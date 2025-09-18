CFFiM: PRIORITIES FOR 2025 FEDERAL BUDGET

News provided byCanadian Forum for Financial Markets (CFFiM)
Sep 18, 2025, 10:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Forum for Financial Markets (CFFiM)/Forum Canadien des Marchés Financiers (FCMFi) is dedicated to advancing proposals that foster healthy, competitive financial markets and a stronger, more resilient Canadian economy.
Ahead of the November 4, 2025 federal budget, CFFiM submitted the following recommendations to the Department of Finance Canada.
Chart a Credible Path to Budget Balance
- Reinstate the debt-to-GDP ratio as the government's fiscal anchor, with a clear commitment to bring it below its pre-pandemic level over the medium term.
Review All Federal Spending
- Conduct a full review of all federal spending – not limited to direct program expenses – including tax preferences.
Reduce Reliance on Economically Harmful Taxes
- Reduce the second-lowest marginal personal income tax rate from 20.5% to 14% over six years.
- Cut the federal statutory corporate income tax rate by 1 percentage point in 2026 and another in 2027 (from 15% to 13%).
- Increase the GST rate by 1 percentage point in 2026 and another in 2027 (from 5% to 7%).
- Launch an independent review of the federal tax system, guided by the core principles of good tax policy: neutrality, efficiency, fairness, and simplicity.
Improve Tax-Assisted Retirement Savings
RRIFs
- Gradually increase the conversion age of RRSPs to RRIFs from 71 to 74.
- Gradually reduce mandatory RRIF withdrawal rates, aiming to eliminate them.
RRSPs
- Gradually increase the contribution limit for defined contribution pension plans and RRSPs from 18% to 30%.
Qualified Investments (QIs) for Registered Plans
- Make it easier to hold shares of small businesses in registered plans, and classify all derivatives that trade on a designated stock exchange as QIs.
Stimulate Investment in Early-Stage, Unlisted Businesses With High Growth Potential
- Introduce a program similar to the UK Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS).
Support Competition
- Review federally-regulated oligopolies, including banking.
- Swiftly move forward on open banking.
- Consider tax free corporate spinoffs akin to s. 355 of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code.
Streamline Financial Services Regulation
- Pursue a national securities regulator.
Read the CFFiM's full submission online.
