CGOC Provides Update on Filing of Interim Financial Statements

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation ("CGOC", or the "Company") (CSE: CGOC), a cannabis focused investment corporation with both public and private cannabis holdings, announced today that further to its news release dated June 26, 2020, the Company intends to file its interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the period ended April 30, 2020 (collectively, the "Required Interim Filings") on or before August 13, 2020 in accordance with Ontario Instrument 51-505 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements with Deadlines during the Period from June 2 to August 31, 2020 of the Ontario Securities Commission (and similar exemptions provided by the securities commissions of other provincial and territorial regulators) (collectively, the "Blanket Exemption Order") due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company's officers and directors and certain other persons will remain subject to a trading black-out pursuant to which such persons are prohibited from trading any securities of the Company until the end of the second full trading day following the day on which the Required Interim Filings are filed on SEDAR and a corresponding new release is issued by the Company.

The Company confirms that there have been no material business developments since its initial release on June 26, 2020, other than as disclosed on the Company's press releases dated July 20, 2020 and July 31, 2020, copies of such are available on SEDAR.

About CGOC



CGOC is an investment corporation that offers unique global exposure to the emerging global cannabis sector. CGOC's main objective is to provide shareholders long-term total return through its actively managed portfolio of securities, both public and private, operating in, or that derive a portion of their revenue or earnings from products or services related to the cannabis industry.

Forward-looking Statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: risks associated with the Company's business plan and matters relating thereto, and risks associated with the Company's investments and financial objectives, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in the Company's public filings on SEDAR. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

For further information: please contact Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation: Sean Conacher, CEO, Tel: (647) 660-0566; Website - www.cgocorp.com; Investor Relations - Email: [email protected]

