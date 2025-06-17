CF Chinook Centre Aims for World Record at 65th Annual Stampede Pancake Breakfast

This year the shopping centre is attempting to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ for Most Pancakes Served

CALGARY, AB, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Celebrating 65 years of its cherished community event, CF Chinook Centre's Stampede Breakfast returns on Saturday, July 5th, with an ambitious goal: to secure the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for Most Pancakes Served!

More than 25,000 visitors are expected at this rain-or-shine, first-come, first-served event to enjoy a complimentary pancake breakfast with all the fixings, alongside live entertainment, family-friendly activities including the Kiddie Corral, as well as an outdoor retail market. Performances include Madeline Merlo, Tony Stevens, Nolan Compton, and Haley Isabel, with Emcees Jimmy and Jodi Hughes guiding guests through the morning, and in-centre entertainment featuring the Chinook Club Line Dancers.

To elevate the festivities, CF Chinook Centre is hosting a high-energy Pancake Stacking Contest on Friday, July 4th. Teams featuring notable Calgarians will race to stack 65 pancakes, with a fun twist – a "Wheel of Disadvantage" introducing challenges like stacking with oven mitts or one-handed. The winning team will receive a $2,000 donation to a charity of their choice.

Special Retail Promotions

Calgarians are invited to get rodeo ready by exploring CF Chinook Centre's 2025 Stampede Lookbook for curated styles from retailers, featuring themes like Prairie Princess, Cowgirl Chic, Lil' Wrangler, and Rodeo Rider. Plus, guests can enhance their Stampede experience with a CF SHOP! Card bonus offer from July 4 to 14 (while quantities last). Click here for full offer terms.

This event is made possible by generous sponsors including PHI Studio, Kal-Tire, PCL Construction, Marble Slab and A&W, in addition to all pancake station participants, with proceeds benefiting Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation. In line with Cadillac Fairview's Green at Work® program, this will be a Zero Waste event held in collaboration with GFL Environmental Inc., with volunteers assisting in waste diversion efforts. Public transit is encouraged.

Event Details

Pancake Stacking Contest: Friday, July 4, 2025, 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM , Centre Court

Friday, July 4, 2025, , Centre Court Stampede Breakfast Event: Saturday, July 5, 2025, 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM , east parking lot between Chapters & Yeti. 7:00 AM - Official Welcome & Acknowledgements: featuring remarks from Emcees Jimmy and Jodi Hughes , CF Chinook Centre General Manager Darren Milne , and the 2025 Stampede Princesses 10:50 AM - Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation (ACHF) Cheque Presentation: featuring representatives from CF Chinook Centre 12:00 PM - Guinness World Records Award Ceremony & Photo Opportunities: Centre Court, celebrating the potential new record

Saturday, July 5, 2025, , east parking lot between Chapters & Yeti.

Please note: accessible parking for the media can be arranged in advance. To confirm attendance and schedule interviews, please RSVP to Shraddha Jaiswal at [email protected] in advance of the event.

For more information visit shops.cadillacfairview.com/property/cf-chinook-centre .

SOURCE CF Chinook Centre

Shraddha Jaiswal, North Strategic, [email protected]