CES ENERGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF THE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - CES Energy Solutions Corp. ("CES" or the "Company") (TSX: CEU) (OTC: CESDF) is pleased to announce the results of the matters to be voted on at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 21, 2022 (the "Meeting"). Based on the proxies received and on a ballot conducted at the Meeting, the following individuals, being the eight nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated May 12, 2022 (the "Circular"), were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual shareholders' meeting:

Name of Nominee

Votes cast FOR

% of votes cast FOR

Votes cast WITHHELD

% of votes cast WITHHELD Philip J. Scherman

153,662,317

99,42 %

893,676

0.58 % Spencer D. Armour III

150,851,388

97.60 %

3,704,605

2.40 % Stella Cosby

138,737,535

89.77 %

15,818,458

10.23 % Ian Hardacre

154,336,903

99.86 %

219,090

0.14 % John M. Hooks

137,852,734

89.19 %

16,703,259

10.81 % Kyle D. Kitagawa

153,498,298

99.32 %

1,057,695

0.68 % Joseph Wright

153,964,390

99.62 %

591,603

0.38 % Kenneth E. Zinger

153,107,904

99.06 %

1,448,089

0.94 %



All other resolutions provided for in the Circular were duly passed and a report on the voting results has been filed today at www.sedar.com.

Dividend Declared

In addition, CES announces today that it will pay a cash dividend of $0.016 per common share on July 15, 2022 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022.

About CES Energy Solutions Corp.

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES' business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

Additional information about CES is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.cesenergysolutions.com.

For further information: Ken Zinger, President and Chief Executive Officer, CES Energy Solutions Corp., 403-269-2800; Anthony Aulicino, Chief Financial Officer, CES Energy Solutions Corp., 403-269-2800; Or by email at: [email protected]