CG PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES OF CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

TORONTO, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - CG Partners Limited Partnership (the "Partnership"), an independent employee share-ownership vehicle established to acquire and hold common shares and other securities of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") on behalf of the Company's employees, announced that it has acquired $12,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible unsecured senior subordinated debentures (the "Debentures") of the Company, each Debenture having a principal amount of $1,000, convertible into common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a conversion price of $9.68 per Common Share.

Immediately prior to this acquisition, the Partnership owned 14,575,648 Common Shares, representing an approximate 14.18% ownership interest in the outstanding Common Shares. Following this acquisition, and assuming conversion in full of the Debentures, the Partnership will hold 15,815,317 Common Shares, representing approximately 15.21% of the post-conversion issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Partnership intends to hold the Debentures and Common Shares for investment purposes consistent with its mandate. The Partnership is an independent employee-owned share ownership vehicle established to acquire, hold and dispose of Common Shares and other securities of the Company. The purpose of the Partnership is to encourage long-term equity ownership by, and provide additional retention incentives to, key employees in order to better align their interests with the long-term interests of the Company. From time to time, as participating employees leave the Partnership and new employees begin participating in the Partnership, the Partnership may acquire or dispose of Debentures or Common Shares, and as such, the number of Debentures and Common Shares held by the Partnership may increase or decrease from time to time. The Partnership may convert the Debentures into Common Shares from time to time in accordance with the terms of the Indenture.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

This press release is being issued pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires an early warning report to be filed with the applicable securities regulators containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of the early warning report to be filed by the Partnership in connection with the transactions described herein will be available on the Partnership's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The head office of the Company is located at 1133 Melville Street, Suite 1200, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V7Y 1K8. The head office of the Partnership and its sole general partner is located at 40 Temperance Street, Suite 2100, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5H 0B4.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the Partnership's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, intentions and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts, including business and economic conditions and the Partnership's growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements include the Partnership's intentions to hold Debentures and Common Shares for the long term, its intention to convert Debentures into Common Shares, and its intention to acquire Debentures or Common Shares in the future. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Partnership's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to it. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "target", "intend", "could" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and a number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

In evaluating these statements, readers should specifically consider various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, market and general economic conditions; the dynamic nature of the financial services industry; and the risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in the Company's interim condensed and annual consolidated financial statements, its annual report and its annual information form ("AIF") filed on www.sedarplus.ca, as well as the factors discussed in the sections entitled "Risk Management" and "Risk Factors" in the AIF, which include market, liquidity, credit, operational, legal and regulatory risks. The Partnership's ownership of Debentures and Common Shares could change over time due to conversions of Debentures and acquisitions or dispositions of Debentures or Common Shares.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions that the Partnership believes are reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing the Partnership's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Partnership does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further developments or otherwise.

SOURCE CG Partners Limited Partnership

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: Email: [email protected]