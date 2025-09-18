CFFiM: PRIORITIES FOR 2025 FEDERAL BUDGET

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Forum for Financial Markets (CFFiM)/Forum Canadien des Marchés Financiers (FCMFi) is dedicated to advancing proposals that foster healthy, competitive financial markets and a stronger, more resilient Canadian economy.

Ahead of the November 4, 2025 federal budget, CFFiM submitted the following recommendations to the Department of Finance Canada.

Chart a Credible Path to Budget Balance

Reinstate the debt-to-GDP ratio as the government's fiscal anchor, with a clear commitment to bring it below its pre-pandemic level over the medium term.

Review All Federal Spending

Conduct a full review of all federal spending – not limited to direct program expenses – including tax preferences.

Reduce Reliance on Economically Harmful Taxes

Reduce the second-lowest marginal personal income tax rate from 20.5% to 14% over six years.

Cut the federal statutory corporate income tax rate by 1 percentage point in 2026 and another in 2027 (from 15% to 13%).

Increase the GST rate by 1 percentage point in 2026 and another in 2027 (from 5% to 7%).

Launch an independent review of the federal tax system, guided by the core principles of good tax policy: neutrality, efficiency, fairness, and simplicity.

Improve Tax-Assisted Retirement Savings

RRIFs

Gradually increase the conversion age of RRSPs to RRIFs from 71 to 74.

Gradually reduce mandatory RRIF withdrawal rates, aiming to eliminate them.

RRSPs

Gradually increase the contribution limit for defined contribution pension plans and RRSPs from 18% to 30%.

Qualified Investments (QIs) for Registered Plans

Make it easier to hold shares of small businesses in registered plans, and classify all derivatives that trade on a designated stock exchange as QIs.

Stimulate Investment in Early-Stage, Unlisted Businesses With High Growth Potential

Introduce a program similar to the UK Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS).

Support Competition

Review federally-regulated oligopolies, including banking.

Swiftly move forward on open banking.

Consider tax free corporate spinoffs akin to s. 355 of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code.

Streamline Financial Services Regulation

Pursue a national securities regulator.

Read the CFFiM's full submission online.

Welcome to CFFIM | FCMFI - https://cffim-fcmfi.ca/

SOURCE Canadian Forum for Financial Markets (CFFiM)

For media inquiries, please contact CFFiM Public Affairs ([email protected])