CES Transformers Steps Up to Support Electricity Transformation with Expanded Facility

The expanded facility in Markham will create over 150 new jobs and help strengthen Ontario's energy supply chain

MARKHAM, ON, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - CES Transformers, a leading Canadian manufacturer of distribution and small power transformers, this week celebrated the grand opening of its expanded facility in Markham. The new 160,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility is set to create more than 150 new advanced manufacturing jobs in the Markham area by 2030. With the opening of this facility, CES will more than triple its current production capacity, addressing a critical need within the country's energy sector.

As the demand for energy continues to rise, particularly in Ontario and across North America, so does the need for higher-volume and higher-power transformers. CES' expanded facility will play a crucial role in meeting this demand and keep pace with growing energy usage.

"This is a good day for our company and for the North American energy market," said Adam Byrk, President, CES Transformers. "Canada's electricity demand is projected to double or even triple by 2050, and meeting that challenge requires a strong, domestic supply chain. Our expanded facility ensures we can deliver customized, high-quality transformers right here at home--supporting customers, creating jobs, and strengthening the grid for decades to come."

"Growing demand for affordable, reliable, clean electricity means we need a resilient domestic supply chain now more than ever," said the Honourable Tim Hodgson, federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Markham–Thornhill. "CES Transformers' expanded Markham facility is exactly the kind of investment our new federal government supports: creating good, skilled jobs; strengthening local energy security; and ensuring we have the infrastructure needed to power our economy for decades to come."

"Congratulations to CES Transformers. This impressive, new 160,000-square-foot facility is about more than machines and technology - it is about creating good jobs in Canada, opportunities for families, and stronger communities across southern Ontario," said the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario. "Our government understands how critical power transformers are to the energy sector, powering AI and our communities. Together we will help power Ontario and Canada for decades to come."

"Ontario needs foundational manufacturers like CES Transformers to meet the rapidly growing electricity demand in our province with made-in-Canada solutions," said the Honourable Sam Oosterhoff, Ontario's Associate Minister of Energy-Intensive Industries. "This newly expanded facility will not only address the need for small power transformers in our energy supply chain, but will create more good-paying jobs and support our economy while making our goal of securing a reliable and self-reliant grid a reality."

The grand opening event was attended by notable dignitaries, including federal and provincial ministers and industry leaders. Guests were given a tour of the new facility, showcasing CES' state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities.

The Government of Canada is contributing a total investment of $5.15 million. This includes $3.75 million, through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) to help expand CES' manufacturing capabilities for high-efficiency power transformers at the new facility. In addition, CES is receiving advisory services and funding of up to $1.4 million from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to accelerate the transformer design process.

In recent years, a shortage of transformers was recognized as a significant bottleneck in the supply chain, limiting the country's ability to meet energy infrastructure goals. CES took proactive steps to fill this gap, investing close to $100 million to meet customers' needs and support the energy demand in North America. This investment aligns directly with federal and provincial government ambitions to expand domestic energy capacity.

As a family-owned business, CES has been at the forefront of the electrical transformers industry for nearly 40 years. At a time when supporting homegrown businesses is vital, CES is proud to be an Ontario-based partner for its electrical utility customers.

For nearly 40 years, CES Transformers has proudly stood at the forefront of the electrical transformer industry, delivering the highest quality liquid-immersed transformers tailored for all customer electrical requirements. As a Canadian company, CES Transformers are world class manufacturers specializing in manufacturing distribution, small and medium power transformers for all market segments, for both utility and industrial customers.

