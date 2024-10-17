CFA Institute Announces Results for CFA Program Level III Testing in August 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, announces that of the 16,947 candidates worldwide who sat for the Level III CFA® Program exam in August 2024, 48 percent have passed. All candidates will be notified of their results today.

Margaret Franklin, CFA, President and CEO of CFA Institute, comments:

"Congratulations to all the successful candidates in this round of the CFA Program Level III exams. This is a tough series of exams that tests not only for your investment analysis and portfolio management skills, but also for ethical orientation and rigor. Your success is a tremendous accomplishment; it signals to the market your commitment to professionalism and excellence. I look forward to welcoming you as a CFA charterholder soon."

Chris Wiese, CFA, Managing Director of Education at CFA Institute, said:

"Outstanding work by everyone who passed. This is a real milestone achievement in your professional lives, and I hope you will take some time to appreciate your success. Congratulations and well done."

"We are pleased to see a pass rate for Level III candidates of 48 percent, which continues the upward trend since the pandemic period. In this cohort, first-time Level III testers achieved a passing rate at 55 percent, which is higher than the ten-year average of 52 percent. Unfortunately, candidates sitting their exam after one or more deferrals achieved a lower pass rate of 35 percent. We encourage candidates needing to retest their exam to do so as soon as is practicable for their circumstances, and to recommit to a focused study schedule that builds on prior studies while material remains fresh in minds."

Candidates for the August Level III CFA Program exams attended in person at one of 452 proctored computer-based examination venues located in 361 cities in 104 markets worldwide. Exam Levels I, II and III were held during the August testing period. Historical pass rates can be found at the following link: Exam Results and Pass Rates.

Becoming a Charterholder

Successful CFA Program Level III candidates can proceed to become a CFA charterholder if they become a regular member of CFA Institute and meet the work experience requirement.

CFA Institute membership offers numerous benefits, including extensive networking opportunities across the 200,000 CFA charterholder network, professional development resources, and exclusive access to curated content.

CFA charterholders must attest annually to the Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct.

For further information or any media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

About the CFA Program

Enrolling in the CFA Program and earning the CFA charter prepares individuals for a variety of career paths in every sector of the global finance industry. Candidates can access all the essential study tools through the Learning Ecosystem including mock exams and the newly introduced Practical Skills Modules. Candidates preparing to sit for an exam may find CFA Exam Study Tips helpful. For more about the CFA Program, visit: CFA Program Evolution.

About CFA Institute

As the global association of investment professionals, CFA Institute sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. We champion ethical behavior in investment markets and serve as the leading source of learning and research for the investment industry. We believe in fostering an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. Spanning nearly 200,000 charterholders worldwide across 160 markets, CFA Institute has 10 offices and 160 local societies. Find us at www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on LinkedIn and X at @CFAInstitute.

