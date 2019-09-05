Chalice Lodges Annual Report 2019

PERTH, Western Australia, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Chalice Gold Mines Limited ("Chalice" or "the Company", ASX: CHN |TSX: CXN | OTCQB: CGMLF) advises that it has lodged its Annual Report incorporating the audited financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2019. A copy of the Annual Report can be found on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, on the OTC Markets website at www.otcmarkets.com and on the Company's website at www.chalicegold.com.

Alex Dorsch

Managing Director

For further information: please visit chalicegold.com, or contact: Alex Dorsch, Managing Director, Chalice Gold Mines Limited, +61 8 9322 3960, info@chalicegold.com; Nicholas Read, Principal and Managing Director, Read Corporate Investor Relations, +61 8 9388 1474, info@readcorporate.com.au

