopher Hobbs will join the Company as Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective December 8, 2020. Stephen Brohman, the Company's current contract CFO, has resigned from the position, effective December 7, 2020.

Mr. Brohman has agreed to assist the Company in order to ensure a smooth transition to a new fulltime CFO and the company appreciates Mr. Brohman's cooperation in that regard.

Mr. Hobbs' appointment is pending the recruitment and appointment of a full-time CFO as the Company announced on November 24, 2020.

Christopher Hobbs has acted as CFO for several public and private companies operating in the resource, health sciences and technology sectors. Mr. Hobbs is a member of the Chartered Accountants of Ontario and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from the Schulich School of Business at York University.

Dr. Roger McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer, Champignon Brands said, "Chris brings a depth of experience and expertise relevant to Champignon Brands at this critical time."

Mr. Hobbs acknowledged Champignon Brands goal to become a global leader in breakthrough treatment for depression and other mental health conditions, noting "the priority now is to work diligently to complete the BCSC continuous disclosure review."

Champignon Brands Inc. (https://champignonbrands.com) is a research-driven Company specializing in breakthrough ketamine treatment for depression, and other mental health conditions and its suicidal implications as well as delivery platforms for other health products. The Company works closely with subsidiaries that include AltMed Capital Corp. ("AltMed). The Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence is wholly owned by AltMed.

