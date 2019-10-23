Chalice Gold Mines Limited - September 2019 Quarterly Activity and Cashflow Reports

Exciting new phase of drilling underway across large-scale gold targets in Victoria and nickel exploration advances in the Kimberley

Quarterly Highlights:

Pyramid Hill Gold Project – Victoria (100%-owned)

~24,500m Phase 2 air-core (AC) drill program in progress, with 54 holes for 5,274m completed at the Ironbark Target to date.

Drilling follows the successful Phase 1 program, which defined three large-scale areas of gold and pathfinder anomalism (Ironbark, Karri and Beech) in basement under shallow Murray Basin cover.

7,500m of drilling planned at the Ironbark Target, where up to 1.1g/t Au in quartz veining was intersected within a mineralised diorite intrusion in Phase 1.

Step-out drilling on the intrusion and several other nearby magnetic features aims to refine targets for deeper RC/diamond drilling.

Step-out drilling on the intrusion and several other nearby magnetic features aims to refine targets for deeper RC/diamond drilling.



10,500m of drilling planned at the Karri Target, where multiple anomalous gold zones were intersected over ~15km of strike.

Multiple anomalous gold zones were intersected over ~15km of strike.

4,000m of drilling planned at the Beech Target, where highly anomalous pathfinder elements were intersected ~25km north-west of Bendigo (~22Moz @ ~15g/t Au) along the Sebastian Fault.

Chalice now holds a commanding ~5,190km2 land position in the exciting, under-explored covered areas of the northern Bendigo Zone.

King Leopold Nickel Project – Western Australia (85-100% owned)

Ground-based and airborne EM surveys identify multiple strong, discrete, late-time EM conductors, including two shallow ~5,000 Siemens conductors at the Ephesus Target.

Field reconnaissance and geochemical sampling partially completed.

Further ground-based EM and drilling activities have been deferred until the 2020 field season due to access constraints.

O3 Mining Transaction – Quebec, Canada

East Cadillac and Kinebik Gold Projects in Quebec sold to O3 Mining Inc. (TSX-V: OIII) for 3.1M shares (~7% interest), a partial 1.0% NSR royalty and ~C$1.3M in deferred cash consideration.

Corporate

Strong working capital and investments balance of ~$30.4M (or ~$0.11 per share), including $14.6M in cash at Quarter-end.

(or per share), including in cash at Quarter-end. 97.1M shares (~7% interest) acquired in Spectrum Metals Limited (ASX: SPX).

shares (~7% interest) acquired in Spectrum Metals Limited (ASX: SPX). Chalice commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States .

. Mr Bruce Kendall appointed General Manager – Corporate Development.

