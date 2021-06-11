CF Global Trader Launches New, State of the Art Platform

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- As cryptocurrency trade continues to dominate global markets, veteran crypto trading and investment brokerage firm CF Global Trader has announced the launch of its new website, after works of maintenance and upgrade have been completed. As part of this project, the system's speed and security mechanisms have been improved to meet the highest standards in the industry.

"After months of research and hard work, we are proud to introduce our new website and platform," remarked CF Global Trader's spokesperson, Don Lehman. "We are sure that it will be to our customers' satisfaction, since we've saved no effort to make it the best possible. This is part of our approach as a brand - to flourish by granting our users all tools possible for them to succeed in the marketa. It's been at our core as a business from our foundation, 20 years ago, and that is not going to change."

Rethinking cryptocurrency trading

With the cryptocurrency market being as volatile as it is today, factors such as speed, security and simplicity gain extra importance in a trader's choice of platform. With that in mind, CF Global Trader has created the ideal blend, putting in ample time, money and energy into the new interface and software. All of the brand's clients across the world now have access to the new website and platform, regardless of their region or account size .

"Don't be mistaken - the fact that we now offer the highest level of trading experience does not mean we plan on resting," continued Lehman. "We invite all of our users to give us feedback on our new mechanism, to see if we can upgrade it even further. We are always waiting to hear from them, on that matter or any other."

About CF Global Trader

With 20 years of experience in trading and investment execution and consultancy, it is no surprise that CF Global Trader quickly became a preferred crypto trading brand for many around the world. The company and its team of professional analysts, brokers and service representatives strive to cater to the needs of traders with different budgets, strategies and goals. Market coverage is provided 24 hours a day and 6 days a week, with the help of several trading desks located in Hong Kong, London, New York and other key financial locations.

