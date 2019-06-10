CES Energy Solutions Corp. Announces Voting Results of the Election of Directors and Declares Cash Dividend

CALGARY, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - CES Energy Solutions Corp. ("CES" or the "Company") (TSX: CEU and OTC - Nasdaq Intl: CESDF) is pleased to announce the results of the matters to be voted on at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 10, 2019 (the "Meeting"). Based on the proxies received and on a ballot conducted at the Meeting, the following individuals, being the seven nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated April 29, 2019 (the "Circular"), were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual shareholders' meeting:

Name of Nominee

Votes cast FOR

% of votes cast

FOR

Votes cast

WITHHELD

% of votes cast

WITHHELD Spencer D. Armour, III

199,628,540

99.85%

295,279

0.15% Rodney L. Carpenter

199,387,572

99.73%

536,247

0.27% Stella Cosby

199,749,332

99.91%

174,487

0.09% John M. Hooks

186,678,441

93.37%

13,245,378

6.63% Kyle D. Kitagawa

189,427,463

94.75%

10,496,356

5.25% Philip J. Scherman

199,754,366

99.92%

169,453

0.08% Thomas J. Simons

199,381,452

99.73%

542,367

0.27%

All other resolutions provided for in the Circular were duly passed and a report on the voting results has been filed today at www.sedar.com.

Dividend Declared

In addition, CES announces today that it will pay a cash dividend of $0.005 per common share on July 15, 2019 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2019.

About CES Energy Solutions Corp.

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES' business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

Additional information about CES is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.cesenergysolutions.com.

