CES ENERGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF THE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

CALGARY, AB, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - CES Energy Solutions Corp. ("CES" or the "Company") (TSX: CEU) (OTC: CESDF) is pleased to announce the results of the matters to be voted on at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 18, 2024 (the "Meeting"). Based on the proxies received and on a ballot conducted at the Meeting, the following individuals, being the seven nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated May 8, 2024 (the "Circular"), were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual shareholders' meeting:

Name of Nominee Votes cast

FOR

% of votes cast

FOR

Votes cast

WITHHELD

% of votes cast

WITHHELD Spencer D. Armour III 144,454,868

96.15 %

5,786,533

3.85 % Stella Cosby 128,590,941

85.59 %

21,650,460

14.41 % Ian Hardacre 146,583,844

97.57 %

3,657,557

2.43 % John M. Hooks 113,996,139

75.88 %

36,245,262

24.12 % Kyle D. Kitagawa 139,752,629

93.02 %

10,488,772

6.98 % (Edwin) Joseph Wright 134,393,234

89.45 %

15,848,167

10.55 % Kenneth E. Zinger 148,648,616

98.94 %

1,592,785

1.06 %

About CES Energy Solutions Corp.

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES' business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

