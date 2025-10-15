CETAC Appoints Jason Hamilton as CEO to Lead Organization into New Era of Technology Entrepreneurship

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Environmental Technology Advancement Corporation-West (CETAC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Hamilton as its Chief Executive Officer.

CETAC is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting innovators who develop solutions to environmental challenges and accelerating the growth and success of Western Canadian technology companies. For over 30 years, CETAC has played a key role in helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) bring innovative technologies to market – positively impacting the environment while delivering economic benefits such as job creation, and improving overall quality of life in communities across the country.

"Jason brings a powerful combination of strategic leadership, diverse expertise, and a deep understanding of what it takes to grow technology businesses," said Brent Zettl, Chair of CETAC's Board of Directors. "Under the leadership of its visionary founding CEO Joe Lukacs, CETAC has developed a unique set of programs and services built on a foundation of mentorship, collaboration, and results. We believe Jason is the right leader to honour that legacy while guiding the organization into a new era of relevance and impact."

Jason Hamilton is a seasoned executive with more than two decades of experience at the intersection of engineering, strategy, and business growth. He has led global teams across product development, sales, marketing, strategy, and customer success delivering consistent results in complex, highly technical and fast-paced industries. Jason draws on his corporate experience to help business leaders strengthen their strategies, businesses, and leadership skills.

Under Hamilton's leadership, CETAC will engage in a strategy renewal process and evaluation of its programs to continue and strengthen the value delivered to clients. This process will involve connecting with stakeholders including SME technology developers, industry users and government agencies to ensure CETAC continues to serve their priorities.

"It's an incredible honour to step into this role at a pivotal moment for Western Canadian tech," said Hamilton. "CETAC has a proud legacy of supporting entrepreneurs, and I'm excited to lead its next chapter. Together, we'll evolve our strategy, strengthen our partnerships, and provide the high-impact support that our innovators need to thrive here at home and on the global stage."

About CETAC

Canadian Environmental Technology Advancement Corporation-West (CETAC) is a not-for-profit corporation that supports the commercialization of innovative technologies across Western Canada. CETAC works with entrepreneurs and SMEs to accelerate innovation through mentoring, connection, and collaboration, creating meaningful environmental and economic impact.

