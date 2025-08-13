Chainguard Launches Global Partner Program to Accelerate Trusted Open Source Software Adoption

New program offers flexible incentives, technical enablement, and go-to-market support to empower channel resellers and distributors to lead in secure software delivery

KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Chainguard , the secure foundation for software development and deployment, today announced the launch of the global Chainguard Partner Program , designed to help channel partners deliver trusted open source artifacts to their customers. The new program offers a two-tier structure with escalating benefits for channel partners based on engagement and impact, as well as flexible incentives, technical enablement, and go-to-market support for resellers and distributors.

The urgent need for trusted open source software

As open source software (OSS) now comprises over 90% of the code in modern applications, the need for proactive and scalable software supply chain security has never been more urgent. With a surge in high-profile software supply chain attacks like SolarWinds, Log4Shell, and xz-utils, organizations are facing increased regulatory scrutiny and heightened risk exposure. With compliance frameworks like FedRAMP, PCI, NIST SSDF, DORA, CRA, and HIPAA requiring proactive risk management, and the rise of sovereign cloud initiatives, organizations need a scalable solution to meet regulatory requirements, reduce their attack surface, and mitigate supply chain risks without burdening engineers. Chainguard's trusted OSS is continuously rebuilt from source in hardened environments, delivering end-to-end integrity and enabling engineering teams to focus on building and delivering secure, high-impact software.

"We're at a tipping point in software security. The growing reliance on open source, coupled with the rise in sophisticated supply chain attacks, has made it clear that reactive security models are no longer enough," said Ryan Carlson, President, Chainguard. "Organizations need to build fast, but they also need to do so securely – and that starts with trusted open source. With partners across the channel ecosystem, we're making it easier for the world's most innovative companies to build, deploy, and innovate on a foundation that's secure from the start."

Key features of the Chainguard Partner Program

The Chainguard Partner Program offers a two-tier structure with escalating benefits for channel partners based on engagement and impact. The program offers:

Compelling and flexible incentives : Rewards across sourced deals, co-sell influence, and referrals.

: Rewards across sourced deals, co-sell influence, and referrals. Robust technical enablement : Partner-exclusive training, onboarding, deal registration, lead creation tools, and participation in the Partner & Technical Advisory Council.

: Partner-exclusive training, onboarding, deal registration, lead creation tools, and participation in the Partner & Technical Advisory Council. Joint go-to-market support : Account mapping, sales enablement, marketing support, and co-branded initiatives to drive mutual growth.

: Account mapping, sales enablement, marketing support, and co-branded initiatives to drive mutual growth. First-mover advantage: The opportunity to deliver a disruptive new solution category before competitors.

With this new program, Chainguard is bridging the gap between traditional channel models and modern cloud ecosystems by working in close alignment with cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services , Google Cloud Platform , and Microsoft Azure . This approach empowers channel partners to offer more integrated, scalable solutions to their customers. This comprehensive structure is already resonating with the channel as early adopters begin to bring Chainguard to market.

Early momentum with channel partners

Early participants in Chainguard's Partner Program include Bytes, Defy, DevOps1, and EVOTEK, underscoring the global appetite for secure OSS infrastructure. These partners are leveraging Chainguard to help customers improve developer velocity, achieve faster compliance, and elevate their security posture.

"At Bytes, we actively seek out vendors who disrupt conventional thinking and bring innovative perspectives to the cyber security landscape," said Luke Kiernan, Head of Cyber Security, Bytes. "From our first interaction with Chainguard, it was evident they embodied this mindset, delivering a forward-thinking, developer-first approach to securing the software supply chain. We look forward to developing our partnership and driving greater value for our customers through modern, resilient, and secure software practices."

"Chainguard is solving one of the most urgent problems in enterprise technology today – securing the software supply chain without slowing down development," said Rich Douros, Chief Revenue Officer, Defy. "Their secure-by-default approach is exactly what our customers need to build with confidence and speed."

"At DevOps1, our mission is to help our customers build secure, scalable systems that empower our clients to move fast without compromising security," said Alex Rea, CEO, DevOps1. "Partnering with Chainguard, the market-leading solution for software supply chain security, enables us to embed robust, verifiable security ensuring a 'Start Left' posture in the development lifecycle. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering modern DevSecOps practices with confidence, integrity, and speed."

"All organizations want to accelerate their software development, but they can't do that without having a way to secure the applications they're building," said Jason Myers, Chief Revenue Officer, EVOTEK. "Chainguard's approach to delivering continuously verified open source software aligns perfectly with our mission to help enterprises build secure, scalable infrastructure."

Transforming how OSS is built, distributed, and secured

Chainguard is changing the way organizations build with OSS by delivering trusted open source components that are continuously rebuilt from source in secure infrastructure with end-to-end integrity. At the heart of the offering is Chainguard Containers , a catalog of over 1,500 zero-CVE container images with broad customization capabilities and a reduced attack surface to improve supply chain integrity for containerized applications. As the fastest way to get a patch from source to artifact, Chainguard Containers are powered by Chainguard's bootstrapped Linux distro, Chainguard OS, and include transparent provenance, enforcement of FIPS cryptography, signed SBOMs and attestations, secure hardening, and continuous daily updates to eliminate vulnerabilities. For partners, this means offering customers a solution that accelerates compliance, strengthens their security posture, and allows their engineers to build more securely and efficiently from the start.

To learn more or apply to become a Chainguard channel partner, visit https://www.chainguard.dev/partners

About Chainguard

Chainguard is the secure foundation for software development and deployment. By providing trusted open source software with Chainguard Containers, VMs, and Libraries, built from source and updated continuously, Chainguard helps organizations eliminate threats in their software supply chains. Its customers include Fortune 500 enterprises and global industry leaders, including Anduril, Canva, Fortinet, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Snap Inc., and Snowflake. Chainguard is venture-backed by leading investors, including Amplify, IVP, Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Mantis VC, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, and Spark Capital. For more information, visit: https://www.chainguard.dev/

Chainguard Contact: Brittany Hendrickson, Senior Communications Manager, [email protected]

