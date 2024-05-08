CES ENERGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ANNOUNCES STRONG Q1 2024 RESULTS WITH RECORD REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDAC AND DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND

CALGARY, AB, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - CES Energy Solutions Corp. ("CES" or the "Company") (TSX: CEU) (OTC: CESDF) is pleased to announce strong financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024, with record quarterly revenue and Adjusted EBITDAC. The Company's Board of Directors also approved a quarterly dividend of $0.030 per share, which will be paid on July 15, 2024 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2024. First quarter highlights include:

Record quarterly revenue of $588.6 million , increased 6% both sequentially and year over year

, increased 6% both sequentially and year over year Record quarterly Adjusted EBITDAC of $102.0 million at a 17.3% margin, increased 21% sequentially and 32% year over year

at a 17.3% margin, increased 21% sequentially and 32% year over year Cash Flow from Operations of $86.3 million and Free Cash Flow of $57.4 million

and Free Cash Flow of Total Debt/Adjusted EBITDAC reduced to 1.28x from 1.49x at Q4 2023 with long term debt declining by $35.5 million to $355.1 million

to Returned $23.7 million to shareholders through $17.8 million in share repurchases and $5.9 million in dividends

to shareholders through in share repurchases and in dividends Completed the July 21, 2023 NCIB program, repurchasing 18,719,430 shares, representing 10% of the public float at renewal

The record results achieved in Q1 2024 demonstrate the unique resilience, cash flow generation, and profitability characteristics inherent in CES' capex light, asset light, consumable chemicals business model supported by industry leading people, infrastructure, and technology.

CES provided valuable solutions to increasingly complicated drilling programs which require higher levels of service intensity, effectively overcoming a lower North American industry rig count. Attractive growth was also achieved by delivering superior production chemical services and technology to active, results oriented, high quality customers as they continue to maximize returns on their producing wells through effective chemical treatments. Adjusted EBITDAC margins improved 200 bps as a result of increased service intensity, an attractive product mix, and continued adoption of innovative, technologically advanced products supported by a prudent cost structure and vertically integrated business model.

CES continued to aggressively return capital to its shareholders, underpinned by strong free cash flow generation and prudent leverage. During the quarter, CES returned $23.7 million to shareholders, through $17.8 million or 4,576,130 common shares repurchased under its NCIB in addition to its quarterly dividend of $5.9 million. As at March 31, 2024, CES completed its July 21, 2023 NCIB program, repurchasing 18,719,430 shares representing 10% of the public float at renewal, and has the intention to renew the program on July 21, 2024.

CES remains confident in its ability to continue generating strong surplus free cash flow, supported by its financial performance, outlook, and capital structure. Furthermore, on May 8, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.030 per share, which will be paid on July 15, 2024 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2024.

First Quarter Results

In the first quarter, CES generated record revenue of $588.6 million, representing a sequential increase of $35.1 million or 6% compared to Q4 2023, and 5% ahead the previous record of $562.7 million set in Q4 2022. First quarter revenue of $588.6 million also represented an increase of $30.9 million or 6% relative to Q1 2023, as increasing service intensity, higher production chemical volumes, and strong market share resulted in an overall uptick in revenue compared to prior year, despite declines in the US and Canadian industry rig counts.

Revenue generated in the US during Q1 2024 set a new record at $387.7 million, representing a sequential increase of $26.6 million or 7% compared to Q4 2023, and an increase of $18.7 million or 5% compared to Q1 2023. US revenues benefited from higher production levels with increased service intensity and market share gains which more than offset the impact of decreased industry drilling activity when compared to Q1 2023. CES continued to grow its strong industry positioning, achieving US Drilling Fluids Market Share of 23% for three months ended March 31, 2024, demonstrating continued improvements from 22% and 20% in Q4 2023 and Q1 2023, respectively.

Revenue generated in Canada during Q1 2024 set a new record at $200.9 million, representing a sequential increase of $8.5 million or 4% compared to Q4 2023, and an increase of $12.2 million or 6% compared to Q1 2023. Canadian revenues were positively impacted by higher production chemical volumes and increased service intensity, outpacing the modest decrease in industry rig counts relative to Q1 2023. Canadian Drilling Fluids Market Share of 34% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 33% and 38% for Q4 2023 and Q1 2023, respectively.

CES achieved record Adjusted EBITDAC of $102.0 million in Q1 2024, representing a sequential increase of 21% compared to Q4 2023, and an increase of 32% compared to Q1 2023. Adjusted EBITDAC as a percentage of revenue of 17.3% significantly improved in Q1 2024, and compared to 15.3% recorded in Q4 2023 and 13.8% recorded in Q1 2023. Adjusted EBITDAC improvement was driven by strong activity levels combined with improved margins as a result of increased service intensity, an attractive product mix, and continued adoption of innovative, technologically advanced products, supported by a prudent cost structure and vertically integrated business model.

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $54.5 million compared to $33.0 million in Q1 2023. Net Income increased by 65% over prior year, primarily as a result of strong activity levels combined with improved margins and prudent management of expenses.

During the quarter, CES returned $23.7 million to shareholders (Q1 2023 - $9.3 million), through $17.8 million in shares repurchased under its NCIB and $5.9 million in dividends paid. As at March 31, 2024, the Company completed its July 21, 2023 NCIB program, repurchasing the maximum of 18,719,430 common shares allowable.

For Q1 2024, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $86.3 million compared to $73.2 million during the three months ended March 31, 2023. This year over year improvement was driven by strong financial performance with higher contribution margins on associated activity levels, combined with the benefits of working capital optimization efforts.

CES generated $74.2 million in Funds Flow from Operations in Q1 2024, up 9% from $68.2 million generated in Q4 2023 and up 18% from $62.6 million generated in Q1 2023. Funds Flow from Operations excludes the impact of working capital, and is reflective of the continued strong surplus free cash flow generated in Q1 2024.

CES generated $57.4 million in Free Cash Flow in Q1 2024, compared to $15.2 million generated in Q4 2023, and $54.1 million generated in Q1 2023. The sequential increase in Free Cash Flow was driven by strong EBITDAC and working capital optimization while Q4 2023 was affected by a seasonal $28.9 million investment in working capital as Canadian divisions ramped up inventory and accounts receivable balances commensurate with the winter drilling season. The increase over prior year was primarily driven by strong financial performance with higher contribution margins on associated activity levels, combined with working capital optimization efforts. Free Cash Flow includes the impact of quarterly working capital variations, net capital expenditures, and lease repayments.

As at March 31, 2024, CES had a Working Capital Surplus of $637.0 million, which increased from $632.8 million at December 31, 2023. The increase during the quarter was driven by increased Accounts Receivable balances in proportion with higher activity levels as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The Company continues to focus on working capital optimization benefiting from the high quality of its customers and diligent internal credit monitoring processes.

CES exited the quarter with total long-term debt of $355.1 million (December 31, 2023 - $390.6 million) comprised of a net draw on its Senior Facility of $105.1 million (December 31, 2023 - $140.6 million) and its Canadian Term Loan Facility of $250.0 million, which replaced the previously outstanding Senior Notes. Total Debt, inclusive of lease obligations, was $434.5 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $469.6 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in total long-term debt and Total Debt over the prior quarter was driven by strong financial performance combined with working capital optimizations throughout the quarter. Working Capital Surplus exceeded Total Debt at March 31, 2024 by $202.5 million (December 31, 2023 - $163.1 million). As of the date of this press release, the Company had total long-term debt of approximately $315.0 million, comprised of a net draw on its Senior Facility of approximately $65.0 million and a draw of $250.0 million on its Canadian Term Loan Facility.

During the quarter, CES repurchased 4,576,130 common shares at an average price of $3.88 per share for a total of $17.8 million completing the July 21, 2023 NCIB program. Under this NCIB, the Company repurchased the maximum allowed common shares of 18,719,430 at an average price of $3.66 per share for a total of $68.5 million. Since inception of the Company's NCIB programs on July 17, 2018, the Company has repurchased 58,629,387 common shares at an average price of $2.63 per share for a total of $154.0 million, representing approximately 22% of common shares outstanding on July 17, 2018.

Outlook

The strong demand trends of developing countries and global demand requirements to support eventual energy transition initiatives, combined with depletion of existing resources, and reduced investment in the upstream oil and gas sector over recent years, has necessitated increased service intensity for available resources thereby resulting in continued constructive end markets for CES. This has led to stable commodity prices and a favorable outlook for CES' primary North American target market. Despite economic uncertainty and ongoing global conflicts, energy industry fundamentals continue to support critical drilling and production activity for oil and natural gas. Moreover, current depressed global inventories and fewer high-quality drilling locations provide cautious optimism for suitable pricing, despite potential economic headwinds and geopolitical instability impacting customer spending plans. Currently, oil prices are sustained by increasing global demand and limited supply growth, with OPEC adhering to lower production quotas, and while natural gas has demonstrated price weakness since early 2023, we anticipate a sustained period of elevated gas drilling activity in the US and Canada as projects under construction come online.

CES continues to be optimistic in its outlook for the remainder of the year as it expects to benefit from stable upstream activity, increased service intensity levels, and continued strength in commodity pricing across North America by capitalizing on its established infrastructure, industry leading positioning, vertically integrated business model, and strategic procurement practices.

Commensurate with current record revenue levels, CES expects 2024 capital expenditures, net of proceeds on disposals of assets, to be approximately $70.0 million, split evenly between maintenance and expansion capital to support sustained revenue levels and business development opportunities. CES plans to continue its disciplined and prudent approach to capital expenditures and will adjust its plans as required to support prudent growth initiatives throughout divisions.

CES has proactively managed both the duration and the flexibility of its debt. In April 2023, CES successfully amended and extended its Senior Facility to April 2026. The Senior Facility effectively addresses CES' near-term and foreseeable longer-term requirements. The Canadian Term Loan Facility provides CES with the opportunity to refinance and right-size the term portion of its capital structure on suitable terms at any time up until April of 2026. CES routinely considers its capital structure, including increasing or decreasing the capacity of its Senior Facility, refinancing of the Canadian Term Loan Facility, issuance of Senior Notes, and other potential financing options.

CES' underlying business model is capex light and asset light, enabling the generation of significant surplus free cash flow. As our customers endeavor to maintain or grow production in the current environment, CES will leverage its established infrastructure, business model, and nimble customer-oriented culture to deliver superior products and services to the industry. CES sees the consumable chemical market increasing its share of the oilfield spend as operators continue to: drill longer reach laterals and drill them faster; expand and optimize the utilization of pad drilling; increase the intensity and size of their fracs; and require increasingly technical and specialized chemical treatments to effectively maintain existing cash flow generating wells and treat growing production volumes and water cuts from new wells.

Conference Call Details

With respect to the first quarter results, CES will host a conference call / webcast at 9:00 am MT (11:00 am ET) on Thursday, May 9, 2024. A recording of the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on our website at www.cesenergysolutions.com. The webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days.

North American toll-free: 1-(844)-763-8274

International / Toronto callers: (647)-484-8814

Link to Webcast: http://www.cesenergysolutions.com/

Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended March 31, ($000s, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 % Change Revenue





United States(1) 387,674 368,975 5 % Canada(1) 200,904 188,721 6 % Total Revenue 588,578 557,696 6 % Net income 54,458 33,002 65 % per share – basic 0.23 0.13 77 % per share - diluted 0.23 0.13 77 % Adjusted EBITDAC(2) 102,032 77,103 32 % Adjusted EBITDAC(2) % of Revenue 17.3 % 13.8 % 3.5 % Funds Flow from Operations(2) 74,165 62,625 18 % Change in non-cash working capital 12,163 10,613 15 % Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 86,328 73,238 18 % Capital expenditures





Expansion Capital(1) 17,084 10,630 61 % Maintenance Capital(1) 5,462 4,299 27 % Total capital expenditures 22,546 14,929 51 % Dividends declared 7,036 5,103 38 % per share 0.030 0.020 50 % Common Shares Outstanding





End of period - basic 234,519,860 255,129,525

End of period - fully diluted(2) 239,276,274 261,101,788

Weighted average - basic 234,373,347 254,882,825

Weighted average - diluted 238,934,382 260,850,689





As at Financial Position ($000s) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 % Change Total assets 1,411,110 1,377,265 2 % Total long-term debt 355,072 390,616 (9) % Long-term financial liabilities(3) 373,724 419,416 (11) % Total Debt(2) 434,529 469,619 (7) % Working Capital Surplus(2) 637,044 632,764 1 % Net Debt(2) (202,515) (163,145) 24 % Shareholders' equity 708,294 657,995 8 %

1Supplementary Financial Measure. Supplementary Financial Measures are provided herein because Management believes they assist the reader in understanding CES' results. Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Financial Measures" contained herein. 2Non-GAAP measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for Adjusted EBITDAC is Net income, for Funds Flow from Operations is Cash provided by (used in) operating activities, for Shares Outstanding, End of period - fully diluted is Common Shares outstanding, and for Total Debt, Net Debt, and Working Capital Surplus is Long-term financial liabilities. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Financial Measures" contained herein. 3Includes long-term portion of the Senior Facility, the Canadian Term Loan Facility, the Senior Notes, lease obligations, deferred acquisition consideration, and cash settled incentive obligations.

Business of CES

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. This includes total solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. Key solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides and other specialty products. Further, specialty chemicals are used throughout the pipeline and midstream industry to aid in hydrocarbon movement and manage transportation and processing challenges including corrosion, wax build-up and H2S.

CES operates in all major basins throughout the United States ("US"), including the Permian, Eagleford, Bakken, Marcellus and Scoop/Stack, as well as in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin ("WCSB") with an emphasis on servicing the ongoing major resource plays: Montney, Duvernay, Deep Basin and SAGD. In the US, CES operates under the trade names AES Drilling Fluids ("AES"), Jacam Catalyst LLC ("Jacam Catalyst"), Proflow Solutions ("Proflow"), and Superior Weighting Products ("Superior Weighting"). In Canada, CES operates under the trade names Canadian Energy Services, PureChem Services ("PureChem"), StimWrx Energy Services Ltd. ("StimWrx"), Sialco Materials Ltd. ("Sialco"), and Clear Environmental Solutions ("Clear").

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Financial Measures

CES uses certain supplementary information and measures not recognized under IFRS where management believes they assist the reader in understanding CES' results. These measures are calculated by CES on a consistent basis unless otherwise specifically explained. These measures do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may therefore not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

Non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios have the definition set out in National Instrument 52-112 "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure". The non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP ratios and supplementary financial measures used herein, with IFRS measures, are the most appropriate measures for reviewing and understanding the Company's financial results. The non-GAAP measures and non-GAAP ratios are further defined as follows:

EBITDAC - is a non-GAAP measure that has been reconciled to net income for the financial periods, being the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS. EBITDAC is defined as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, finance costs, other income (loss), stock-based compensation, and impairment of goodwill, which are not reflective of underlying operations. EBITDAC is a metric used to assess the financial performance of an entity's operations. Management believes that this metric provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's business activities prior to how these activities are financed, how the Company is taxed in various jurisdictions, and how the results are impacted by foreign exchange and non-cash charges. This non-GAAP financial measure is also used by Management as a key performance metric supporting decision making and assessing divisional results.

Adjusted EBITDAC - is a non-GAAP measure that is defined as EBITDAC noted above, adjusted for specific items that are considered to be non-recurring in nature. Management believes that this metric is relevant when assessing normalized operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDAC % of Revenue - is a non-GAAP ratio calculated as Adjusted EBITDAC divided by revenue. Management believes that this metric is a useful measure of the Company's normalized operating performance relative to its top line revenue generation and a key industry performance measure.

Readers are cautioned that EBITDAC and Adjusted EBITDAC should not be considered to be more meaningful than net income determined in accordance with IFRS.

EBITDAC, Adjusted EBITDAC, and Adjusted EBITDAC % of Revenue are calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31, $000s 2024 2023 Net income 54,458 33,002 Adjust for:



Depreciation and amortization 19,695 18,910 Current income tax expense 7,743 3,277 Deferred income tax expense 4,622 8,216 Stock-based compensation 9,641 3,139 Finance costs 6,919 10,482 Other (income) loss (1,046) 77 EBITDAC 102,032 77,103 Adjusted EBITDAC 102,032 77,103 Adjusted EBITDAC % of Revenue 17.3 % 13.8 % Adjusted EBITDAC per share - basic 0.44 0.30 Adjusted EBITDAC per share - diluted 0.43 0.30



Distributable Earnings - is a non-GAAP measure that is defined as cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for change in non-cash operating working capital less Maintenance Capital and repayment of lease obligations. Distributable Earnings is a measure used by Management and investors to analyze the amount of funds available to distribute to shareholders as dividends or through the NCIB program before consideration of funds required for growth purposes.

Dividend Payout Ratio - is a non-GAAP ratio that is defined as dividends declared as a percentage of Distributable Earnings. Management believes it is a useful measure of the proportion of available funds committed to being returned to shareholders in the form of a dividend relative to the Company's total Distributable Earnings.

Readers are cautioned that Distributable Earnings should not be considered to be more meaningful than cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS. Distributable Earnings and Dividend Payout Ratio are calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31, $000s 2024 2023 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 86,328 73,238 Adjust for:



Change in non-cash operating working capital (12,163) (10,613) Maintenance Capital(1) (5,462) (4,299) Repayment of lease obligations (7,700) (5,460) Distributable Earnings 61,003 52,866 Dividends declared 7,036 5,103 Dividend Payout Ratio 12 % 10 %

1Supplementary Financial Measure. Supplementary Financial Measures are provided herein because Management believes they assist the reader in understanding CES' results.

Funds Flow From Operations - is a non-GAAP measure that has been reconciled to Cash provided by (used in) operating activities for the financial periods, being the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS. Funds Flow from Operations is defined as cash flow from operations before changes in non-cash operating working capital and represents the Company's after-tax operating cash flows. Readers are cautioned that this measure is not intended to be considered more meaningful than cash provided by operating activities, or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

Funds Flow from Operations is used by Management to assess operating performance and leverage, and is calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31, $000s 2024 2023 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 86,328 73,238 Adjust for:



Change in non-cash operating working capital (12,163) (10,613) Funds Flow from Operations 74,165 62,625

Free Cash Flow - is a non-GAAP measure that has been reconciled to Cash provided by (used in) operating activities for the financial periods, being the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS. Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operations adjusted for capital expenditures and repayment of lease obligations, net of proceeds on disposal of assets, and represents the Company's core operating results in excess of required capital expenditures. Readers are cautioned that this measure is not intended to be considered more meaningful than cash provided by operating activities, or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. Free Cash Flow is used by Management to assess operating performance and leverage, and is calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31, $000s 2024 2023 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 86,328 73,238 Adjust for:



Expansion Capital(1) (17,084) (10,630) Maintenance Capital(1) (5,462) (4,299) Repayment of lease obligations (7,700) (5,460) Proceeds on disposal of assets 1,288 1,252 Free Cash Flow 57,370 54,101

1Supplementary Financial Measure. Supplementary Financial Measures are provided herein because Management believes they assist the reader in understanding CES' results.

Net Cash Used for Investment in Property and Equipment - is a non-GAAP measure that has been reconciled to Cash used for investment in property and equipment, being the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS. Management believes that this metric is a key measure to assess the total capital required to support ongoing business operations. Readers are cautioned that this measure is not intended to be considered more meaningful than cash used for investment in property and equipment or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. Net Cash Used for Investment in Property and Equipment is calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31, $000s 2024 2023 Cash used for investment in property and equipment 20,987 14,277 Adjust for:



Proceeds on disposal of assets (1,288) (1,252) Net Cash used for investment in property and equipment 19,699 13,025

Working Capital Surplus - is a non-GAAP measure that is calculated as current assets less current liabilities, excluding the current portion of finance lease obligations, current portion of long-term debt, and deferred acquisition consideration. Management believes that this metric is a key measure to assess operating performance and leverage of the Company and uses it to monitor its capital structure.

Net Debt and Total Debt - are non-GAAP measures that Management believes are key metrics to assess liquidity of the Company and uses them to monitor its capital structure. Net Debt represents Total Debt, which includes the Senior Facility, The Canadian Term Loan Facility, the Senior Notes, both current and non-current portions of lease obligations, both current and non-current portions of deferred acquisition consideration, non-current portion of cash settled incentive obligations, offset by the Company's cash position, less Working Capital Surplus.

Readers are cautioned that Total Debt, Working Capital Surplus, and Net Debt should not be construed as alternative measures to Long-term financial liabilities determined in accordance with IFRS.

Total Debt, Working Capital Surplus, and Net Debt are calculated as follows:







As at $000s March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Long-term financial liabilities(1) 373,724 419,416 Current portion of lease obligations 26,899 27,980 Current portion of long-term debt 31,200 20,800 Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration 2,706 1,423 Total Debt 434,529 469,619 Deduct Working Capital Surplus:



Current assets 903,746 880,772 Current liabilities(2) (266,702) (248,008) Working Capital Surplus 637,044 632,764 Net Debt (202,515) (163,145)

1Includes long-term portion of the Senior Facility, the Canadian Term Loan Facility, the Senior Notes, lease obligations, deferred acquisition consideration, and long-term portion of cash settled incentive obligations. 2Excludes current portion of lease liabilities, long-term debt and deferred acquisition consideration.

Total Debt/Adjusted EBITDAC – is a non-GAAP ratio that Management believes to be a useful measure of the Company's liquidity and leverage levels, and is calculated as Total Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDAC for the most recently ended four quarters. Total Debt and Adjusted EBITDAC are non-GAAP measures that do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Total Debt and Adjusted EBITDAC are calculated as outlined above.

Shares outstanding, End of period - fully diluted - is a non-GAAP measure that has been reconciled to Common Shares outstanding for the financial periods, being the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS. This measure is not intended to be considered more meaningful than Common shares outstanding. Management believes that this metric is a key measure to assess the total potential shares outstanding for the financial periods and is calculated as follows:



As at

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Common shares outstanding 234,519,860 236,042,566 Restricted share units outstanding, end of period 4,756,414 5,342,676 Shares outstanding, end of period - fully diluted 239,276,274 241,385,242

Supplementary Financial Measures

A Supplementary Financial Measure: (a) is, or is intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of the Company; (b) is not presented in the financial statements of the Company; (c) is not a non-GAAP financial measure; and (d) is not a non-GAAP ratio. Supplementary financial measures found within this press release are as follows:

Revenue - United States - comprises a component of total revenue, as determined in accordance with IFRS, and is calculated as revenue recorded from the Company's US divisions.

Revenue - Canada - comprises a component of total revenue, as determined in accordance with IFRS, and is calculated as revenue recorded from the Company's Canadian divisions.

Expansion Capital - comprises a component of total investment in property and equipment as determined in accordance with IFRS, and represents the amount of capital expenditure that has been or will be incurred to grow or expand the business or would otherwise improve the productive capacity of the operations of the business.

Maintenance Capital - comprises a component of total investment in property and equipment as determined in accordance with IFRS, and represents the amount of capital expenditure that has been or will be incurred to sustain the current level of operations.

Cautionary Statement

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release, may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively referred to as "forward-looking information") which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of CES, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. When used in this press release, such information uses such words as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", and other similar terminology. This information reflects CES' current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speaks only as of the date of the press release. Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed below. The management of CES believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information contained in this document speaks only as of the date of the document, and CES assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable securities laws or regulations. The material assumptions in making forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, assumptions relating to demand levels and pricing for the oilfield consumable chemical offerings of the Company; fluctuations in the price and demand for oil and natural gas; anticipated activity levels of the Company's significant customers; commodity pricing; general economic and financial market conditions; the successful integration of recent acquisitions; the Company's ability to finance its operations; levels of drilling and other activity in the WCSB, the Permian and other US basins, the effects of seasonal and weather conditions on operations and facilities; changes in laws or regulations; currency exchange fluctuations; the ability of the Company to attract and retain skilled labour and qualified management; and other unforeseen conditions which could impact the Company's business of supplying oilfield consumable chemistry to the Canadian and US markets and the Company's ability to respond to such conditions.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the following: the certainty and predictability of future cash flows, profitability and earnings; expectations that Adjusted EBITDAC will exceed the sum of expenditures on interest, taxes and capital expenditures; expectations of capital expenditures in 2024; expectations that Adjusted EBITDAC will provide sufficient free cash flow to pay down the Company's Senior Facility and repurchase common shares pursuant to the Company's NCIB; expectations regarding CES' revenue and surplus free cash flow generation and the potential use of such free cash flow including to increase its dividend or repurchase the common shares of the Company; expectations regarding end market activity levels; the strength of the Company's balance sheet, the achievement of the Company's strategic objectives, and the generation of shareholder value; expectations regarding improving industry conditions and the Company's ability to generate free cash flow to sustain and increase the quarterly dividend; CES' ability to execute on financial goals relating to its balance sheet, liquidity, working capital and cost structure; the sufficiency of liquidity and capital resources to meet long-term payment obligations; CES' ability to increase or maintain its market share; optimism with respect to future prospects for CES; impact of CES' vertically integrated business model on future financial performance; supply and demand for CES' products and services, including expectations for growth in CES' production and specialty chemical sales, expected growth in the consumable chemicals market; industry activity levels; expectations regarding service intensity in the upstream oil and gas sector; commodity prices and oil and gas inventory levels; reduced availability of high quality drilling locations; expectations regarding OPEC production quotas; anticipated drilling activity for natural gas projects; development of new technologies; expectations regarding CES' growth opportunities in Canada the US and overseas; expectations regarding the performance or expansion of CES' operations and working capital optimization; expectations relating to general economic conditions, interest rates and geopolitical risk; expectations regarding end markets for production chemicals and drilling fluids in Canada and the US; expectations regarding demand for CES' services and technology; access to debt and capital markets and cost of capital; expectations regarding capital allocation including the use of surplus free cash flow, debt reduction through the repayment of the Company's Senior Facility or Canadian Term Loan Facility; investments in current operations, issuing dividends, or market acquisitions; expectations regarding the timing and amount of common shares repurchased pursuant to the Company's NCIB; CES' ability to continue to comply with covenants in debt facilities; and competitive conditions.

CES' actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of the following factors: general economic conditions in the US, Canada, and internationally; geopolitical risk; fluctuations in demand for consumable fluids and chemical oilfield services, downturn in oilfield activity; oilfield activity in the Permian, the WCSB, and other basins in which the Company operates; a decline in frac related chemical sales; a decline in operator usage of chemicals on wells; decreased service intensity levels; an increase in the number of customer well shut-ins; a shift in types of wells drilled; volatility in market prices for oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids and the effect of this volatility on the demand for oilfield services generally; declines in prices for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil, and pricing differentials between world pricing, pricing in North America, and pricing in Canada; decisions by OPEC regarding production quotas; competition, and pricing pressures from customers in the current commodity environment; conflict, war and political and societal unrest that may impact CES' operations, supply chains as well as impact the market for oil and natural gas generally; currency risk as a result of fluctuations in value of the US dollar; liabilities and risks, including environmental liabilities and risks inherent in oil and natural gas operations; sourcing, pricing and availability of raw materials, consumables, component parts, equipment, suppliers, facilities, shipping containers, and skilled management, technical and field personnel; the collectability of accounts receivable; ability to integrate technological advances and match advances of competitors; ability to protect the Company's proprietary technologies; availability of capital; uncertainties in weather and temperature affecting the duration of the oilfield service periods and the activities that can be completed; the ability to successfully integrate and achieve synergies from the Company's acquisitions; changes in legislation and the regulatory environment, including uncertainties with respect to oil and gas royalty regimes, programs to reduce greenhouse gas and other emissions and regulations restricting the use of hydraulic fracturing; pipeline capacity and other transportation infrastructure constraints; changes to government mandated production curtailments; reassessment and audit risk and other tax filing matters; changes and proposed changes to US policies including tax policies or policies relating to the oil and gas industry; international and domestic trade disputes, including restrictions on the transportation of oil and natural gas and regulations governing the sale and export of oil, natural gas and refined petroleum products; the impact of climate change policies in the regions which CES operates; the impact and speed of adoption of low carbon technologies; potential changes to the crude by rail industry; changes to the fiscal regimes applicable to entities operating in the US and WCSB; access to capital and the liquidity of debt markets; fluctuations in foreign exchange and interest rates, including the impact of changing interest rates on the broader economy; CES' ability to maintain adequate insurance at rates it considers reasonable and commercially justifiable; and the other factors considered under "Risk Factors" in CES' Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 dated February 29, 2024, and "Risks and Uncertainties" in CES' MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2024, dated May 8, 2024.

THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE CES Energy Solutions Corp.

For further information: Ken Zinger, President and Chief Executive Officer, CES Energy Solutions Corp., (403) 269-2800; Anthony Aulicino, Chief Financial Officer, CES Energy Solutions Corp., (403) 269-2800, Or by email at: [email protected]