CFA Society Toronto Opens the Market
Jun 01, 2022, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Sue Lemon, Chief Executive Officer, CFA Society Toronto, and fellow board members, volunteers, staff and recent graduates of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation joined Omar Khafagy, Manager, Corporate Access, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to celebrate CFA Society Toronto's milestone of becoming the largest CFA society in the world in over 160 markets and open the market.
CFA Society Toronto was founded in 1936 and is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Toronto supports the professional interests of over 11,000 members through advocacy, continuing education, and other professional development member services.
On June 24, CFA Society Toronto will recognize its 1,036 recent CFA charterholders from the graduating class of 2020 and 2021 at the Charter Recognition ceremony.
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
|
Time:
|
9:00am - 9:30am
|
Place:
|
120 Adelaide St. W
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
For further information: Esther Filer, [email protected]
