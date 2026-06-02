CGTN Spanish: Cooperation with China Helps Reduce Poverty in Latin America

BEIJING, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- Eradicating poverty lies at the heart of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda and represents a shared aspiration worldwide. This Wednesday, the Global Alliance for Poverty Reduction and Development was officially launched in Beijing, aiming to advance practical cooperation in this field.

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On the same day, the 2026 High-Level Forum on Poverty Reduction and Development was held in Beijing, during which the Global Alliance for Poverty Reduction and Development was jointly initiated by China, 53 other countries, and nine international organizations. The initiative seeks to share governance experience in poverty alleviation, promote practical cooperation, and strengthen global coordination in poverty reduction and development.

"The Chinese government actively assumes its responsibilities as a major country and contributes to the global fight against poverty through South-South agricultural cooperation projects, foreign agricultural assistance, and demonstration initiatives for poverty alleviation."

Martha Viviana Carvajalino Villegas

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Colombia

"We are learning from China's comprehensive rural revitalization. China has not only lifted 800 million people out of poverty but has also achieved remarkable rural development and enhanced recognition of those who work the land--goals that Colombia has long been striving to advance. Increasing the presence of Colombian food products in China will help strengthen our agricultural production. What we are doing here demonstrates that South-South cooperation, as well as engagement through alternative multilateral frameworks, is both meaningful and necessary."

Telce Abdel González

Vice Minister of Agriculture of Cuba

"Several memorandums of understanding have been signed over the years between the Ministry of Agriculture of Cuba and China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, focusing, for example, on human resource development. There is currently a major technical assistance project between China and Cuba covering crops such as rice and maize, as well as egg production, pork production, and potatoes. The results so far have been very positive, and we believe these efforts will serve as a strong model for bilateral cooperation and enable us to achieve even greater progress in the near future."

SOURCE CGTN Spanish

Song Yang, [email protected]