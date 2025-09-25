CFIB statement on Canada Post strike

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Dan Kelly, President at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), is releasing the following statement today in reaction to members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) going on strike.

"As expected, Canada Post workers are back on an immediate, nation-wide strike. The impact on small business will be massive. Last year's strike alone cost small firms over $1 billion. Doing this in the lead-up to the critical holiday retail shipping season is especially troubling.

Still, the federal government must push forward with the needed changes ordered today by Minister Lightbound. Now is not the time to turn back.

The strikes are a direct result of a decade of inaction on the part of the Trudeau government on this file. Every single review over the past ten years pointed to the same conclusion the Minister made today - that the Corporation is broken and needs to be given the flexibility to reduce costs. In fact, most of these measures were set to go into effect at the end of Harper term in office.

Small firms are still strong users of Canada Post, and a new business model can be quickly implemented if government gives the Corporation the labour market protection it needs to get the job done.

Canada needs some form of temporary or permanent Essential Services legislation to ensure service continues while the reforms are going into effect. Small firms are counting on government and all political parties to make this happen."

