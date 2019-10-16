Cervus Equipment to Host Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results and Conference Call on November 8, 2019 at 11:00 am Eastern Time

CALGARY, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Cervus Equipment Corp. ("Cervus" or "the Company") (TSX: CERV) announced that it will host its third quarter 2019 earnings results conference call and webcast on November 8, 2019 at 11:00 am Eastern Time. The Company intends to release its financial results after markets close on November 7, 2019.

President and CEO Angela Lekatsas and CFO Adam Lowther will discuss Cervus' financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, followed by questions from investors.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialling (647) 427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191. Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call. The conference call will be archived for replay until Friday, November 15, 2019 at midnight. To access the archived conference call, dial (416) 849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056 and enter the reservation number 5287755 followed by the number sign.

The webcast of the conference call which includes a slide presentation may be accessed at: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2067835/762F0709198345F8EC4DB00E5FC72942. Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast and view the slides being presented. The webcast will be archived at the above website for 90 days.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus acquires and operates authorized agricultural, transportation and materials handling equipment dealerships. The Company has interests in 63 dealerships in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia, employing more than 1,500 people. The primary equipment brands represented by Cervus include John Deere agricultural equipment; Peterbilt transportation equipment; and Clark, Sellick, Doosan, JLG and Baumann material handling equipment. The common shares of Cervus are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol "CERV".

