CES ENERGY SOLUTIONS CORP. DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - CES Energy Solutions Corp. ("CES" or the "Company") (TSX: CEU) (OTC: CESDF) is pleased to announce today that it will pay a cash dividend of $0.016 per common share on October 14, 2022 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2022.

About CES Energy Solutions Corp.

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES' business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

For further information: Ken Zinger, President and Chief Executive Officer, CES Energy Solutions Corp., 403-269-2800; Anthony Aulicino, Chief Financial Officer, CES Energy Solutions Corp., 403-269-2800, Or by email at: [email protected]