Chadwick Wasilenkoff Disposes of Partial Share Position of Fortress Global Enterprises

VANCOUVER, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Chadwick Wasilenkoff announces that he has disposed ownership, through the open market Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), an aggregate of 284,000 Class A Common Voting Shares ("Shares") in the capital of Fortress Global Enterprises Ltd. ("FORTRESS") between September 04th and September 27th, 2019 at an average price of $0.1255CAD per Share for total gross proceeds of $35,642.00CAD.

On September 04th, 2019 Mr. Wasilenkoff held 1,611,02 Class A Common Shares and 126,785 DSUs being approximately 11.6% of the total issued and outstanding Shares (on a partially diluted basis) on that date.

As at September 27th, 2019, Mr. Wasilenkoff currently holds 1,327,802 Common Shares, and 126,785 DSUs that will vest on or before May 28th, 2020, being approximately 9.72% of the total issued and outstanding Shares (on a partially diluted basis).

Depending on market and other conditions, Mr. Wasilenkoff may take such additional actions in respect of his holdings in the future as he deems appropriate in light of the then existing circumstances.

Fortress Global Enterprises Ltd.'s head office is located at: 157 Chadwick Court, North Vancouver, BC, V7M 3K2, Canada

SOURCE Chadwick Wasilenkoff

For further information: chadwasilenkoff@gmail.com