CEX.IO to Launch Dedicated US Presence

LONDON, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ -- After receiving nine Money Transmitter Licenses, CEX.IO will officially expand operations in the United States.

CEX.IO, a global cryptocurrency exchange with over 2.7 million registered users, has officially launched in the United States. In CEX.IO's quest to become a licensed digital asset exchange, they have received Money Transmitter Licenses ("MTL") in nine US states, including: Iowa, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, West Virginia, Maryland, Alaska and New Hampshire.

Being registered as a Money Service Business by FinCEN of the US Treasury in 2015, CEX.IO was previously able to serve residents in states where MTLs are not required. Receipt of these new MTL licenses now further expands upon CEX.IO's United States presence, as CEX.IO may now serve residents in 28 states, with plans to expand to all 50 states and US territories.

CEX.IO is a trusted and regulated global exchange, launching a special line of unique trading and exchange products to meet the needs of CEX.IO customers worldwide in 224 countries and territories.

“The US customers have represented a significant portion of our client base from the very start of CEX.IO. We’ve always spent a lot of our effort and resources, serving this market, remotely up until now. A dedicated US presence will allow us to continue improving our services to our existing US clients and to focus on opening access to our platform to residents of states we have not covered before. Both meet the necessary regulatory requirements, specific for each state, and tailoring of our products to the needs of the US clients will be the cornerstone tasks for our team in America," - Oleksandr Lutskevych, CEO of CEX.IO.

Since 2015, CEX.IO has held MSB (Money Services Business) status with FinCEN, a bureau of the US Department of the Treasury.

CEX.IO may now service customers in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

About CEX.IO

A multi-functional cryptocurrency exchange established in 2013 and now with over 2.7 million customers around the world,CEX.IO provides a rich variety of trading tools for Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum, Zcash, Dash, Ripple, Stellar, and Litecoin. These cryptocurrencies can be traded for USD, EUR, GBP, and RUB.

CEX.IO provides a variety of payment options including credit and debit cards as well as reliable and timely wire transfers. The company strives to offer the best cryptocurrency trading experience and the most convenient service to its customers. Since April 2016, CEX.IO clients have processed over $1 billion US dollars via Visa and Mastercard cards.

CEX.IO is also a founder of CryptoUK, an association aimed at building cooperation between major cryptocurrency players and authorities in the UK, with the goal of developing an appropriate operating framework for cryptocurrency businesses.

